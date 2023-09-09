Meet the Aberdeen dad-of-three looking to inspire the next generation of football superstars

For many people working a full-time job and being a parent of three is time consuming enough.

But from a young age Richie Reid has always had a passion for football and was determined to share his knowledge to help inspire the next generation.

The 35-year-old currently runs Endgame Football Coaching with 150 children attending his classes throughout the north-east.

Richie, dad to Heidi, 13, Johnny, 9, and two-year-old Hunter, started the new business while working full-time for a Bridge of Don based software company.

He had previously been living in Abu Dhabi but due to the family not settling decided to move back to Aberdeen.

Richie, who supports Aberdeen FC, began his football journey at college gaining a HND in sports coaching.

He then went on to do a degree in sports exercise and science from Aberdeen University during which time he worked part-time with AFC as a community coach.

Coaching experience led to Endgame

Richie, who has been married to Kay for 10 years, said: “I played football when I was younger. Starting at King Street Boys Club and by 16 moved to play amateurs with ARI Thistle and McTeagle.

“I like to say I was a late bloomer with playing football, I prefer to teach, and watch of course!”

Richie spent four years coaching Johnny’s football team Hermes 2014s. It was during this time he was approached by parents asking if he’d consider giving their children one to one lessons.

He said: “Whilst coaching Hermes I realised there was a demand for one to ones.

“It worked out nicely to the point I had up to 15 sessions a week.

“It was then I came up with the idea of Endgame.”

Help children build confidence

The first Endgame class was held in October 2021 at Strikers in Bridge of Don.

Richie, who also supports Liverpool, said: “Being a football coach is always something I have loved doing.

“My interest is helping kids improve their football skills whilst also making sure they are having fun at the same time as developing their passion for football.

“We grew super quickly within the first three months.

“It went from zero kids to 150 kids. What we’ve done over the last year is build on our foundation and now sitting on around 200 kids.

“The ethos behind it is you’ve got your best players and your world class players but you’ve got kids who will play at their own kind of level and ability.

“It’s helping them build their confidence up and find their own level.

“I really enjoy working with kids and seeing how they progress. How can we challenge them to play better.

“We want to make sure we keep the fun for kids. We cater for all different levels and ages.”

Family support vital for Endgame

When it got to the point of choosing a name for the business Richie was helped by his sister-in-law Cerri McDonald and her team at marketing firm Prospect 13.

Richie said: “I’m a big Marvel geek. A big comic geek. My favourite part of the franchise is Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I spoke to Cerri and her team at Prospect 13 and came up with Endgame, named after the Avengers film.”

Richie, who enjoys family walks with their dog Gloria, admits it’s been a struggle at times juggling both family and work life.

He said: “I’m still working on this! My children and wife are number one and I value the time with them at the weekends after sessions. I think you need to enjoy all the small things, for they’re actually big things.

“I think the fact I love what I do, both in my full-time day job and in Endgame are a massive reason I make this work. It’s busy, fast paced and fun!

“Without Kay, none of this would be possible. She hold the fort and supports me in all that I do.”

Looking towards the future Richie hopes to keep building on the success.

The former Oldmachar Academy pupil said: “My aim for Endgame is to continue to deliver high end sessions and individual coaching for children all over Aberdeen.

“Currently we cover, Bridge of Don, Ellon and Inverurie. We are always looking at opportunities throughout Aberdeen and the Shire.

“We’ve added some new sessions and in a really good place of growth.”