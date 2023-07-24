Resurfacing work gets started on Aberdeen’s busy Auchmill Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Resurfacing work gets started on Aberdeen’s busy Auchmill Road

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road at Auchmill Road is being resurfaced, with work expected to last a month.

By Chris Cromar
Cars going through a restricted road due to roadworks.
The roadworks started at 4am on Saturday morning. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Resurfacing work has begun on a busy Aberdeen route – with motorists advised of likely delays for the next month.

Work began on Auchmill Road on Saturday, and includes resurfacing some of the carriageway next to the busy Haudagain roundabout.

Traffic is down to single file by the new Haudagain bypass to allow work to be carried out safely.

A 20mph speed limit is also in place.

Roadwork signs and traffic cones on road.
Restrictions are in place. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The disruption will last until 5pm on August 20, with the following streets in the area closed:

  • Auchmill Road service road at number 340 from Auchmill Road
  • Auchmill Road service road at number 382 from Auchmill Road
  • Gilbert Road from number 58 to Auchmill Road
  • Malcolm Road from the telephone exchange to Auchmill Road
  • Haudagain bypass from Auchmill Road to Manor Avenue
  • Oldmeldrum Road from Station Road to Auchmill Road

Drivers are unable to turn into the above streets, although residential access will be permitted when safe to do so.

Traffic cones and signs on road.
A contraflow system is being used. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council, which is undertaking the works, said the restrictions are in the interests of “public safety” and that Mugiemoss Road should be used as an alternative route.

Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The granite building has been unoccupied for some time. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Confirmed: Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club to become flats years after rates row
Dean Fearn is putting in the work on land so he can succeed in the water. Image: Sean Strachan
Sky's the limit for Stonehaven swimmer Dean Fearn as he heads to Youth Olympics
Thomas Elrick was arrested on Schoolhill. Image: DC Thomson
Watch: Dramatic moment police pin man to ground outside Aberdeen shopping centre
BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie and James Watt, outside the DogTap bar at the firm's Ellon HQ.
BrewDog alerts neighbours to 'hopefully, pleasant' noise in Ellon this weekend
Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland
Liam Buchan: Body found in river near Edzell in search for missing teenager
To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. OTD 24 JULY 1968 Picture shows; P&J clippings from 1968. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/Roddie Reid Date; 12/07/2023
On This Day, 1968: Prisoners on trial for attempted murder at HMP Peterhead and…
An old office could become a Queens Road medical clinic.
Queen's Road office could become medical centre and Union Street takeaway refused
Three climbers have been rescued in the Cairngorms. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue Team.
Three men rescued after getting stuck rock-climbing in Cairngorms
The accident happened on a large ship owned by Lauritzen at Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen man who died following South Harbour accident named locally
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a crooked lawyer and a perverted University Challenge contestant