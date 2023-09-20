SNP-Greens urged to drop ‘narrow-minded’ approach to gene editing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP-Greens urged to drop ‘narrow-minded’ approach to gene editing

MSP Finlay Carson is calling on the Scottish Government to make a 'U-turn' over its opposition to GM crops.

By Katrina Macarthur
fields of crops
Finlay Carson has urged the coalition Scottish Government to change its approach over GM crop cultivation.

Scottish Conservative MSP Finlay Carson has said the SNP Green-Government’s ”narrow-minded” approach towards genetic technology could harm food security.

Mr Carson, who is MSP for Galloway and Dumfries, is calling on the Scottish Government to make a ‘U-turn’ over its opposition to the cultivation of GM crops in Scotland.

He said the agriculture industry in Scotland needs clear direction on future farming policies including the use of gene editing to create crops better suited to the changing climate in Scotland, and help reduce any negative impacts of biodiversity.

“It is clear to everyone that the SNP-led Scottish Government has chosen to take a narrow-minded approach in opposing the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act – almost certainly influenced by its coalition partners in the Green Party,” said Mr Carson.

“We know that for constitutional reason rather than for the good of our agricultural sector, this Government will blindly attempt to keep pace with our European neighbours.”

‘Crucial’ that Scotland follows the likes of Canada’s gene-editing regulations

Mr Carson said it was ”crucial” that ministers adopted a similar regulatory stance alongside other countries around the world, including Canada, USA, Japan, Australia and Argentina.

“Despite widespread appeals from scientists, farmers and breeders, who have all highlighted Scotland’s remarkable world-leading research strengths, such as the James Hutton Institute and the Roslin Institute here in Edinburgh, the Scottish Government has remained tone deaf,” said Mr Carson.

“Why are they steadfastly refusing to accept new technologies that offer faster, more precise delivery of desired traits – and, as a consequence the many opportunities to develop more sustainable, productive and climate-resilient farming systems?

Finlay Carson MSP.
Finlay Carson MSP.

“Do they really want to see our farmers going into battle with one hand tied behind their backs when it comes to producing in order to protect the clean, green brand of Scotland’s £15 billion food and drink industry?”

He explained Covid, the war in Ukraine, the cost-of-living crisis, a more aggressive climate change shift have now sharpened the minds of the EU towards gene edited crops.

“So, where will that leave the Scottish Government as they will obviously have to change its narrative on the precision breeding issue?” he added.

“Will ministers now listen to the science rather than the anti-science, anti-growth, Green Party?”

Stakeholders in Scotland ‘inform what we do’

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “The Scottish Government is determined to ensure that Scotland operates to the highest environmental standards, and that we protect the strengths of Scottish agriculture and food production.

“We have set out our concerns with the approach that the UK Government has taken in its Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act – particularly their haste to change regulations with little regard for devolved competence, the impact on food supply chains or the effect on consumer choice. However this does not mean we are opposed to innovation and technology, particularly in the farming sector.

“The views of stakeholders in Scotland – scientists, farmers, food producers and manufacturers, but especially, consumers and the public as a whole – will inform what we do in relation to new genetic technologies such as gene editing.”

Ms Gougeon said the Scottish Government is aware of the European Commission’s consideration of new genomic techniques such as gene editing and how these relate to existing GM legislation, and are looking carefully at the implications of the legislative proposals the Commission published in July.

