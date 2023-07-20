Weekly wages in agriculture increase to an average £437

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Weekly wages in agriculture increase to an average £437

Weekly earnings for 2023 have continued to grow higher on the year for the same period,

By Katrina Macarthur
Staff shortages were cited as a reason for higher labour costs.

Labour costs within agriculture, forestry and fishing grew last year as weekly earnings averaged £437, according to new data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The peak earning was reached in December 2022 which saw average weekly earnings hit £462, an increase of £43 or 10% from January 2022, where earnings sat at £419 per week.

Weekly earnings for 2023 have continued to grow higher on the year for the same period, as provisional data for the first four months of 2023 from January to April reached a high of £476 in March.

However, comparing these figures to the construction industry – a sector with a similar pool of labour to agriculture – weekly earnings averaged £709 throughout the 12 months of 2022.

Peak earnings for the construction industry in 2022 were also reached in March at £746 per week – £270 more than an employee working within agriculture, forestry and fishing.

There was an increase of £35 or 5% from January to December for construction, and a year-on-year increase of £39 or 6% from December 2021 to 2022.

Weekly earnings peaked at £476 in March

Provisional data for 2023 shows higher weekly earnings than the same period in previous years, to a high of £768 in March 2023.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector also saw an increase in the annual average labour compensation per hour.

This averaged £13.22 for 2022, which is up £2.19 (20%) from 2021, which stood at just over £11 per hour.

Average compensation per hour hit £21.09 for construction in 2022, an increase of 9% (£1.77) from 2021, lower than growth per hour in agriculture.

Responding to the new figures released, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) highlighted that shortages of staff continued to persist within the sector.

They said this could have driven up the weekly earnings throughout the year and yearly changes from 2021.

Isabelle Shohet, AHDB analyst said: “Increases in labour costs have been notable across all sectors, however, which could stymie the ability of agriculture to recruit and retain key workers in future.

“Rising staffing costs have been an ongoing concern for all agricultural businesses alongside the whole suite of other rising input costs such as feed, fertiliser, and fuel.”

