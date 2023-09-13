Schools shut and thousands in Outer Hebrides told to stop using tap water following oily taste

Residents have been warned to avoid using tap water in South Uist and Benbecula following reports of an oily taste and smell.

Scottish Water issued the water alert at 5.30pm today after residents reported a strange odour and taste in their water.

Customers in Benbecula and northern South Uist have been urged to stop using tap water for drinking, cooking or washing. This includes no longer using boiled water.

Several schools and facilities will be closed on Thursday due to the issue.

The alert has been issued as a precaution following reports of oily water.

More than 1,000 homes and businesses served by Benbecula Water Treatment Works have been affected.

How are residents impacted?

Scottish Water said the source of the issue has been located and isolated but it could take some days to resolve.

A limited supply of bottled water is being distributed to customers on Scottish Water’s priority service register.

More will be arriving this evening and will be delivered overnight to customer’s homes.

Plans are also in place to deploy ‘pop-up’ water tanks. Updates on their location and use will be communicated at a later time.

Those impacted are being advised to follow these arrangements until they can safely return to using their water supply.

Due to the alert, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said several schools and facilities will be closed on Thursday, September 14.

These include Balivanich School and Nursery, Iochdar School and Nursery, Sgoil Lionacleit, Lionacleit Education Centre and Lionacleit Sports Centre and library.

A spokesman for the Western Isles Council added: “The continuing impact of the water quality issues on services will be monitored during the course of tomorrow and arrangements for Friday, September 15 will be confirmed in due course.

Water samples are being analysed

Drinking water samples have been taken and are currently being analysed.

Scottish Water said they are liaising closely with the consultant in public health medicine at NHS Western Isles. This is normal practice in cases of concern about drinking water quality.

A spokesman said: “We take any reports of changes to the quality of our drinking water very seriously – and would like to thank customers who reported their concerns.

“Our team is working hard to ensure that all affected customers are informed and supported.

“Samples have been collected for analysis at our specialist laboratories as a matter of urgency.

“In the meantime customers should not use their water supply for drinking, cooking or washing – although it can still be used to flush toilets.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause while we investigate and extensively flush the water system, before taking further samples until we can be confident the water is of the quality that our customers expect.”

The company added they will continue to provide regular updates on their website and by distributing notices in the affected area.

Anyone in need of additional support can sign up to their priority services register by calling their helpline 0800 077 8778.