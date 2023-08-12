Stirling group appointed as RHASS presidential team for year ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling group appointed as RHASS presidential team for year ahead

This year's president is Robin Gray, who will serve for one year alongside four vice-presidents

By Katrina Macarthur
TEAM: Alastair Logan, Alistair Donaldson, Robin Gray, Rev Gary J McIntyre, Maimie Paterson and James McLaren.
The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has appointed a group from the Stirling region as its presidential team for 2023/24.

Each year, the society selects one of its member regions across Scotland to lead the presidential team and promote and showcase all their region has to offer as well as the Royal Highland Show.

This year’s president is Robin Gray, who will serve for one year alongside four vice-presidents – Alistair Donaldson OBE (FRAgs), Maimie Paterson, Alastair Logan and James McLaren, with Reverend Gary J McIntyre, returning as Chaplain.

Mr Gray is a successful businessman and entrepreneur and at just the age of 23, after working on a dairy farm for five years, set up a business specialising in the transportation of agricultural goods.

The H&R Gray brand has now grown to employ over 140 staff in the Stirling area and more recently, added an Ifor Williams trailer business based at United Auctions.

He is still heavily involved in the day to day running of the family farm.

Alistair Donaldson brings a wealth of experience from the meat and agriculture industry, having spent 30 years at the Meat and Livestock Commission, latterly as managing director.

Thereafter, he was appointed Technical Director of the newly-formed QMS, and on retirement became, Executive Manager of The Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers.

Maimie Paterson is a well-known figure in the area, hailing from Auchenblay, near Dunblane, home to a successful British Blue herd which run alongside Charollais, Beltex and cross-bred ewes.

She is a council member of the British Blue cattle Society and vice chair of NSA Scotland.

Alistair Logan, recently retired from auctioneering after 44 years with Caledonian Marts, and has been long associated with the show, as well as auctioneer at many charity events for over 25 years.

Meanwhile, James McLaren, farms a 550-acre mixed beef and sheep unit at Murrayshall Farm, and served as a director of the society for 14 years, becoming chief steward of the main ring.

He has also sat on the Stirling Show committee for 35 years.

Jim Warnock, RHASS chairman said: “The RHASS team is pleased to welcome our new Presidential Team for the 2023/24 session, who will act as ambassadors of the Stirling region and all it has to offer – as a Stirlingshire man myself, I know all too well the amazing farming heritage of this beautiful region.

“It will be exciting to see what the team has in store to exhibit the region, not only at the Royal Highland Show next year, but in the months leading up to the event. It will be important in shining a spotlight on both the show and the Stirling area at large.”

