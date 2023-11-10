Export of live animals from UK set to be banned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Export of live animals from UK set to be banned

The Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill was announced in the King's Speech.

By Katrina Macarthur
The proposed ban has been criticised by NFU Scotland.
The proposed ban has been criticised by NFU Scotland.

New legislation has been proposed in the King’s Speech to ban live exports of livestock for slaughter and fattening from the UK.

The Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill would ban the export of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses, with the exception of racehorses being allowed to move for breeding and races.

Although no animals have been exported for slaughter since the Government announced its intention to ban the practice in 2021, the legislation will ensure this is put on a permanent basis if the Bill passes.

While this would prevent animals being sent to the continent for slaughter from England, there are reports that the UK Government plans to work with the administrations in Scotland and Wales to make this apply across Great Britain.

Export ban of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses, with the exception of racehorses.

The Government said the Bill would “stop unnecessary stress, exhaustion and injury caused by exporting live animals” on long journeys for slaughter and fattening.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to the highest possible welfare standards for animals.

“The Scottish Government is committed to banning live exports of animals for fattening and slaughter, and to only allow live transport of livestock to and from Scottish islands and the mainland with stringent welfare standards in place.

“That commitment is shared by all governments on these islands, so we therefore welcome the UK Government’s announcement that it will introduce a bill to ban live exports and will now work jointly with the UK Government to implement this.”

Meanwhile, NFU Scotland’s animal health and welfare policy manager Penny Middleton said: “While disappointed, we are unsurprised at the latest Bill proposing a ban on the live export of stock for further finishing or slaughter from England and Wales has emerged.

NFU Scotland ‘disappointed but unsurprised’

“The devil will be in the detail and, despite a couple of false starts, the direction of travel from Government on this issue has been set for some time.

“Although routine live export for finishing or slaughter has been a very small part of Scotland’s livestock trade for several years, we would want the ability to grant exceptions in exceptional or unforeseen circumstances to be permitted if it is in the welfare interests of the livestock involved.”

The Bill also includes promises of money for farmers to improve animal welfare conditions and a £4 million fund for smaller abattoirs.

