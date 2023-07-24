Limousin claims the top spot at Echt Show

Young Limousin breeder, Aileen Ritchie, went home in style from Echt Show on Saturday having not only secured her first breed championship at this busy event, but also the inter-breed beef honours and overall champion of champions.

The event, which basked in glorious sunshine for most of the day and in turn attracted the usual huge numbers of spectators, saw the Limousin tapped out supreme when competing against the inter-breed sheep, goat and horse winners.

“The beef champion has the scale and size for a 21/2-year-old heifer and she’s in great condition. She’s also five months in calf and ready to go on to the next stage of her working life,” said Cameron McIver, Forres, who was representing the beef judges in selecting an overall. He added that the heifer was a unanimous supreme amongst the three other inter-breed judges from the horse, goat and sheep sections.

Taking all the plaudits from Aileen’s 18-cow Ritchies herd from Tamala, Whitecairns, was Lowflan Suzie, a daughter of Gunnerfleet Eros, purchased at the Red Ladies show and sale at Carlisle, in December, for 5000gns. She was reserve inter-breed beef at Angus Show and was paraded due in October to Woodmarsh Royal Mint.

David McKerrow, Uppermill, Ellon, also had plenty to celebrate when he scooped the Texel championship and the inter-breed sheep honours for his first year exhibiting at Echt. His show stopper was a two-crop ewe that had been bought at the Select Seven sale at Lanark as a gimmer from Andrew Clark, Teiglum. She is by Craighead Crusader.

Graeme Christie, Inverurie, continued on his winning ways, to lift the reserve sheep honours with a home-bred Suffolk gimmer that was inter-breed sheep champion at Fettercairn and second in her class at the Scottish National at Fife.

Topping the inter-breed teams were Blue Texels from Stuart and Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch, with Suffolks from Stuart Lorimer, Kingswells, landing the reserve.

A large section of inter-breed competitions within the beef lines saw the reserve individual presented to the lead Charolais, Harestone Singsong, a rising two-year-old heifer from Neil and Stuart Barclay, Harestone, Insch, shown by

Robert Marshall. An embryo-bred entry, she is by Goldies Oasis and is a full sister to Harestone Sandiego that sold for 30,000gns in February.

Commercial cattle bagged the remainder of the big inter-breed awards, to include the best opposite sex, won by Craig and Jack Hendry’s Chunky Monkey, a Limousin cross yearling stot from Heads of Auchendirran, Keith, which was also reserve male at the Highland. The Hendrys also scooped the inter-breed pairs with commercials.

Supreme group of three and best individual calf was won by cross-bred entries from Michael Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, with son Mark also taking the trophy for the best paraded animal when showing the supreme calf, Silverside.

Graham and Fiona Willox, won the award for the inter-breed cow and calf with the Aberdeen-Angus female, Cardenwell Iona and her bull calf, Cardenwell Iceman.

Also forward in the main ring for the supreme overall was the lead goat, a Boer doling from Maureen and Malcolm Ross, Balmedie, that is a half sister to their Highland Show champion, Balmedie Hope, by Caistealcnoc Eddie.

Inter-breed horse was Goldenwood Royal Saphire, a five-year-old Welsh Section B mare from Lynneann Cameron, that was reserve at Ingliston. And reserve overall mountain and moorland from the NPS.

Aberdeen-Angus – Champion – Graeme Rhind, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, with the 26-month-old heifer, Newton-Struthers Expresso, by the privately purchased Idvies Ed, out of Newton-Struthers Emma. Placed at the Highland, second at the Black Beauty Bonanza and third at the Winter National Show. Reserve – Nicola Howie, Cairnton, Banchory, with the 13-month-old heifer, Cairnton Black Nancy, a daughter of the Cairnton Enterprise son, Cairnton Black Captain, bred from a previous home-bred Black Nancy that was out of

Bennachie Black Nancy – the dam of a 6500gns bull in October. First outing and destined for Stirling in October.

Any other native – Champion – Maryin Poyser, Cummerton, New Aberdour, Fraserburgh, with Milovaig 1 Vindicator, a 25-month-old Hereford bull by Shraden Perestrocka, out of Milovaig 1 Bonnie Belle 6. Bred by Callum Smith, Turnberry; reserve at the Scottish National Hereford Show at Black Isle, last year and placed at Northumberland in May. Reserve – Robert and Valerie Marshall, Harestone, Insch, with the privately purchased Silver Dun Galloway heifer, Strathurr Silver Lining, a November 2021-born daughter of Woodlands Noble out of Woodland Spring, purchased from Buckinghamshire breeder, John Heywood.

British Blonde – Champion – Alison Watt, Eastview, Birkenburn, Keith, with Strathisla Joy, a home-bred nine-year-old cow by the AI sire, Bridge Elmo, out of former show cow, Strathisla Gloria. Unbeaten in 2022 and champion here as a two-year-old, she was paraded with heifer calf at foot. Reserve – Alison Watt with the 16-month-old bull, Strathisla Tropic, out of the champion and sired by Freefield Lewis. First outing.

British Blue – Champion – Jack Hendry, Heads of Auchendirran, Keith, with Solway View Rainbow, a September 2021-born heifer purchased for 18,000gns at Carlisle in May. A full sister to Solway View Rhubarb that was inter-breed champion at Agri Expo in October, she is the first daughter sold from the 27,000gns Solway View Odin, and bred from Solway View Milly. Reserve – James Youngson, Westerton, Cullerlie, with the white two-year-old bull, Westerton Rebel, a Gitan son out of Tweeddale Jussy. Reserve male at Turriff 2022.

Charolais – Champion and reserve inter-breed cattle champion – Neil and Stuart Barclay, Harestone, Insch, with Harestone Singsong, an October 2021-born ET heifer, and the result of a flush from the French-bred Harestone Jean ET, sired by the 23,000gns Goldies Oasis. Full sister to the 30,000gns Harestone Sandiego, she was first at Stars of the Future, placed at the Highland and was brought out by stockman Robert Marshall. Reserve – James Youngson, Westerton, with a cow.

Highland – Champion – Veronica Thomson, Frosty Brae, Maud, with Eilidh 2 of Clackriach, a three-year-old heifer by Conel Dubh of Tilbouries, out of Eilidh 2

of Edgerston. Reserve champion at the North of Scotland Club Show in June. Reserve – Jim Fraser, Tilbouries, Peterculter, with Oighrig Dubh 16 of Tilbouries, a yearling heifer shown by Sophie Fraser (16). She is by Molach Dubh Prionnsa of Tilbouries and out of Oighrig Dubh 13 of Tilbouries, placed at Fettercairn, North of Scotland Club Show and Stars of the Future.

Limousin – Champion, inter-breed beef and overall champion of champions – Aileen Ritchie, Tamala, Burnside, Whitecairns, with Lowflan Suzie, a January 2021-born heifer by Gunnerfleet Eros, out of Lowflan Ivy, that stood champion at the Red Ladies show and sale at Carlisle and was bought for 5000gns. Reserve inter-breed cattle champion at Angus and in calf to Woodmarsh Royal Mint. Reserve – Aileen Ritchie with Ritchies Tigerlily, a March 2022-born home-bred heifer by Carnew Millreef out of Ritchies Orchid. First at Angus Show.

Salers – Champion – Jamie McIntyre, Milton of Cullerlie, Echt, with the March 2021-born bull, Corrichie Rudi, a son of Cuil King, out of Corrichie Molly, a Corrichie Farquhar-sired cow. Reserve – Jamie McIntyre with Corrichie Sam, a 16-month-old heifer on her first outing, bred the same way as the champion.

Shorthorn – Champion – Alison Watt, Eastview, Birkenburn, Keith, with Strathisla Sox, a 16-month-old bull by Strathisla Justerini out of Strathisla Hyacinth Marigold, on her first outing. Reserve – Alison Watt with the 10-year-old cow, Strathisla Trixy, a daughter of Chapelton Winsome out of the multi-champion winning Grandtullybrae Yantara Trixy 4, shown with heifer calf at foot.

Simmental – Champion – Emma Smith (16), Portlethen, Aberdeen, with Riverdeen Maggie, an 18-month-old home-bred heifer by Drumsleed Kingsman, out of the Dressigue Barney-sired Forgeron Emm.. First outing and one of only 12 breeding females in the herd. Reserve – Emma Smith with the similarly aged Riverdeen Maisie, also by Kingsman but out of the privately purchased Lopemede Raquel.

Cross cattle – Champion – Richard and Kathleen Davidson, Corsairtly, Keith, with the Young Farmers’ champion, Cheeky Vimto, a 15-month-old home-bred Limousin cross heifer shown by Rachael Davidson (19). Sired by Ronick Inspector, out of a Limousin cross, she was Rising Star champion at the Christmas Class and third at the Royal Highland.

Reserve – Michael Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, with Lucky For Some, a similarly aged heifer bought at the Cally Marts YFC show and sale in April from Dexter Logan where she stood pre-sale champion. She is by a Ronick sire and out of a Limousin cross cow. She made up part of the inter-breed group of three alongside Miss Marple, a heifer bought at Skipton after standing pre-sale champion and Maui, a home-bred black heifer that was champion at the Agri-Expo and the Rising Stars at the Thainstone Christmas Classic and reserve overall at Stars of the Future. The Robertsons also won the best calf award with Silverside, a 10-month-old heifer bought at United Auctions Stirling as a calf at foot from Tom Epps at the Ardnave dispersal. She is by Fury Leader. Inter-bred opposite sex was a commercial bullock calf from Craig and Jack Hendry, Heads of Auchendirran, Keith. Chunky Monkey, a 12-month-old home-bred stot is by Garyvaughan Ojack and out of a British Blue cross cow.

Unhaltered cross cattle – Champion – Ian Miller, Miller Farms, Inverurie, with a black Limousin cross cow and calf outfit. Reserve – Blair Duffton, Huntly, with a pair of Limousin cross calves.

Carcase cattle on the hoof – Bullock – Alexander Douglas. Heifer – W and J Cameron.

Cattle young handlers – Junior (11yrs and under) – 1, Cohen Neil; 2, Mac Middleton; 3, Cameron Brown. Intermediate (12-15years) – 1, Chloe McEan; 2, Anna Fettes; 3, Molly Poyser. Senior (16-26years) 1, Rachael Davidson; 2, Emma Smith; 3, Sophie Adams.

Horses

Clydesdales – Champion – George Young, Wellheads, Clochan, the six-year-old home-bred yeld mare, Arradoul Capella, by Arradoul Balvennie out of Arradoul Symphony. A regular winner as a youngster, she was overall champion of champions at New Deer in 2019. Reserve – Norman Christie, Kinnellar, Aberdeen, with the two-year-old filly, Anguston Annabelle. She is by Collessie New Approach and out of the home-bred mare, Anguston Ally. Reserve at Crathes Grass Sickness Show in 2022 as a yearling.

Highland – Champion and reserve overall horse – Lynne McDonald, Tarland, with the six-year-old stallion, Islay Malt of Coynach, a home-bred entry by Whitefield Prince of Platinum out of Pavlova of Whitefield. Second at the Royal Highland, last month, he won a lot as a youngster to include supreme horse at Tarland and Angus. Reserve – Lisa McEwan, with the senior gelding, Gleneffock Captain Morgan, which was placed at Fettercairn.

Shetland ponies – Champion – Clair Stewart, Rothienorman, with the two-year-old filly, Littlewoodend Jesse-Bell, a daughter of Oakes of Auckhorn out of Whaupsmill Scout. First outing of 2023. Reserve – Clair Stewart with Warrackston Bob, an 18-year-old stallion by Drum Director out of Beauty of Cawdor that took seven championships last year. Champion at Brodie Castle this year.

Miniature Shetlands – Champion – Colin Matthew and Lynn Jack, with Breckenlea Gambler, a six-year-old stallion by Kerswell Starbuck out of Beck Gilina. Reserve horse at Grantown in 2022 and reserve at Brodie 2023. Reserve – James Burr, Echt, with the mare, Tillyorn Xara by Swell’s Barron out of Hazelhead Noel, paraded with foal at foot, Tillyorn Hazel which also won her class.

Sheep

Beltex – Champion – Ellie Miller, Millers Farms, Inverurie, with a gimmer by Vickys Gladiator, out of a home-bred ewe that was champion at the Royal Highland Showcase in 2021. Second at the Royal Highland. Reserve – Alan Miller, Millers Farms, with a home-bred shearling ram by the 16,000gnbs Woodies Xplosive out of a Belvoir View ewe by Belvoir View Apple Jack, bought at the dispersal sale for 6000gns. Third at the Royal Highland.

Bluefaced Leicester – Champion – Andrew Jolly, Whiteknowes, Craigievar, with a one-crop ewe by Carry House N7, a tup bought at Kirkby Stephen, out of a home-bred ewe. Previously unshown and brought out with assistance of daughter Beth. Reserve – Andrew Jolly with a tup lamb by Carry House R4, a ram bought at Hawes for £5000 that is a son of the £28,000 Carry House Ronaldo. He is out of the champion.

Blue Texel – Champion – Deborah Atkinson, Duncanston, with Derg Foxylady, a one-crop ewe bought at Carlisle as a ewe lamb for 3800gns. Sired by Derg Dakota, she is out of Beili Blues Euphoric and was champion and reserve sheep at Fettercairn and reserve female at the Royal Highland. Reserve – Stuart and Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch, with a ewe lamb by Stoneycroft Fifa out of a home-bred ewe by Caryl’s Blue Captain. First outing. Family also won the inter-breed group with Blue Texels which included the ewe lamb, gimmer and shearling.

Suffolk – Champion and reserve supreme sheep – Graeme Christie, Newton of Balquhain, Inverurie, with a gimmer by Castleilse Comedian, out of a home-bred ewe by Strathisla Stifler. Placed at Highland, second at the Scottish National at Fife and inter-breed sheep at Fettercairn. Reserve – Finlay Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch, with a tup lamb by the 9000gns Frongoy Expression, sold last year at Lanark, out of a Maidenstone Suffolk bought at the Black Diamond sale at Carlisle, for young Mr Hunter’s five-ewe Sunset flock.

Texel – Champion and supreme sheep – David McKerrow, Uppermill, Ellon, with a two-crop Teiglum-bred ewe bought at the Select Seven sale from Andrew Clark. She is by Craighead Crusader out of a Sportsmans Admirall II-sired ewe and was third at Turriff last year. Reserve – Kenny Pratt, Oldtown, Peterculter, with a home-bred gimmer shown by shepherd Richard Reynolds. She is by Cressage Enforcer and out of a ewe by Knap Blazing Star. First outing.

Zwartbles – Champion – Faith Miskelly, Corrybrae, Kildrummy, Alford, with the January-born tup lamb, Corrybrae Loverboy, a son of the retained sire, Corrybrae Jupiter, which was by a Pistyll ram, out of a Dutch imported ewe. First outing. Reserve – Hannah and Chloe Murray, Inverurie, with the January-born ewe lamb, Bennachie Lavender, a daughter of the privately purchased Janetstown Hillbilly out of Bennachie Juliette. First outing.

Any other native breed – Champion – Andrew Polson, Portlethen, with a previously unshown home-bred two-crop ewe from the Smerlie flock shown by shepherd Raymond Smith. She is backed by home-bred genetics on both sides. Reserve – Andrew Polson, with a home-bred shearling by Garson Bruno. First at the Royal Highland.

Continental – Champion – Eilidh and Erin Duncan, Barnyards, Mintlaw, with Knockin Welter Weight, a two-shear ram that stood second to the reserve champion at the Royal Highland Show. He was bought at Worcester and is by Oakchurch Ruben. Reserve – Joanne Singer, Meiklebogs, Rothienorman, with a home-bred gimmer by Logie Durno Untouchable, out of a Dalby ewe bought at the flock dispersal. Second and Echt and Keith, 2022.

Ryeland – Champion – Eilidh Garrett, Drumoak, with the home-bred two-shear white ram, Gornack Aragon by the privately purchased Wellside Uncle Donnie out of a St Ternans ewe. Placed at the Scottish National Show at Kinross 2022. Reserve – Kim Harding with a gimmer bought privately from Kay Cocker, Dufftown. First outing.

Oxford Down – Champion – Kevin Milne, Sauchen, Dunecht, with a previously unshown February-born ewe lamb by a Redhouse tup bought at Worcester, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Kevin Milne with the five-shear ram, Monkstone Black Panther, a tup bought privately from James Brown, Wales as a shearling ram. Champion here 2022 and reserve at Turriff.

Cross sheep pens of three – Champion and overall commercial sheep champions – David Moir, Moir Livestock, Fraserburgh, with a pen of three Suffolk cross gimmer bought privately in the spring from Stuart Connon, Skilmafilly. Reserve at Fettercairn and to be retained for breeding. Reserve – Ronnie Wilkie, Tillyboy, Echt, with a pen of three Charollais cross ewes bought out of Caithness Livestock Centre as ewe lambs.

Cross sheep singles – Champion – David Moir, with a Cheviot Mule bought privately from Skilmafilly that was also champion at Fettercairn. Reserve – Faye Wilkie, Braigiewell, Echt, with a two-crop Suffolk Mule ewe bought privately.

Pet lambs 1, Bobby Youngson; 2, Ellie Youngson; 3, Lucy Youngson.

Lambs on the hoof – Champion and reserve – Ronnie Wilkie, Tillyboy.

Sheep young handlers – Junior (under 7years) – 1, Logan Duncan; 2, Lucas Marr. Intermediate (8-11years) – 1, Archie Groat; 2, Katie Harding; 3, George Kemp. Senior (12-16years) – 1, Jamie Adams; 2, Macey Henderson; 3, Isaac Miskelly.

Goats

Dairy – Champion – Dr Katy Whitby-Last with the Anglo Nubian home-bred first kidder, Kaverquil Edith and reserve with the three-quarter Anglo Nubian first kidder that stood second in her class to the champion, Kaverquil Jemima.

Pygmy – Champion – Clare Bailey, with the the goatling, Brucklay Nebraska, by Penrad Farm Fizz; first at Dunblane as a kid and reserve with Brucklay Kako, a second kidder by Mithril Kincaid that was champion at Dunblane.

Any other breed – Champion and inter-breed goat, Maureen and Malcolm Ross, Balmedie, with a doling Boer goat that is a half sister to their champion winner from the Royal Highland Show. Reserve – Joy Davies with Cannahars Eve, a Boer kid.