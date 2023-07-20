Great Glen teams racing to reach £50k fundraising target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Great Glen teams racing to reach £50k fundraising target

The annual RSABI Great Glen Challenge will be held between Fort Augustus and Fort William on August 25.

By Katrina Macarthur
RSABI with event sponsors Gillespie Macandrew and team members from the Galbraith Giants.
RSABI with event sponsors Gillespie Macandrew and team members from the Galbraith Giants.

More than 20 teams from a wide range of roles in Scottish agriculture are now training hard for the annual RSABI Great Glen Challenge held between Fort Augustus and Fort William on August 25.

The multi-sport event, sponsored by rural legal advisors Gillespie Macandrew and held between Fort Augustus and Fort William, will see teams compete to help RSABI reach a target of £50,000.

A sum of £18,000 has already been raised by those taking part and RSABI is encouraging supporters to dig deep and get behind those taking part in the challenge to help the charity provide emotional, practical and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture.

The event will see teams of four plus a support driver take on a jam-packed day consisting of a 49km mountain bike, 6km kayak, 18km walk and 17km run.

Overall event sponsors Gillespie Macandrew have this year signed up two teams, along with three teams from NFU Scotland and two teams from SP Energy Networks.

Others taking part include Bell Ingram, Bidwells LLP, the Crofting Commission, Davidson & Robertson, James Hutton Institute, Johnston Carmichael, Royal Bank of Scotland, SAC Consulting, SAYFC (north region), Scottish Woodlands, Tarff Valley, Thomson Cooper Accountants, Thorntons, Virgin Money, Bank of Scotland and Galbraith.

Last year’s winners Team Shannoch, will also be back to try to retain their position at the top of the Great Glen leaderboard.

Team donations for the Great Glen challenge are now open.

To donate and find out more about how to support the teams, visit www.rsabi.org.uk/event/rsabi-great-glen-challenge-2023/.

More from Farming

Staff shortages were cited as a reason for higher labour costs.
Weekly wages in agriculture increase to an average £437
Sergei Kaminski shows some of the strawberries grown in the D Geddes Farms polytunnels.
Arbroath grower to supply 70 million strawberries to Asda
The Gregor Award Trust (GAT) and its committee took the opportunity to meet at the SAYFC centre during the Royal Highland Show. Back from left: Fraser Ross, Stuart Jamieson, Graham Pascall, Lewis Gallier, Front: Eve Newlands, Helen Milne, Gillian Robertson, Lorna Pascall, John Forbes and Karen Mutch.
The Gregor Award Trust gathers to present its travel awards
Graham Lennox has run Doonies Rare Breeds Farm since 1994.
'Breaks my heart': P&J readers react to Doonies Farm closure
Environment secretary Thérèse Coffey
Fury as Tory environment secretary snubs Holyrood for third time
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year
Callander girls celebrate their win at the Royal Highland Show
Youngsters dig deep to win war
A quality mixed livestock farm on the Highland Fringe of Aberdeenshire with potential for woodland creation.
Aberdeenshire livestock farm hits the market
New Deer Show returns on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July.
Countdown on for New Deer Show
To go with story by Gemma Mackenzie. National Beef Association interim chief executive, Neil Shand. Picture shows; National Beef Association interim chief executive, Neil Shand. unknown. Courtesy National Beef Association Date; Unknown
Neil Shand: Disbelief at a speech full of playground politics and no beef or…