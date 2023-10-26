Scottish Government pledges £50,000 to RSABI flood fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scottish Government pledges £50,000 to RSABI flood fund

The announcement was made by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon at the NFUS autumn conference.

By Katrina Macarthur
Drone images of severe flooding from the River Don at Hatton of Fintray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone images of severe flooding from the River Don at Hatton of Fintray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has pledged £50,000 of funding to boost the Flooding Crisis Fund launched by Scottish rural charity RSABI.

Mrs Gougeon, spoke earlier today at NFU Scotland’s autumn conference in Dunfermline, and said it was a ”sobering” time for agriculture in the wake of Storm Babet.

She paid tribute to those who have lost lives and gave a ”heartfelt” thank you to farmers and crofters who have come together to help communities and fellow farmers.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, welcomed today’s announcement by the Scottish Government of £50,000 funding.

She said: “The funding will help RSABI support people in Scottish agriculture in many ways. It comes at a time when the RSABI team are working hard to help farming families in the parts of Scotland worst affected by the recent extreme weather.

“Our thanks go to all those kindly offering donations and supplies to help those who lost silage and straw during the flooding.”

For more information and to apply to the RSABI Flooding Fund visit www.rsabi.org.uk.

Farmers or Crofters who have lost silage or straw can also email forageaid@rsabi.org.uk.

The RSABI helpline 0808 1234 555 is open 24/7.

More from Farming

Richard Rankin, chief executive of H and H Group.
H and H Group results show resilience in a difficult year
Top price Aberdeen-Angus at 13,000gns from Duncanziemere.
Stirling Bull Sales: Sticky trade for A-A bulls with 54% clearance but 13k top
NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon speaking to a crowd
NFUS seeking vice-president nominations for upcoming election
Keith duo Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson with their 30,000gns and 22,000gns bulls. Picture by Ron Stephen.
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais leads with strong average and 50,000gns high
NEW RECORD HOLDER: Richard McCulloch's Overhill House Neo 22 sold for 46,000gns to the Backmuir herd at Keith.
Stirling Bull Sales: Simmentals have a record day
Anside Titan from the Irvine family led the way at 14,000gns. Picture by Ron Stephen
Stirling Bull Sales: Anside top Limousins at 14,000gns
Freelance stockman Brian Wills parades the new Simmental record holder at 46,000gns.
New Simmental record holder at 46,000gns sells to Keith breeders
The overall winners from Foxhillfarm and Spittalton herds.
Stirling Bull Sales: Foxhillfarm takes overall champion
Kintore farmer Ian Johnston from Boat of Hatton pictured on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Poultry farmer's hen loss and arable farmer's misery
Harry and Roy from New Deer won the Durness trial.
New Deer youngster tops Durness sheepdog trial