Scottish Government pledges £50,000 to RSABI flood fund

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has pledged £50,000 of funding to boost the Flooding Crisis Fund launched by Scottish rural charity RSABI.

Mrs Gougeon, spoke earlier today at NFU Scotland’s autumn conference in Dunfermline, and said it was a ”sobering” time for agriculture in the wake of Storm Babet.

She paid tribute to those who have lost lives and gave a ”heartfelt” thank you to farmers and crofters who have come together to help communities and fellow farmers.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, welcomed today’s announcement by the Scottish Government of £50,000 funding.

She said: “The funding will help RSABI support people in Scottish agriculture in many ways. It comes at a time when the RSABI team are working hard to help farming families in the parts of Scotland worst affected by the recent extreme weather.

“Our thanks go to all those kindly offering donations and supplies to help those who lost silage and straw during the flooding.”

For more information and to apply to the RSABI Flooding Fund visit www.rsabi.org.uk.

Farmers or Crofters who have lost silage or straw can also email forageaid@rsabi.org.uk.

The RSABI helpline 0808 1234 555 is open 24/7.