Busted share behind-the-scenes antics after P&J Live debut with Irn Bru and ping pong room

The band performed in the Granite City as part of their 20th anniversary tour.

By Ellie Milne
Busted holding a bottle of Irn Bru
Busted performed at P&J Live in Aberdeen for the first time on Tuesday night. Image: P&J Live.

Busted have given fans a sneak peek behind the scenes at their first-ever performance at P&J Live.

The band took to the stage at the Aberdeen venue for their 20th anniversary tour on Tuesday night.

It was the first of their Scottish dates and the trio enjoyed a selection of local treats during their visit.

Members James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis also took to social media to show some of their preparations ahead of the “awesome” Granite City show.

Busted performing in Aberdeen.
Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis from Busted on stage at P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

As well as sharing footage of the empty arena being set up, they shared a photo of the Busted “ping pong room”.

The team at P&J Live shared artists are able to make requests for the “hangout” area backstage and for the Year 3000 hitmakers it was transformed into a table tennis arena.

The space also features table football, fully-stocked fridges and a piano.

Matt Willis posted on Instagram: “Aberdeen! Loving this tour so much… thanks for being so awesome. Great arena too.

“Having the funniest times on and off stage. I feel like this is the best we have ever been both musically and personally.”

Printed poster for Busted's P&J Live show
P&J Live presented Busted with a poster to commemorate their first performance at the venue. Image: P&J Live.

Busted take to the P&J Live stage

The musicians delighted the north-east audience when they brought out a bottle of Irn Bru on stage and announced they would be stocking up before heading home.

The Scottish delicacy was part of a hamper gifted by P&J Live which also included Mackie’s chocolate, candles featuring Doric words and a Highland cow soft toy.

The trio were also presented with a framed tour poster which included a plaque congratulating them on their P&J Live debut.

The team at the Aberdeen venue always plan a gift for their performers and add them to their Granite City Rocks wall.

Granite City Rocks wall backstage at P&J Live
Busted will be added to the venue’s backstage wall. Image: P&J Live.

The feature wall is the first thing performers see when they enter the backstage area so they know all who have graced the stage before them.

Staff from across the venue work together to bring a performance like Busted’s to life.

Those from programming, marketing, box office teams, merchandise, security, facilities and cleaning all get involved on show day – and in the months and years before.

Busted will next travel south to Glasgow for their second Scottish date of the tour at the OVO Arena tonight.

Review: Busted took fans on a much-needed trip down memory lane with epic concert at P&J Live

