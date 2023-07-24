School pupils roll up their sleeves to plant tatties in preparation for Turriff Show

Former Turriff Show president Graeme Mackie and pupils from Monquhitter Primary School in Cuminestown are eagerly awaiting the harvest of tatties in time for this year’s show.

Mr Mackie, who farms at Little Hilton Farm, visited the primary school and met pupils from the school’s Friday Eco-group back in May.

The tatties which were planted will be harvested on both days of the show and used to create delicious dishes by chef Catriona Frankitti.

Catriona will be the host to the chefs and Scottish produce in Turriff Show’s cookery theatre this year, as part of the EQ Food and Drink marquee exhibition.

Mr Mackie said: “Rolling up their sleeves to plant, care for and watch their food grow gives the children a sense of pride in their work and an enhanced appreciation for the food on their plates.

“Being actively involved in growing food, demonstrates the work and time farmers put into yielding a crop, making food all that more valuable.”

Monquhitter Primary School already has its own polytunnel growing an abundance of produce to include strawberries, mixed salad leaves, onions, carrots, peas, broad beans, and radishes.

Each year-group oversees a raised bed and together, parents, teachers and students get stuck in to ‘plant care’.

Primary teacher Miss Garven said sustainability is a huge part of our curriculum.

“Many pupils learn by doing rather than watching,” she said.

“Growing food of their own motivates children to be more aware of the benefits of eating nutritious foods and encourages them to eat a fruit or vegetable that they may not have tried before.”

The group of pupils got straight to work, carting soil from the trailer and into their individual tubs.

Recycling empty livestock feed and mineral tubs, Mr Mackie and the team of young learners, planted the potatoes and levelled off the soil.

Mr Mackie said: “Some children head to the supermarket with mum and dad and that’s where they believe food comes from. It is hugely important for all those involved in agriculture to pass on their knowledge to the younger generation. We are responsible for filling that missing link between farm and supermarket.”

The children all hope to attend this year’s Turriff Show to take delight in witnessing their tatties being harvested and prepped into a wholesome meal.