North Country Cheviot rams sell to £6,000 at Dingwall

Dingwall and Highland Marts sold 623 rams to new homes.

By Katrina Macarthur
Trainee auctioneer Ross Mackenzie had a tough task keeping the active tups on the ground. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Trainee auctioneer Ross Mackenzie had a tough task keeping the active tups on the ground. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

North Country Cheviot hill rams sold to a top of £6,000 at Dingwall Mart’s annual show and sale on Friday.

The firm held the breed’s final ram sale of the year which attracted a packed ringside of buyers and spectators from all over the country.

Auctioneers Daniel Urquhart and Luke Holmes had their work cut out, with 623 rams sold to new homes.

As a result, the sale was still ongoing when the Press & Journal went to press at 7pm.

Trade was very selective, with only a small few from the sale selling above the £2,000 bracket.

A huge crowd of buyers and spectators gathered in the Highland mart.

Sale leader came earlier in the day from Caithness breeder Leslie Robertson, who runs 350 ewes in his Inkstack flock at Thurso.

This was a two-shear by the £7,000 Langdale Let’s Be Having You, which was also the sire of Leslie’s £11,000 tup sold at Lairg earlier this month.

The buyer was Jan MacKenzie buying for the Langdale flock from Kinbrace.

Inkstack also sold at £2,600 for another two-shear bred the same way when purchased by Garan Farms, Wales.

The judge Roderick Runciman from Allanshaws, Galashiels, sold his consignment later in the evening with tops of £5,800, £4,800, £2,500 and £2,200 for sons of Philiphaugh Xcitable.

Ruth Allen selling the Stouphill two-shear for £4,000.

Dearest, when sold to Neil Montgomery, Ose, Isle of Skye, was a two-shear by out of a home-bred ewe by Inkstack VIP.

The Elliots, Balnakeil, paid £4,800 for one out of a home-bred by Inkstack Tima, while Martyn Cook of the Dorrery flock, Scotscalder, Caithness, paid £2,500.

The Allen family’s Stouphill flock from Northumberland sold to a top of £4,000 also to Mr Cook.

This was a two-shear by Stouphill Admiral, which brother sold for £12,000 at Lairg.

The McCarthy brothers who run the Longoe flock at the Castle of Mey took reserve champion with Longoe Caretaker, which later sold for £3,000 to Dunbeath Farms, Caithness.

He is a two-shear by Philiphaugh Heathmount, out of a Heathmount Patriot dam, and stood male champion at Caithness County Show this year.

Morven Coghill from Blingery Farm, Wick, stood overall champion with a three-shear by a £1,600 Keppoch sire.

North Country Cheviot rams heading back to their pen after the sale.

Achieving a personal best for Morven, he is bred out of a home-bred ewe and sold to the judge Mr Runciman.

The Renwicks from Lochbroom, Ullapool, reached a high of £2,500 for a two-shear bought by George Cormack from Wester Farm, Dunnet, Thurso.

Willie Thomson’s Hownam Grange flock from Kelso sold to £2,000 for a two-shear by Hownam Grange Xtradionary.

The buyer was Finlay McIntyre of Dunalastair Estate, Kinloch Rannoch, Pitlochry.

PRIZE LIST

Shearlings – 1, DN Campbell, Bardnaclavan; 2, Stevenson, Backaldey; 3, MacKenzie, Craiglands. Two-shears – 1 and reserve champion, Castle of Mey Trust, Longoe; 2, L Robertson, Inkstack; 3, WD Allen, Stouphill. Aged – 1 and champion, M Coghill, Blingery; 2, J MacKenzie, Langdale; 3, M Coghill, Blingery.

Shearlings (82) sold to £1,600 gross from Brachmont, Durris

Two-shears (464) sold to £6,000 gross from Inkstack, Barrack.

Three-shears (57) sold to £2,800 gross from Badanloch Estate, Helmsdale.

Four-shear and over (20) sold to £2,600 from Blingery, Wick

