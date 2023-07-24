School pupils roll up their sleeves to plant tatties in preparation for Turriff Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

School pupils roll up their sleeves to plant tatties in preparation for Turriff Show

The tatties will be harvested on both days of the show and used to create delicious dishes by chef Catriona Frankitti.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Monquhitter pupils learn about growing potatoes.
The Monquhitter pupils learn about growing potatoes.

Former Turriff Show president Graeme Mackie and pupils from Monquhitter Primary School in Cuminestown are eagerly awaiting the harvest of tatties in time for this year’s show.

Mr Mackie, who farms at Little Hilton Farm, visited the primary school and met pupils from the school’s Friday Eco-group back in May.

The tatties which were planted will be harvested on both days of the show and used to create delicious dishes by chef Catriona Frankitti.

Catriona will be the host to the chefs and Scottish produce in Turriff Show’s cookery theatre this year, as part of the EQ Food and Drink marquee exhibition.

Mr Mackie said: “Rolling up their sleeves to plant, care for and watch their food grow gives the children a sense of pride in their work and an enhanced appreciation for the food on their plates.

“Being actively involved in growing food, demonstrates the work and time farmers put into yielding a crop, making food all that more valuable.”

Monquhitter Primary School already has its own polytunnel growing an abundance of produce to include strawberries, mixed salad leaves, onions, carrots, peas, broad beans, and radishes.

Each year-group oversees a raised bed and together, parents, teachers and students get stuck in to ‘plant care’.

Primary teacher Miss Garven said sustainability is a huge part of our curriculum.

“Many pupils learn by doing rather than watching,” she said.

“Growing food of their own motivates children to be more aware of the benefits of eating nutritious foods and encourages them to eat a fruit or vegetable that they may not have tried before.”

The group of pupils got straight to work, carting soil from the trailer and into their individual tubs.

Recycling empty livestock feed and mineral tubs, Mr Mackie and the team of young learners, planted the potatoes and levelled off the soil.

Mr Mackie said: “Some children head to the supermarket with mum and dad and that’s where they believe food comes from. It is hugely important for all those involved in agriculture to pass on their knowledge to the younger generation. We are responsible for filling that missing link between farm and supermarket.”

The children all hope to attend this year’s Turriff Show to take delight in witnessing their tatties being harvested and prepped into a wholesome meal.

More from Farming

The entrenched reduction of cattle numbers in Scotland overshadows every other issue impacting the country's red meat sector at present says SAMW.
Scottish cattle decline is entering its final phase
Rachel Anderson, with sponsor Kirsty Horne of Seafield Veterinary Group,
Ladies win the top awards at Keith Show stockjudging
The survey respondents revealed that 26 beef enterprises planned to cease all together.
Artificial insemination in beef herds could be the way to go
Craig and Katreen Malone with Rona Jordon Agricultural Business Manager of Virgin Money.
Dream come true for farming couple securing full ownership of farm
Mark Wattie with last year’s Aberdeen-Angus summer national show champion at Turriff.
Aberdeen-Angus Society prepares for homecoming at Turriff
The Barbour family's Solwaybank flock stood champion.
Suffolks sell to 52,000gns at Lanark
The Munros from Invercharron, Ardgay, stood overall champion.
Large turnout at Dingwall anniversary show and sale
Pat Machray judging at the Suffolk show in Lanark. Picture by Alfie Shaw.
Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to tap out sheep champion at Turriff
Monaughty farm has a good range of buildings with mainly arable land.
Morayshire farmland on the market for offers over £5.6m
The EQ Accountants team standing next to their tent at the Turriff Show.
EQ Accountants return to the Turriff Show for the third time