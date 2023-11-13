South Percyhorner: Bringing fresh and local produce to the shelf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Percyhorner: Bringing fresh and local produce to the shelf

Gary Summers and Kristina Bruce opened South Percyhorner Farm Shop eight years ago.

By Katrina Macarthur
Owners Kristina Bruce and Gary Summers in the farm shop. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Owners Kristina Bruce and Gary Summers in the farm shop. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

South Percyhorner Farm Shop near Fraserburgh is the ideal stop for honest buyers looking to source fresh produce straight from the field or from other local producers.

Gary Summers and his partner Kristina Bruce, along with their young children Lydia and Rowan, farm the 300-acre unit situated two miles from the north-east town, and just off the main Fraserburgh to Banff road.

They grow malting barley, finish around 60 head of cattle per year and keep a 90-ewe breeding flock, while growing multiple seasonal vegetables for selling through the farm shop.

A biomass system was also introduced to the farm three years ago and provides heat to two houses, the farm’s workshop and the grain drier.

Shed space is also let out for storage.

Eight years ago the couple renovated an old building on the farm and expanded their initial sideline of selling tatties by the roadside with an honesty box.

While the honesty box still remains at South Percyhorner, the farm shop now sells home-reared beef, all vegetables from carrots to beetroot, as well as supplies from Sinclairs of Rhynie bakery and milk from Invercamey Dairy at Fyvie.

Exterior of South Percyhorner Farm Shop near Fraserburgh.
The farm shop is situated on the farm off the main Banff to Fraserburgh road.

Gary also makes jams, chutneys and pies using the farm’s beef, with cattle slaughtered at Millers of Speyside, before being butchered and frozen packed at Webster’s Butchers in Keith.

“Diversification is so important on farms nowadays and a farm shop brings the added bonus of getting the general public out to the countryside and buying fresh, local produce,” said Gary.

“Home-grown vegetables take only five or ten minutes to come from the field to the shop shelf and the customers like their carrots with mud still on them because the flavour is still there.

“People definitely like to know where the produce comes from.”

Gary and Kristina like to support other local producers, particularly for vegetables out of season. They also source fruit from Mark Murphy and buy in honey from a local producer.

Despite expanding, the honesty box is still the method of payment, and continues to work well although the couple have experienced some dishonest customers over the years.

Interior of South Percyhorner Farm Shop, featuring shelves stacked with fresh eggs and produce.
Customers can visit the shop seven days per week and pay through the honesty box.

“We are still a small farm shop so we find the honesty box works for us,” said Gary.

“Customers don’t have somebody peering over their shoulder waiting for them to buy something and they can take more time to look at all the produce.

“Kristina works away two days per week and I’m on the farm myself so it means we don’t have to man the shop ourselves or pay somebody to stand there all day.”

The couple sell seasonal products throughout the year including wreaths at Christmas, and also do a ‘meet and greet’ with lambs in the spring time.

Bottles of lemonade from other local suppliers stocked at the Fraserburgh shop.
Gary and Kristina use other local suppliers to sell quality produce through the shop.

They also do charity work and have held five barn dances over the years for various cancer charities, raising an impressive £70,000, which includes donations from their ‘pick your own sunflower’ patch.

“We are in the early stages of a potentially exciting new project so watch this space,” concluded Gary.

South Percyhorner Farm Shop is open from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

