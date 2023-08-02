Cost of rural crime up £9m in a year as gangs target farm machinery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cost of rural crime up £9m in a year as gangs target farm machinery

NFU Mutual said some thieves use drones to scope out where valuable equipment is kept.

By Margaret Davis
Farmers are increasingly victims of organised crime gangs.
Farmers are increasingly victims of organised crime gangs.

Organised crime gangs are stealing farm machinery and GPS kits worth tens of thousands of pounds to sell on in the UK and abroad, an insurer has warned.

NFU Mutual said some thieves use drones to scope out where valuable equipment is kept, or check social media to see what kit farmers are using and when they might be away.

The insurer said the cost of rural crime in the UK rose by 22% to an estimated £49.5m in 2022, up from £40.5m the previous year.

Rising prices and a low supply of farm machinery are thought to be behind an increase in vehicle thefts, with the cost rising 20% to £11.7m last year.

Cost of rural crime in UK rose by 22% in 2022, up £40.5m on the year.

GPS theft rose by 15%, or £1.8 million, in 2022, and continued to increase in the first four months of 2023 when the cost of positioning systems doubled compared to the same period the previous year.

The equipment, that costs more than £10,000, is used to guide tractors and combine harvesters.

Thefts of quad bikes and ATVs also went up, by 34% to £3 million, as did livestock theft, which went up 8.7% or £2.7 million.

The figures, in NFU Mutual’s annual report on rural crime, came after the National

Crime Agency warned earlier this month that a range of offences including agricultural crime are likely to rise amid the cost-of-living crisis.

GPS on John Deere tractor.
Farmers are being urged to increase security in their farmyards and fields as GPS thefts ramp up in recent months.

Hannah Binns, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “Highly organised gangs are causing disruption to farming and widespread concern to people who live and work in the countryside.

“Rural theft is changing. It is not only opportunist thieves travelling a few miles, we are now seeing internationally organised criminal activity.

Thefts of quad bikes and ATVs rises to £3 million.

“These gangs target high-value farm machinery and GPS kits because they can be sold all over the world.

“Many items are stolen to order by thieves using online technology to identify where farm machinery is stored and scope out the best way to steal it.

“They will also spend hours watching the movement of farming families to work out the best time to attack.

“Loss of vital machinery and GPS equipment causes huge disruption to farmers who are already stretched to the limit and replacing kit in the current economic situation can take months, adding additional stress.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “We are committed to tackling rural crime, which is why we are providing the police with the resources they need, after recruiting 20,000 additional officers. We are supporting forces through funding for crime prevention measures, such as CCTV and better technology.”

“We have legislated to require immobilisers and forensic markings to be fitted to new agricultural equipment before it is sold to customers, helping to further protect rural communities from crime.”

