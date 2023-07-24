Resurfacing work gets started on Aberdeen’s busy Auchmill Road

Resurfacing work has begun on a busy Aberdeen route – with motorists advised of likely delays for the next month.

Work began on Auchmill Road on Saturday, and includes resurfacing some of the carriageway next to the busy Haudagain roundabout.

Traffic is down to single file by the new Haudagain bypass to allow work to be carried out safely.

A 20mph speed limit is also in place.

The disruption will last until 5pm on August 20, with the following streets in the area closed:

Auchmill Road service road at number 340 from Auchmill Road

Auchmill Road service road at number 382 from Auchmill Road

Gilbert Road from number 58 to Auchmill Road

Malcolm Road from the telephone exchange to Auchmill Road

Haudagain bypass from Auchmill Road to Manor Avenue

Oldmeldrum Road from Station Road to Auchmill Road

Drivers are unable to turn into the above streets, although residential access will be permitted when safe to do so.

Aberdeen City Council, which is undertaking the works, said the restrictions are in the interests of “public safety” and that Mugiemoss Road should be used as an alternative route.