Alan Cumming appointed president of RNAS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Alan Cumming appointed president of RNAS

Mr Cumming will be in office to take charge of the society’s busy annual calendar of events.

By Katrina Macarthur
Junior vice-president Brain Ross with outgoing president Billy Stewart and new president Alan Cumming.
Junior vice-president Brain Ross with outgoing president Billy Stewart and new president Alan Cumming.

A farmer from Oldmeldrum has been appointed president of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) for the coming year.

Alan Cumming, who runs a mixed farming enterprise at Newells Farm, has taken over the role from Keith farmer Billy Stewart at the society’s recent annual general meeting.

He will be in office to take charge of the society’s busy annual calendar of events including the Royal Northern Spring Show held in February at Thainstone.

Morayshire farmer Cameron Maciver from Wester Coltfield near Kinloss has stepped into the role of senior vice-president, while Brian Ross from Lonmay is the new junior vice-president.

The society has distributed more than £50,000 to an assortment of charities in the past year, with attention already turning to the coming year’s activities.

Competitions including the annual cereal growing competition is open for entries, while citations are also being accepted for the annual awards which are presented each year to stalwarts of the north-east farming community.

The accolades will be presented at the society’s awards lunch in Aberdeen later this year – an event which brings together a range of representatives to shine a light on the achievements of winners in a range of categories.

Speaking on his new appointment, RNAS president Alan Cumming said: “Billy has done a lot of excellent work during his year as president, carrying out his duties in a consistently conscientious and unflustered way.

“I am pleased to follow in his footsteps and look forward to working with an incredibly talented and innovative board of directors throughout the year ahead.”

To find out more about the RNAS cereal growing competition or annual awards, email secretary@rnas.info or call or contact Alison on 07593 227847.

More from Press and Journal

PD Kane running on sand
Police dog helps track down runaway drink driver following Torphins crash
The Barron family have been announced as this year's Prince's Countryside Fund Family Farm Award at the M&S Select Farm Awards.
Aberdeenshire farmers win The Prince’s Countryside Fund
New British Wool depot in Scottish Borders.
British Wool invests in new Scottish Borders depot
NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
Farmers turn away from green agenda now wallets lighter
Flor Ryan judged the Texel section.
Royal Highland Show: Bumper sheep entry forward for round two
Kenny, Sally and Rebecca Mair from Kinnermit won the beef breeder native championship
Royal Highland Show: Turriff Beef Shorthorn breeders land top award
Overall winner Eric Scott with judges at RHS.
Strichen farmer wins Tesco steak competition
Post Thumbnail
Balmoral duo named recipients of the Sir William Young Award
Snowdrop House outside St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire. Image: IWC Media/BBC Pictures.
Aberdeenshire box home and Skye croft battle it out to be named Scotland’s Home…
The crash occurred at the junction between the A835 and the B9163 towards Conan Bridge. Image: Google Maps.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash near Conon Bridge