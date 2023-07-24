Simmental from the Simmers brothers wins Banchory Show

More than 5,500 showgoers flocked to Banchory Show on Saturday to witness a Simmental cow and calf outfit lift the champion of champions accolade.

The show secretary Ernest Christie hailed the event a ”wonderful day” and said the displays of animals, entertainment and trade stands were fantastic.

He said the help from the committee and volunteers had been outstanding in making this year’s show a great success.

It was the beef inter-breed champion that went on to lift the top award when judged on a points system by three of the judges – Kathleen Davidson from Keith Dye Clark of Lanarkshire and Sandy Aitken from Memus.

This was Annick Ginger’s Lucia, from brothers Reece and Andrew Simmers of Backmuir, Keith.

Brought out by Reece and his father Philip, this three year old in-calf cow was on just her second outing after standing breed champion at the Royal Highland Show.

She was purchased at the Annick dispersal last September and is by the 15,000gns Wolfstar Gold Digger, out of Annick Colleen’s Ginger.

The reserve overall honours went to the inter-breed sheep champion, a North Country Cheviot park type three-shear ram from the Barclay family of Harestone, Banchory.

Shown by stockman Robert Marshall, was the breed champion from the Royal Highland Show, Allanshaws Bullseye, stock ram in the 120-ewe flock.

Purchased at Lockerbie for £15,000, he was one of the first sons sold from the £3,000 Quoybrae purchase, Sebay Xcitable, out of a dam by Allanshaws Prince.

He was also inter-breed sheep champion at New Deer and will now retire from the show ring this year.

His first shearling sons will be forward for sale later this year.

The Clydesdale champion, a home-bred three year old filly named Fordelhill Limelight, from Scott Greenhill, Fife, was also in the main ring competing for the top accolade.

She is by Glebeview Sir Charles, and was reserve champion at Kirriemuir and champion at the Great Yorkshire last year.

The Rhind family from Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, carried on their winning ways taking Aberdeen-Angus champion and reserve inter-breed beef champion with their heifer Newton Struthers Expresso.

This 15-month-old by Idvies Ed, has already picked up two championships as well as the reserve inter-breed at New Deer.

Graeme Christie from Newton of Balquhain, Inverurie, was reserve to the Cheviot tup with a home-bred gimmer by Castleisle Comedian, out of a Strathisla Stiffler dam.

She was reserve champion of champions at Fettercairn Show, and reserve inter-breed at Echt.

The groups of three in the cattle, judged by Ian Wilson from Torphins, was won by three black Limousin crosses from Blair Duffton, Huntly, while reserve went to a trio of Simmentals from Heather Duff’s Pitmudie herd from Menmuir.

Cattle

Aberdeen-Angus – The Rhind family, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, with 15-month-old heifer Newton Struthers Expresso, which went on to stand reserve inter-breed champion. She is by the privately purchased Idvies Ed, out of Newton Struthers Emma, and stood champion and reserve inter-breed at New Deer, champion at Echt and second at the Black Beauty Bonanza. Reserve – Graham and Fiona Willox, Meikle Pitinnan, Oldmeldrum, with six-year-old cow Cardenwell Miss Bluebell, by Burnside Jamie Eric, out of Cardenwell Bracken. Shown last summer.

Charolais – Neil and Stuart Barclay, Harestone, Banchory, with two-year-old heifer Harestone Shailee, which is in-calf to Harestone Souness. She is by Harestone Monarch, a bull sold to France for £18,000, out of Harestone Nigella. Placed at RHS. Sole entry.

Simmental – Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, Keith, with three-year-old in-calf cow Annick Ginger’s Lucia, which stood champion of champions. She is sired by Wolfstar Gold Digger, out of Annick Coleen’s Ginger, and was paraded with her September-born heifer calf, Annick Lucia’s Nicosia, a daughter of Kilbride Farm Karl. Second outing after standing supreme champion at RHS. Reserve – Heather Duff, Pitmudie, Menmuir, with April, 2022-born Pitmudie Nala, by Over Hillhouse Eragon, out of Pitmudie Glitzy, that stood third at RHS; reserve female champion at Angus Show and champion of champions at Fettercairn.

Limousin – Aileen Ritchie, Tamla, Whitecairns, with January 2021-born in-calf heifer Lowflan Suzie, purchased at Red Ladies for 5,000gns. She is by Gunnerfleet Eros and is due to calve in October to Woodmarsh Royalmint. Reserve inter-breed at Angus, champion of champions at Echt and champion at New Deer. Reserve – Miller Farms, Midmar, with March 2021-born bull Millers Topgun, by Ampertaine Gigolo, out of Goldies Pamela.

British Blonde – Alison Watt, Birkenburn, Keith, with seven-year-old cow Strathisla Maxine, by Strathisla Hero, previous reserve champion winner at RHS, out of Strathisla Esther. Champion at Banchory and Turriff last year. Reserve – Alison Watt, with heifer calf Strathisla Tropic, which is out of the Echt champion Strathisla Joy.

Highland cattle – John Singer, Kintore House, Auchenblae, with home-bred yearling heifer Cary Cora Dhubh of Kintore Castle, by Dubh Armunn of Seam, out of Cora Dhubh of Applecross. Reserve junior female and reserve overall junior at RHS; first at Fettercairn and second at Angus. Reserve – Michelle Greaves, Cairncross, Glen Esk Brechin, with seven-year-old cow Skye of Craigluscar, bought privately in February. She is by Angus Dubh of Salvalmhor, out of Bleideag Sneach of Craigluscar. First at Echt and second at New Deer.

British Blue – James Youngson, Westerton, Echt, with November 2021-born female Westerton Rosie, by Mountjoy Utopia, out of Westerton Kim. Champion at Banchory in 2022. Reserve – James Youngson, with two-year-old bull Westerton Rebel, by Gitan Du Ptit Mayeur, out of Tweeddale Jussy. Reserve champion at Echt.

Salers – Jamie McIntyre, Milton of Cullerlie, Echt, with 16-month-old heifer Corrichie Sam, by Cuil King, out of Corrichie Molly. Reserve at Echt. Reserve – Jamie McIntyre, with two-year-old bull Corrichie Rudi, which is a full brother to the champion. Champion at Echt.

Beef Shorthorn – Ross and Kirsty Williams, Ranna, Tarland, with home-bred December 2021 born heifer Blackjack Iona Ranna, by Glenisla Excalibur 803, out of Dunsyre Iona 31. First at New Deer and paraded by Jess. Reserve – Fiona Davidson, Kirkton, Mintlaw, with March born bull calf Fordie Top Gun, by Coxhill Prince, out of Coxhill Kyla.

Any other breed pedigree – Martin Poyser, Cummerton Farm, New Aberdour, with May 2021 born bull Milovaig 1 Vindicator, by Shraden 1 Perestroika, out of Milovaig 1 Bonnie Belle 6. He was AOB champion at Echt, champion at New Deer and reserve champion at the Scottish National Show held at the Black Isle Show. Reserve – Ian Skea, Glenbervie, Kemnay, with 27 month old Bennachie Amy 5, by Morley 1 Rebble Kicks, out of Bennachie 1 Amy. First at Fettercairn.

Commercial cattle – Blair Duffton, Huntly, with Pepsi, a 23 month old Welsh-bred Limousin cross heifer which stood champion at LiveScot and the Welsh Winter Fair. She was also reserve inter-breed beef at Fettercairn and champion at Echt. Reserve – Blair Duffton, with 16 month old Limousin cross bullock Sirloin, bred at Logierait. He was purchased for £2,500 at the Spring Show where he was reserve champion.

Suffolk – Graeme Christie, Newton of Balquhain, Inverurie, with a home-bred gimmer that went on to be reserve inter-breed sheep champion. She is by Castleisle Comedian, out of a Strathisla Stiffler dam. Reserve inter-breed at Echt and Fettercairn, as well as reserve champion of champions. Reserve – Stuart Lorimer and family, Cadgerford, Kingswells, with a two-crop ewe bought as a ewe lamb from Pyeston. She is by Lakeview Limited Edition.

Blackface – Scott Robertson, Dufftown, with a North type two-shear Doldy bred tup. He was bought at Stirling for £900 and is by a £5,000 Calla. Reserve – Scott Robertson with a home-bred shearling by £5,500 Connolly, out of a ewe by an £1,100 Achdregnie. Destined for Stirling sale.

Texel – Roy and Gillian Adams, Deevalley Texels, Banchory, with a home-bred gimmer by Millars Evolution, out of a Lakeview dam. Reserve at Fettercairn. Reserve – Roy and Gillian Adams, with a two-crop ewe bought from Ettrick for 1,500gns at Carlisle. She is by Brackenridge Commander.

Bluefaced Leicester (traditional) – Steven Burnett, Insch, with a home-bred gimmer. Reserve – Steven Burnett, with a tup lamb by an Auchry tup.

Bluefaced Leicester (crossing) – Chris Millican, Newton of Hassiewells, Rothienorman, with a tup lamb by Burnton R3, a sire bought at Kelso last year. Reserve – Andrew Jolly, Whiteknowes, Craigievar, with a home-bred shearling by N7 Carryhouse, out of a Carryhouse bred dam.

Northern short tail – Lois Thompson and John Graham, with a one-crop home-bred ewe by Brae Xmolder. Reserve champion at Turriff 2022. Reserve – Lois Thompson and John Graham with a home-bred shearling tup by the same sire as the champion.

Beltex – Finn Christie, Newton of Balquhain, Rothienorman, with an ET bred gimmer by 16,000gns Woodies Explosive. Sole entry.

Blue Texel – Deborah Atkinson, Insch, with Baltor Blue Firework, a two-shear tup bought for 2,500gns at Carlisle. He is by Saltire Blue Avatar and stood reserve male at RHS and male champion at Echt. Reserve – Nick Robertson, Balladrum, Durris, with a home-bred ewe lamb by Pistyll Elitte.

Ryeland – Eilidh Garrett, Drumoak, with a two-shear tup Gornack Aragon, by Wellside Unclr Donnie. Champion at Echt and New Deer. Reserve – Kim Harding, Rothienorman, with gimmer Mead Apple Meadow Cookie. Reserve at New Deer.

Any other continental sheep – Calum Cruden, Standingstones, Dyce, with a Bleu Du Maine home-bred gimmer Standingstones Winter, by Ramoss. Reserve at RHS. Reserve – Calum Cruden, with a three-shear tup by Standingstones Vesuvius, out of Perdie Topspec Eric.

Any other native sheep – Neil and Stuart Barclay, Harestone, with three-shear North Country Cheviot park ram Allanshaws Bullseye, which went on to be sheep champion. He is by Sebay Xcitable and was bought at Lockerbie as a shearling for £15,000. Reserve overall and male champion at RHS. Reserve – Richard Groat, with a Border Leicester ewe lamb by Drennan’s Class Act.

Cross sheep – Ronnie Wilkie, Tillyboy, Echt, with Beltex cross Texel butchers lambs. Reserve – Ronnie Wilkie, with a Charollais ewe.

Carcase lambs – Susan Smith, Drumnahive, Alford, with Texel crosses. Reserve – Philip Donald, Rhynie, with Texel crosses.

Clydesdale – Scott Greenhill, with three year old filly Fordelhill Limelight, by Glebeview Sir Charles, out of Fordelhill Heather. Reserve at Kirriemuir and Yorkshire Show champion last year. Reserve – Ian Young, Arradoul Clydesdales, with yearling filly Arradoul Concerto.

Highland ponies – R and K Stewart, with West Lodge McNair. Rese4rve – Sarah MacIntosh, with Roisin of Strathmore.

Shetland ponies – Irene Spence and Kayleigh Nicol, with Warrackston Tamara. Reserve – Christine Forbes, with Lynemore Mirrie Dancer.

Shetland ponies miniature – Ann Irvine, with Rocky of Haybrake. Reserve – James Burr, with Tillyorn Zara.