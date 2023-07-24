Hendry family are champions at New Deer

Heavy overnight rain resulting in mud-laden underfoot conditions failed to deter a large crowd from attending New Deer Show.

They were rewarded with an outstanding display of stock in the best traditions of Buchan. “We had a great crowd,” said show president Craig Strachan.

It was a memorable day for 26-year-old Jack Hendry, father Gordon and brother Craig, from Heads of Auchenderran, Keith, who repeated their Echt Show success by winning the championship in the any other Continental breed class, taking the inter-breed beef cattle championship and the Champion of Champions title in competition with the sheep, goat and horse champions.

Their winner was a yearling British Blue heifer bought for 18,000gns at Carlisle in May as the foundation for a pedigree herd the family are planning to complement their existing Limousin pedigree herd and commercial beef enterprise.

The heifer, Solway View Rainbow, boasts all the right background to make an outstanding cow being a daughter of the 27,000gns Solway View Odin, and out of a former Royal Highland Show champion, Solway View Milly.

Running a close second for the beef cattle award was the leader in a strong Aberdeen-Angus show, the 15-month-old home-bred heifer, Newton-Struthers Espresso, by Idvies Ed and out of Newton-Struthers Emma, from Graeme Rhind, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, was breed champion at Echt.

Reserve Aberdeen-Angus was a promising young bull by Tonley Jester Eric from Charles McCombie’s Aucincrieve herd at Rothiemay which is being retained as a stock bull.

A rising three-year-old Charolais bull, Glenericht Rambler, on his one and only show appearance of the season, took the breed championship for Graeme and Mark Leggat, Mormond Prop, New Pitsligo. The bull, a son of the 9,000gns Glenericht Rambler, will be back in with his cows today.

Both the Beef Shorthorn and Highland cattle breeds fielded a strong line-up with top honours in the Shorthorn ring going to Calum and Ann Clark with Rattray Estates’ six-year-old bull Hildaland Laird, which was bought back after a few years as stock bull in the Ricketown herd in Ireland, while a home-bred heifer by a Tilbouries sire carried off the Highland cattle championship for Veronica and Kevin Thomson, Frosty Bay, Maud.

Aileen Ritchie from Whitecairns repeated her championship successes at Angus and Echt, where she also took interbreed honours, in the small turnout of Limousin cattle.

A young bull destined for the October bull sales at Stirling, Rockytop Novak, from Gary and Angela Christie from Glass, came top in the Simmental ring.

An entry of top-quality cross cattle is always a highlight of New Deer Show and this year was no exception with top honours going to Michael Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, with a British Blue x Limousin heifer bought at Skipton in February, one of a trio from Fodderletter to win the interbreed award for the best group of three, with R and K Davidson, Keith, reserve.

Mr Robertson also showed the best pair of beef animals with reserve going to well-known Huntly-based dealer and show enthusiast Blair Duffton, who was repeating his success at Fettercairn.

Machinery dealers and father and son Neil and Stuart Barclay of HRN Tractors, are better known in show livestock rings with their highly-successful Charolais herd but it was a ram from their Cheviot flock which took the limelight, winning the breed championship and going on to take the interbreed sheep award.

Reserve for the sheep championship was the Beltex champion, a

gimmer, Ellies How Do You Like Me, by Woodies Explosive and out of Faughill Eye Candy, from Ellie Miller, 19, North Lurg, Midmar, which was third at Echt.

CATTLE

Aberdeen-Angus – Graeme Rhind, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, with the 15-month-old home-bred heifer, Newton-Struthers Espresso, by the privately purchased, Idvies Ed, and out of Newton-Struthers Emma, second at the Black Beauty Bonanza, third at the Aberdeen-Angus winter national show, placed at the Royal Highland Show and champion at Echt last week. Res – Charles McCombie, Auchincrieve, Rothiemay, with 15-month-old home-bred bull by Tonley Jester Eric, from the Etna female line. First at the Black Beauty Bonanza as a calf. To be retained as stock bull.

Charolais – Graeme and Mark Leggat, Mormond Prop, New Pitsligo, with rising three-year-old bull, Glenericht Rambler, by Caylors Oxford and out of Glenericht Ibya, second in his class at Stirling bull sale in May 2022, when bought for 9,000gns. First and last time to be shown this year. Res – John and Sandra Middleton, Cowfords, New Pitsligo, with home-bred bull calf, T20, by Numedstena Judas and out of Hollywell Italy, destined for sale at Stirling next February.

Limousin – Aileen Ritchie, Tamala, Burnside, Whitecairns, with two-year-old heifer in calf, Lowflan Suzie, by Gunnerfleet Eros, champion at the Red Ladies sale at Carlisle in December when purchased for 5,000gns, reserve interbreed beef champion at Angus and overall champion of champions at Echt last week, and reserve champion with yearling heifer.

Simmental – Gary and Angela Christie, Birchfield, Glass, Huntly, with yearling bull, Rockytop Novak, by the 3,000gns Glenturk Kingpin and out of Rockytop Clovers Gwen, second at the Royal Highland Show and destined for the October sale at Stirling. Res – Emma Smith, Bankhead, Portlethen, with yearling heifer, Riverdee Maisie, by Drumsleed Kingsman and out of home-bred cow, Forgeron Emma, reserve champion at Echt and third at Fettercairn.

Highland – Veronica and Kevin Thomson, Frosty Bay, Maud, with three-year-old home-bred heifer, Eilidh 2 of Clackriach, by Conel Dubh of Tilbouries and out of Eilidh 2 of Edgerston, reserve at the North of Scotland Club show in June and champion at Echt. Res – John Fraser, Tilbouries, Maryculter, with yearling heifer, Oighrig Dubh 16 of Tilbouries, by Molach Dubh Prionnsa of Tilbouries, shown by 16-year-old grand-daughter, Sophie Adams, placed at North of Scotland Club Show, Fettercairn and Stars of the Future and reserve at Echt.

Beef Shorthorn – Rattray Estates, Peterhead, with six-year-old bull, Hildaland Laird, by Gala Hercules and out of Hildaland Madeleine, second at the Royal Highland Show; Res – Kenny and Sally Mair, Kinnermit, Turriff, with four-year-old cow, Meonside Tessa Nevula, by Willingham Kensington, bought at Stirling as a maiden heifer, third at the Royal Highland Show.

Cross – Michael Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, with Miss Marple, a British Blue x Limousin heifer bought in February at Skipton where she was champion and paraded by Emma Fettes. Placed at the Highland and third at Echt and one of the winning interbreed group of three. Res – Blair Duffton, Bogie Street, Huntly, with 23-month-old Welsh-bred Limousin heifer, Pepsi, lightweight heifer champion at LiveScot and the Royal

Welsh Winter Fair, reserve interbreed beef champion at Fettercairn.

Any other Continental breed – Jack Hendry, Mains of Auchenderran, Keith, heifer, with yearling British Blue heifer, Solway View Rainbow, by the 27,000gns Solway View Odin, and out of a former Royal Highland Show champion, Solway View Milly, purchased at Carlisle in May for 18,000gns. Res – Alison Watt, Keith, with Blonde.

Any other native breed – GD and MR Poyser.

Young handlers – Jess Williams (under 11 years of age); Anna Fettes (11-14 years of age)

Carcase cattle – J and J Watt with heavy heifer. Res – Auchtydore with heavy steer.

SHEEP

Beltex – Ellie Miller, North Lurg, Midmar, with gimmer, How Do You Like Me Now. Res – Grant Ireland, Glenisla, Huntly, with gimmer.

Texel – WJ Knox, Mid Haddo, Fyvie, with ewe. Res – David McKerrow, Uppermill, Tarves, with tup lamb.

Suffolk – John Gibb with ewe. Res – Stuart Lorimer, Kingswells, with tup.

Any other breed (accredited) – C and C Crawford with tup. Res – Calum Crawford, Dyce, with ewe lamb.

Charollais – John Singer, Meiklebogs, Rothienorman, with ewe. Res – Eilidh and Erin Duncan, Barnyards, Mintlaw, with two-shear ram, Knockin Welter Weight, by Oakchurch Oaken, bought at Worcester and champion Continental at Echt.

Blue Texel – Deborah Atkinson, Duncanston, Insch, with home-bred gimmer, Tap o’ Noth Glitterball, by Saltyre Blue Buddy, and out of Tap o’ Noth Barbie Girl, and reserve with shearling tup, Claremont Graculor, by Matt’s Escobar, and out of Saltyre Blue Dancer. The pair were part of the winning inter-bred group of three along with the flock’s second prize ewe lamb.

Any other breed (non-accredited) – Andrew Leek with ewe. Res – Fin Davidson with tup. Best Border Leicester – Allan Grant.

Small minority breeds – Samuel Robson with tup lamb. Res – N and Z Robson with gimmer.

Jacob – Adam Christie, Birchfield, Glass, Huntly, with two-crop ewe, Adamski Sheila, by Hope Knock Out and out of a home-bred ewe, first at Royal Highland Show and champion at Keith and Nairn last year. Res – Ian Forsyth.

Ryeland – Eilidh Garrett with tup. Res – Kim Hardin with gimmer.

Cheviot – R and N Barclay, Harestone, Banchory, with three-shear ram, Allanshaws Bullseye, by Sebay Xcitable, bought at Lockerbie as a shearling for £15,000, reserve overall and male champion at the Royal Highland Show. Res – W and J Brown, Hilton of Culsh, New Deer, with ewe.

Cross (pens of three) – Moir Livestock, Fraserburgh, with pen of three Suffolk gimmers bred by Stuart Connon, Skilmafilly, champion at Echt. Res – W and J Brown with home-bred Suffolk cross ewe with pair of Suffolk-sired lambs at foot.

Cross (single) – W and J Brown with home-bred Texel cross ewe by home-bred sire. Res – Moir Livestock with Skilmafilly-bred gimmer.

Carcase lambs – Chris Abernethy and reserve.

Goats – Malcolm and Maureen Ross, Balmedie, with Boer, Balmedie Hope, and reserve with Balmedie Ivy, similarly placed at the Royal Highland Show.

HORSES AND PONIES

Clydesdale – Norman Christie, Kinellar, with Filly. Res – Keely Gordon with mare.

Pure or part bred under saddle – Kimberley Christie

Sports horses, Thoroughbreds and Hunters – Hunter MacDonald. Res – Lorna Gilbert

Irish Draught – Kirsty Finnie.

Riding and Hunter ponies in hand – Tylo Stud; Res – Rebecca West.

Arab – Tylo Stud; Res – Rebecca Sayers.

Coloured horses and ponies – Lorna Cumming. Res – Sam Winn.

Veteran – Emma Watson; Res – Rebecca Sayers.

Highland – Gordon and Ann Towns mare. Res – Lorraine Leith.

Potential rid and drive – Erin Lumsden; Res – Hazel Duncan.

Mountain and Moorland (large) – Kirsty Hosie. Res – Hazel Duncan. Mountain and Moorland (small) – Moira Leggat.

Ridden ponies and Hunters and Hacks – Katy Healy, Cairneuk, Ythanbank. Res- Mrs L Robertson.

Working Hunter – Glenda Burton. Res – Rose Duguid

Shetland – Clair Stewart; res – Christine Forbes.

Shetland (miniature) – Jacqueline McNeil. Res – Katrina Byrne.