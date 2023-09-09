Two new appointments at RNAS as Alison steps down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two new appointments at RNAS as Alison steps down

Alison Argo will retire after 15 years, with Fiona Davidson and Margaret Frank appointed as secretary and treasurer.

By Katrina Macarthur
RNAS: Fiona Davidson (new secretary); Alan Cumming (president); Alison Argo; and Margaret Frank (new treasurer).
RNAS: Fiona Davidson (new secretary); Alan Cumming (president); Alison Argo; and Margaret Frank (new treasurer).

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) has announced two key appointments following Alison Argo’s retiral due to place later this year.

After 15 years in the dual role of secretary and treasurer, Mrs Argo will step down from her role on Friday November 3 at the society’s annual awards lunch.

“Since I started with the RNAS, I have worked with 15 presidents, six specialist event convenors and too many directors to count,” said Mrs Argo.

“I have enjoyed every minute, particularly the development and delivery of the specialist events and being involved in the various royal visits we have welcomed over the years.”

Her successors have been announced as Fiona Davidson for secretary and Margaret Frank as treasurer.

Originally from a farm at Torphins, Fiona has been a director of RNAS for eight years and is well-known in agricultural circles throughout the north-east.

She was a livestock buyer with McIntosh Donald and latterly a canvasser with Aberdeen & Northern Marts.

Fiona lives on the family farm at Mintlaw with her husband Stewart and young son Murdo, where she keeps a small herd of pedigree Beef Shorthorn cows.

She is also kept busy with lambing, undertaking agricultural consultancy work and running the Aberdeenshire Women’s Ag Group/

Stepping into the role of treasurer is Margaret Frank, who originally hails from Blairgowrie but now lives in Newmachar.

She is a mother of three Young Farmers, all who have a keen interest and active involvement in all aspects of agriculture.

Margaret is a self-employed bookkeeper who works with many farmers and estates throughout Aberdeenshire.

RNAS president Alan Cumming said: “The society is truly indebted to Alison for her many years of hard work and dedication. She has played a vital role in working with the directors to steer the RNAS in recent years and we look forward to continuing that excellent work with Fiona and Margaret on board.”

To find out more about the RNAS, email secretary@rnas.info or call (07593) 227847.

