Prime arable land for sale in Aberdeenshire

Almost 270 acres of farmland in the Howe of the Mearns in Aberdeenshire is now on the market for offers over £2.25 million.

Rural property consultant Galbraith is selling agent for a block of Grade 3.1 arable land devoted to regenerative farming at Moss-side of Esslie.

Situated in an area known for its productive agricultural land, the farmland extends to approximately 269.86 acres of 109.21 hectares and has more productive Grade 2 land on the east side, with areas of Grade 5.3 to the north.

Iain Paterson of Galbraith described the farm as a “rare opportunity” to purchase land that has been farmed under a regenerative farm policy for more than a decade.

“The land is in good heart and will be rich in organic matter,” said Mr Paterson.

“No potatoes have been grown on the land in over 12 years. There is good access to all the fields via a network of well-maintained farm tracks and several of the fields are bordered with hedgerows, providing connected habitats for wildlife.

“This sale represents a perfect investment opportunity or as a useful bolt-on to an existing holding.”

The vendor is an active member of the Soil Regenerative Agriculture Group as part of the wider Farming for a Better Climate group.

As a result of this careful land management the land at Moss-side of Esslie will be of an excellent standard, being rich with organic matter and in good heart.

Furthermore, the land is free of pests such as Potato Cyst Nematode (PCN) and Clubroot.

Soil sampling results are available from the selling agents.

The unit is ring fenced and a number of the field boundaries form extended hedgerows which provide an important habitat for local wildlife, complementing the regenerative agriculture practices that have been adopted.

The land consists of Balrownie Brown Earth soils and Mineral Alluvial Soils.

According to the James Hutton Institute, it will be capable of supporting a wide range of crops due to the quality of soil and drainage in place; the land has supported a range of cereal crops.

Located in Aberdeenshire within the highly productive area of the Howe of the Mearns, the town of Laurencekirk is about 6.5 miles away, offering local village amenities and a train station, while the A90 dual carriageway is just a couple of miles from the land.

The land at Moss-side of Esslie is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £2,250,000.