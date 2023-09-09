Two new appointments at RNAS as Alison steps down

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) has announced two key appointments following Alison Argo’s retiral due to place later this year.

After 15 years in the dual role of secretary and treasurer, Mrs Argo will step down from her role on Friday November 3 at the society’s annual awards lunch.

“Since I started with the RNAS, I have worked with 15 presidents, six specialist event convenors and too many directors to count,” said Mrs Argo.

“I have enjoyed every minute, particularly the development and delivery of the specialist events and being involved in the various royal visits we have welcomed over the years.”

Her successors have been announced as Fiona Davidson for secretary and Margaret Frank as treasurer.

Originally from a farm at Torphins, Fiona has been a director of RNAS for eight years and is well-known in agricultural circles throughout the north-east.

She was a livestock buyer with McIntosh Donald and latterly a canvasser with Aberdeen & Northern Marts.

Fiona lives on the family farm at Mintlaw with her husband Stewart and young son Murdo, where she keeps a small herd of pedigree Beef Shorthorn cows.

She is also kept busy with lambing, undertaking agricultural consultancy work and running the Aberdeenshire Women’s Ag Group/

Stepping into the role of treasurer is Margaret Frank, who originally hails from Blairgowrie but now lives in Newmachar.

She is a mother of three Young Farmers, all who have a keen interest and active involvement in all aspects of agriculture.

Margaret is a self-employed bookkeeper who works with many farmers and estates throughout Aberdeenshire.

RNAS president Alan Cumming said: “The society is truly indebted to Alison for her many years of hard work and dedication. She has played a vital role in working with the directors to steer the RNAS in recent years and we look forward to continuing that excellent work with Fiona and Margaret on board.”

To find out more about the RNAS, email secretary@rnas.info or call (07593) 227847.