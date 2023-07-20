Great Glen teams racing to reach £50k fundraising target

More than 20 teams from a wide range of roles in Scottish agriculture are now training hard for the annual RSABI Great Glen Challenge held between Fort Augustus and Fort William on August 25.

The multi-sport event, sponsored by rural legal advisors Gillespie Macandrew and held between Fort Augustus and Fort William, will see teams compete to help RSABI reach a target of £50,000.

A sum of £18,000 has already been raised by those taking part and RSABI is encouraging supporters to dig deep and get behind those taking part in the challenge to help the charity provide emotional, practical and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture.

The event will see teams of four plus a support driver take on a jam-packed day consisting of a 49km mountain bike, 6km kayak, 18km walk and 17km run.

Overall event sponsors Gillespie Macandrew have this year signed up two teams, along with three teams from NFU Scotland and two teams from SP Energy Networks.

Others taking part include Bell Ingram, Bidwells LLP, the Crofting Commission, Davidson & Robertson, James Hutton Institute, Johnston Carmichael, Royal Bank of Scotland, SAC Consulting, SAYFC (north region), Scottish Woodlands, Tarff Valley, Thomson Cooper Accountants, Thorntons, Virgin Money, Bank of Scotland and Galbraith.

Last year’s winners Team Shannoch, will also be back to try to retain their position at the top of the Great Glen leaderboard.

Team donations for the Great Glen challenge are now open.

To donate and find out more about how to support the teams, visit www.rsabi.org.uk/event/rsabi-great-glen-challenge-2023/.