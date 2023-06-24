Alan Cumming appointed president of RNAS

A farmer from Oldmeldrum has been appointed president of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) for the coming year.

Alan Cumming, who runs a mixed farming enterprise at Newells Farm, has taken over the role from Keith farmer Billy Stewart at the society’s recent annual general meeting.

He will be in office to take charge of the society’s busy annual calendar of events including the Royal Northern Spring Show held in February at Thainstone.

Morayshire farmer Cameron Maciver from Wester Coltfield near Kinloss has stepped into the role of senior vice-president, while Brian Ross from Lonmay is the new junior vice-president.

The society has distributed more than £50,000 to an assortment of charities in the past year, with attention already turning to the coming year’s activities.

Competitions including the annual cereal growing competition is open for entries, while citations are also being accepted for the annual awards which are presented each year to stalwarts of the north-east farming community.

The accolades will be presented at the society’s awards lunch in Aberdeen later this year – an event which brings together a range of representatives to shine a light on the achievements of winners in a range of categories.

Speaking on his new appointment, RNAS president Alan Cumming said: “Billy has done a lot of excellent work during his year as president, carrying out his duties in a consistently conscientious and unflustered way.

“I am pleased to follow in his footsteps and look forward to working with an incredibly talented and innovative board of directors throughout the year ahead.”

To find out more about the RNAS cereal growing competition or annual awards, email secretary@rnas.info or call or contact Alison on 07593 227847.