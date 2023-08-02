Flock to the Show public art trail to be raffled off

A charity raffle has been launched by the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) for their ‘Flock to the Show’ sheep sculptures which featured in a popular public art trail earlier this year.

There will be 500 raffle tickets available for each sheep, at a cost of £25 each, with funds raised going to the RHASS Bicentennial Fund, which supports projects dedicated to sustainability in the rural sector.

The popular ‘Doddie’s Sheep’ will see a minimum of £20 from the sale of each ticket donated to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which was decorated by Megan Reilly in the distinctive bright blue and yellow Doddie’5 tartan.

The 38 fibreglass sculptures were decorated by local artists from across the UK in a range of striking designs and travelled around Scotland earlier this year, before flocking home to the Royal Highland Show in June.

Some of the sheep have already been purchased outright so won’t be available in the raffle but the majority still need to find their forever homes.

The raffle closes on October 2 and is open to residents of the UK only.

RHASS chairman, Jim Warnock, said: “The Flock to the Show campaign was a resounding success, bringing joy to people across the length and breadth of Scotland and at the Royal Highland Show.

“We are delighted that our flock raised awareness of important issues in the agri sector and they will continue to do good by being raffled off to raise funds for the RHASS Bicentennial Fund and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.”

Tickets can be bought at: www.royalhighlandshow.org/flock-to-the-show