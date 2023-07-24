Aberdeen reveal Pittodrie changes to boost Red Shed and home capacity in South Stand – including removing fence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen reveal Pittodrie changes to boost Red Shed and home capacity in South Stand – including removing fence

Away allocations to be more "bespoke", as Dons CEO Alan Burrows says: "We want even more Aberdeen fans coming to Pittodrie in the best seats, cheering the team on."

By Paul Chalk
Aberdeen fans in the Red Shed. Image: SNS.
More Dons fans will get the chance to watch Aberdeen at home in the new season as the club announced changes at Pittodrie to further boost home attendances and atmosphere.

There could be as many as 1,000 additional home supporters in the South Stand for some fixtures going forward, with works proposed to remove the fence between section R – which has previously been closed off for visiting fans – and the rest of the stand.

The Reds plan to move toward a system which will allow them to make “more bespoke” ticket allocations to opposition SPFL sides at Pittodrie – anything between 1,770 and 300 briefs – which the club hope will allow them to house around 1,000 more home supporters in the covered South Stand seating for matches “where it is appropriate”.

The proposals to revamp the away section, which are subject to final approval from Aberdeen City Council, also include the “installation of additional new toilets and catering facilities at the rear of the visitor’s section and the re-routing of some entry and exit ways for home and away fans”, with the aim for the work to be finished by “mid-September”.

‘Reciprocal’ away allocation talks will have bearing on amount of Pittodrie tickets offered to visiting sides

Aberdeen – who have sold a record number of season tickets for the upcoming campaign –  have also revealed plans to start reciprocal away allocation talks with fellow top-flight clubs in a bid to secure “fair and equitable number for our brilliant away supporters”.

The outcome of these talks, which come in the wake of several Premiership clubs making high-profile and controversial decisions to cut the amount of tickets made available for visiting supporters, will feed in to how many away fans the Reds allow at Pittodrie going forward.

The Dons’ plans for Pittodrie were revealed on Monday, within a club statement headlined “Making Pittodrie a fortress”.

It said: “Over the last couple of seasons our attendances have increased, and the atmosphere has improved greatly, these changes are being implemented now to help grow our support and make our home advantage count as we look to enjoy the backing of as many Dons supporters as possible for every home match.”

Better facilities planned for stand

Aberdeen have also revealed Aberdeen City Council’s safety advisory group (SAG) have allowed 200 more season tickets to be sold in the Red Shed – and are hopeful of being allowed to house even more fans in the popular Merkland Stand singing section.

Their statement added: “We want to ensure that this high-demand area of the ground is as noisy and colourful as possible, whilst also focusing on providing a safe and secure environment for everyone.

“Those talks with the SAG will continue in the weeks and months ahead, and we ask for continued cooperation and collaboration with fans in the Red Shed as we strive for more available seats.”

The additional 200 season books will be sold through the waiting list of fans who have already registered an interest, with any remaining season tickets then available on a first-come-first-served basis.

This will take the useable capacity of the Merkland Stand to 2,095.

Work will allow larger home backing

Chief executive Alan Burrows explained the behind-the-scenes groundwork have all been carried out with one common goal – to boost the numbers backing Barry Robson’s European group stage-bound stars.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to offer even more season tickets in the Red Shed ahead of the 2023/24 season.

“There has been a huge amount of excellent work undertaken by AFC staff over the last few years on engaging with supporters and making matchdays at Pittodrie more noisy and more colourful and improving the atmosphere.

“We will continue to engage with all stakeholders to try and build on that, whilst maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: SNS.

“Our plans for the South Stand are very much an extension of that desire. We want even more Aberdeen fans coming to Pittodrie in the best seats, cheering the team on.

“The fence has not only proved a visible hindrance for fans in that area, but it has also not allowed us any flexibility to try and maximise attendances.

“This work will also have the added benefit of increasing the catering provisions in the South Stand by 25%, which we hope will further reduce queues and waiting times in that area for specific games.”

Meanwhile, tickets for Aberdeen’s Premiership opener away to Livingston on August 5 went on sale on Monday evening.

