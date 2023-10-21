North Country Cheviot rams sell to £6,000 at Dingwall

North Country Cheviot hill rams sold to a top of £6,000 at Dingwall Mart’s annual show and sale on Friday.

The firm held the breed’s final ram sale of the year which attracted a packed ringside of buyers and spectators from all over the country.

Auctioneers Daniel Urquhart and Luke Holmes had their work cut out, with 623 rams sold to new homes.

As a result, the sale was still ongoing when the Press & Journal went to press at 7pm.

Trade was very selective, with only a small few from the sale selling above the £2,000 bracket.

Sale leader came earlier in the day from Caithness breeder Leslie Robertson, who runs 350 ewes in his Inkstack flock at Thurso.

This was a two-shear by the £7,000 Langdale Let’s Be Having You, which was also the sire of Leslie’s £11,000 tup sold at Lairg earlier this month.

The buyer was Jan MacKenzie buying for the Langdale flock from Kinbrace.

Inkstack also sold at £2,600 for another two-shear bred the same way when purchased by Garan Farms, Wales.

The judge Roderick Runciman from Allanshaws, Galashiels, sold his consignment later in the evening with tops of £5,800, £4,800, £2,500 and £2,200 for sons of Philiphaugh Xcitable.

Dearest, when sold to Neil Montgomery, Ose, Isle of Skye, was a two-shear by out of a home-bred ewe by Inkstack VIP.

The Elliots, Balnakeil, paid £4,800 for one out of a home-bred by Inkstack Tima, while Martyn Cook of the Dorrery flock, Scotscalder, Caithness, paid £2,500.

The Allen family’s Stouphill flock from Northumberland sold to a top of £4,000 also to Mr Cook.

This was a two-shear by Stouphill Admiral, which brother sold for £12,000 at Lairg.

The McCarthy brothers who run the Longoe flock at the Castle of Mey took reserve champion with Longoe Caretaker, which later sold for £3,000 to Dunbeath Farms, Caithness.

He is a two-shear by Philiphaugh Heathmount, out of a Heathmount Patriot dam, and stood male champion at Caithness County Show this year.

Morven Coghill from Blingery Farm, Wick, stood overall champion with a three-shear by a £1,600 Keppoch sire.

Achieving a personal best for Morven, he is bred out of a home-bred ewe and sold to the judge Mr Runciman.

The Renwicks from Lochbroom, Ullapool, reached a high of £2,500 for a two-shear bought by George Cormack from Wester Farm, Dunnet, Thurso.

Willie Thomson’s Hownam Grange flock from Kelso sold to £2,000 for a two-shear by Hownam Grange Xtradionary.

The buyer was Finlay McIntyre of Dunalastair Estate, Kinloch Rannoch, Pitlochry.

PRIZE LIST

Shearlings – 1, DN Campbell, Bardnaclavan; 2, Stevenson, Backaldey; 3, MacKenzie, Craiglands. Two-shears – 1 and reserve champion, Castle of Mey Trust, Longoe; 2, L Robertson, Inkstack; 3, WD Allen, Stouphill. Aged – 1 and champion, M Coghill, Blingery; 2, J MacKenzie, Langdale; 3, M Coghill, Blingery.

Shearlings (82) sold to £1,600 gross from Brachmont, Durris

Two-shears (464) sold to £6,000 gross from Inkstack, Barrack.

Three-shears (57) sold to £2,800 gross from Badanloch Estate, Helmsdale.

Four-shear and over (20) sold to £2,600 from Blingery, Wick