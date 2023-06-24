Aberdeenshire farmers win The Prince’s Countryside Fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire farmers win The Prince’s Countryside Fund

The Barron family farm at Nether Adan near Mintlaw.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Barron family have been announced as this year's Prince's Countryside Fund Family Farm Award at the M&S Select Farm Awards.
Aberdeenshire farmers David and Nicola Barron have been announced as the winners of this year’s Prince’s Countryside Fund Family Farm Award at the M&S Select Awards.

Presented with their award at the Royal Highland Show, the judges commended the family for their forward-thinking approach to environmentally-friendly farming and succession planning.

The farming enterprise at Nether Aden, near Mintlaw, spans across 500 acres, with an additional 90 acres.

It is home to 150 Aberdeen-Angus cross suckler cows, with progeny primarily finished and they are also suppliers of their premium produce to both local butchers and M&S.

Mr Barron said the family was privileged to be among the early farms in Scotland chosen as a climate monitor farm, working in conjunction with the Scottish government and SRUC.

“Furthermore, we have made efforts to embrace sustainable technologies, such as installing solar panels, a 200kw ETA hack biomass wood chip grain dryer, and being among the few to adopt three HydroGen electrolysers on our tractors in the UK,” said Mr Barron.

The couple, who have three sons – Jack 25 – who is a trainee agricultural solicitor – and Tom 23 – who graduated in real estate – and Jamie 16 – who is currently studying in school.

Although not yet involved in the business, David and Nicola hope their children will eventually contribute their diverse skills to further diversify and enhance the farm.

“Our approach was to provide our children with a solid education and encourage them to pursue their own professions, with the aim of leveraging their gained expertise to support the farm’s diversification efforts, with a key focus on quality,” added David.

“While I am not yet prepared to fully hand over the reins, I plan to gradually reduce my involvement in the future.”

Keith Halstead, executive director at The Prince’s Countryside Fund said at a time of dramatic change in farming, there is a need to embrace new opportunities that are good for both the environment and farmers’ livelihoods.

“The approach adopted by David and Nicola Barron clearly illuminates their personal journey in embracing change which has led to a more resilient and sustainable farm enterprise, that is also producing healthy food in harmony with nature,” said Mr Halstead.

Steve McLean, head of agriculture and fat M&S, said: “Every day, our Select Farmers and suppliers go to extraordinary lengths to deliver great quality M&S food while demonstrating best-in-class innovation, animal welfare, sustainability, and biodiversity.

“We truly appreciate David and Nicola Barron’s commitment to producing quality food in a way that enhances the environment, and ensures they have a sustainable business for the future.”

 

