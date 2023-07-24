Magnificent tall ships start to arrive in Lerwick ahead of the 2023 races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Magnificent tall ships start to arrive in Lerwick ahead of the 2023 races

The Tall Ship Races 2023 will be hosted by in Shetland between Wednesday and Saturday.

By Ellie Milne
Bima Suci at Port of Aberdeen
The Bima Suci, pictured at Port of Aberdeen on Saturday en route to Lerwick, is one of the first vessels to arrive in Shetland for the Tall Ship Races 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Magnificent tall ships have started sailing into Lerwick ahead of the 2023 races on the island.

The town is expected to be buzzing with excitement all week as the community welcomes a fleet of 37 participating vessels.

Shetland will play host to the Tall Ship Races, which encourage international friendships and training for young people, from Wednesday until Saturday.

The first tall ship to arrive at Holmsgarth this morning was the Norwegian class D ship, Loyal, which was met by an excited crowd.

The gaff ketch is one of the oldest ships taking part having been built in Hardanger in 1877.

It was soon followed by the musical arrival of the Indoneisan Navy onboard their largest sail training ship.

The crew of the Bima Suci entertaining visitors in Aberdeen on Saturday ahead of the Tall Ship Races 2023.
The crew of the Bima Suci entertaining visitors in Aberdeen on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Bima Suci stopped off at the Port of Aberdeen over the weekend on its way to Shetland for the races.

Their arrival in Aberdeen marked the crew’s first visit to Scotland as well as the start of the countdown to the Granite City hosting the races in two years time.

Lerwick embracing spirit of event

Over the next couple of days, the rest of the participating ships and more than 1,300 crew members will arrive in Lerwick for four days of festivities.

The event will kick off with the opening ceremony on Wednesday followed by a programme of musical entertainment, family activities, sport events and tours for all to enjoy.

All of the action from the Tall Ship Races in Lerwick will also be streamed online.

Among the music acts is Scottish folk rock group, Tide Lines, who will headline a concert at an outdoor arena at Holmsgarth Pier on Thursday.

The Princess Royal is also scheduled to visit the island capital for the event, heading north to experience the race’s debut in Shetland and to attend the Captain’s Dinner.

The whole town is getting into the spirt of the event with a number of local shops selling official programmes which include all the need to know information.

Cee and Jays and Intersport in the town are selling official merchandise, including a range of T-shirts, hoodies and baseball caps, while Blyde Welcome are selling bags of a Tall Ships special blend of coffee beans.

The four-day event will end on Saturday with the Parade of Sail between midday and 3pm as the 37 tall ships prepare to race to Arendal in Norway.

Have you spotted any of the tall ships arriving in Lerwick? If so, share your photos with us by e-mailing livenews@ajl.co.uk

