Aberdeen drug maker TauRx hails NHS Alzheimer’s blood test project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen drug maker TauRx hails NHS Alzheimer’s blood test project

TauRx's world-leading Alzheimer's treatment is set to benefit from the blood test, which could be available within five years.

By Andy Morton
The NHS blood test for Alzheimer's will be easy to administer and more accurate, its backers say. Image: Shutterstock
The NHS blood test for Alzheimer's will be easy to administer and more accurate, its backers say. Image: Shutterstock

TauRx, Aberdeen’s pioneering Alzheimer’s research company, has hailed a new NHS project that could led to earlier diagnoses of the degenerative disease.

The Blood Biomarker Challenge, announced last week, aims to get blood tests for Alzheimer’s available through the NHS within five years.

Research groups behind the project said the blood tests will diagnose Alzheimer’s disease earlier and more accurately than current methods.

TauRx, which is headquartered on King Street in Aberdeen, is developing an Alzheimer’s treatment that has already been shown to slow down the progress of Alzheimer’s disease.

Speaking to the Press and Journal in September, the co-founder of the company, Claude Wischik, said the treatment is more effective if used earlier as it can only slow down the disease, not reverse it.

A headshot of Claude Wischik, co-founder and executive chairman of TauRx
Claude Wischik, co-founder and executive chairman at TauRx. Image: TauRx

Speaking today (Monday November 13), Sonya Miller, medical oversight lead for TauRx, called the NHS Blood Biomarker Challenge “an important opportunity” to improve access to Alzheimer’s treatment.

“Blood tests have the potential to be readily accessible across a broad spectrum of eligible populations, delivering significant benefits to the NHS while improving the lives of people with Alzheimer’s, as well as the experience of those that care for them.”

A headshot of Sonya Miller, TauRX medical oversight lead
Sonya Miller, TauRX medical oversight lead. Image: TauRx

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia and causes people to experience memory loss and other cognitive difficulties.

It is set to affect more than a million Britons by the middle of this century.

TauRx studies show brain function improves with drug

Professor Wischik helped set up TauRx in 2002 after observing abnormal fibres of protein called tau causing “tangles” in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

In trials last year, participants taking the TauRx drug experienced a slowdown in the rate of memory loss and other functional impairments when compared to other sufferers of the disease.

Since then, preliminary trials have shown that brain function actually improves if the treatment is taken early enough.

A graphic showing how TauRx's treatment works.
Trials of the TauRx drug have show it can slow the progress of Alzheimer’s disease. Image: TauRx

“We already know that a new generation of treatments in late-stage development have potential to deliver transformational effects for patients living with the condition, but the effects of these drugs are enhanced if indicators like the presence of tau proteins in the blood are caught early enough,” Dr Miller said today.

“Fortunately, like treatments themselves, diagnostic methodologies are developing rapidly.

“Part of TauRx’s investment in diagnostics includes advancing work on specific core tau biomarkers to identify and monitor individuals who could benefit most from new treatments and to monitor the impact of therapy.”

NHS test will be low-cost and simple to use

The NHS blood test project is being headed by Alzheimer’s research groups Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The National Institute of Health and Care Research, the government body that funds health care research, is also involved.

Susan Kohlhaas, executive director of research and partnerships at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re sitting on the cusp of a new era of dementia treatments, and doctors are likely going to see more people coming forward for a diagnosis.

“But the NHS doesn’t possess the required levels of diagnostic infrastructure to cope with this growing demand.

“Low-cost tools like blood tests that are non-invasive and simpler to administer than current gold standard methods are the answer to this.”

Investigation: True impact of dementia revealed as deaths in Aberdeenshire and Highlands soar in last 20 years

More from Health & Wellbeing

Victoria Atkins previously served as financial secretary to the Treasury (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
New Health Secretary appointed at ‘critical juncture’ for NHS
CT scans do not always pick up undetectable, small narrowings in the arteries, according to the British Heart Foundation (PA)
AI could tackle ‘avoidable’ heart attack deaths, study finds
Milly Main, who died after contracting an infection at the Royal Hospital for Children, and her mother Kimberly Darroch (Kimberly Darroch/PA)
Yousaf urged to sack NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde board amid homicide probe
The annual report by the GMC revealed 23,838 doctors joined the workforce last year (Jeff Moore/PA)
‘Worrying signs’ that more medics plan to leave the workforce, regulator warns
Students at International School Aberdeen (ISA) receive counselling in self-control and flexible thinking, as part of extensive anti-bullying efforts. Image: Prospect 13
Bullying: How is International School Aberdeen keeping incidents 'extremely low'?
Ron Coleman has been on a whirlwind journey since he was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment six years ago. Image: Supplied by Ron Coleman
Ron Coleman is a playwright, poet, dancer and painter - he also has dementia
A six month old baby eats puree during weaning.
Councils call for 20% uplift for Healthy Start to meet food inflation
A legend in his own lunchtime. Andy Morton takes the stage at Elgin's Moray Sports Centre. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges
They will rock you: How a Parkinson's drumming class in Elgin brought out my…
Experts say just a few minutes of exercise instead of sedentary behaviour can boost heart health (Alamy/PA)
Any activity, however small, is better for health than sitting down, study finds
Sir Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, has recommended the use of ‘old-fashioned’ methods to stay healthy (Victoria Jones/PA)
People should adopt ‘old-fashioned’ ways of staying healthy – Sir Chris Whitty

Conversation