Sophie Forbes: ‘Being secretary of the club granda founded is quite special’

What’s your background? I grew up on my family farm outside Nairn where we farm cattle, sheep and grow crops. I’ve always been more interested in the livestock side of farming helping out where I can. I took a bit of time away from the farm when I moved to Edinburgh and gained a BDes(Hons) in Product Design. Since, I have moved back home, where I am working and very involved with Young Farmers. I hope that in the future I can bring both my degree and my farming background together somehow.

What do you do for an occupation? I’m currently working as a weighbridge operative at W Lean for Bairds Malt. I take in lorries of barley, and run tests on the grain to make sure it is of malting standard. With harvest now well underway we’re particularly busy! I also help out on the family farm where I can, working primarily with our livestock.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously? I’m currently secretary for my local club, Nairn JAC, which I’ve been a member of for 8 years. I’m also on the international committee for SAYFC, which I’m really enjoying as it has allowed me to incorporate my passion for travel.

Why did you join Young Farmers? My grandparents have always shared their Young Farmers stories with me which definitely influenced my decision to join. It was also my grandpa and his siblings that founded Nairn JAC back in 1958, so being the club secretary 65 years later is quite special.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far? Early in August, I had the opportunity to be part of, and represent team Scotland in Austria for the European Rally 2023. On my tri, I learnt about different farming systems across Europe. Pre-trip I understood that even Scottish agriculture can vary so much, so to learn about this one a global scale was most interesting. I also met some amazing new people, I’ve come back with new connections and friends from all across Europe.

Favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar? Spring, when the days start to noticeably get longer, and see bright colours return to the landscape.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be? For hay fever and allergies not to exist! Summer is one of my favourite seasons, but the pollen from grass and crop dust get me badly making it a lot less enjoyable at times!

How has Young Farmers impacted your life? It’s has presented me with opportunities to meet others that I would never would have met other wise. Having meet ups/events on a monthly or sometimes even weekly basis has kept me very sociable which I think is really important for those from a farming/rural background as it can get very lonely at times. As well as this, I’ve definitely become a much more confident individual. When I was a junior I was a quieter member of the club, but last year found myself speaking at our annual dinner dance, then again at the Nairnshire Farming Society dinner.

What are your life ambitions? To travel. I plan on travelling to New Zealand this coming winter to get some experience working on farms over there. The idea of a work/travel lifestyle is something that really appeals to me and hopefully NZ will just be the start!

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC? You’ll make friendships with like-minded people from your hometown Scotland, and be presented with opportunities to meet people across the planet. As well as being part of a tight knit community, it’s a lot of fun, and there’s something for everyone, from ploughing matches to dinner dances, to cattle dressing, just to name a few. I would wholeheartedly encourage every young person to try out Young Farmers at least once!