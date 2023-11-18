Caithness ploughman wins at Easter Ross match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Caithness ploughman wins at Easter Ross match

The Easter Ross ploughing match attracted top ploughmen from across the country.

By Katrina Macarthur
Donald Mackay and Gavin Robertson ploughing at the match.
Donald Mackay and Gavin Robertson ploughing at the match.

Almost 60 competitors took part in the Easter Ross Ploughing match held at Nonikiln Farm, Alness.

The very best of Scottish ploughmen were forward for the event, including James Tait from Caithness and Willie Grieve from Fife, who recently competed at the Worlds in Latvia and the Scottish in Ayrshire.

Overall champion in the competition was the reversible winner, Gavin Robertson from Castletown, Thurso, while Willie Grieve, took conventional champion and reserve overall.

The local champion winner was Stuart Wilson from Tain, while John Sievewright from Blairgowrie stood reserve conventional champion.

Iain MacRae, Munlochy, was crowned the vintage champion and his son Scott, took reserve in the reversible section.

Results

Two-furrow reversible – 1, Gavin Robertson; 2, Donald Mackay; 3, James Tait. Multi-furrow reversible – 1, Davie Harcus; 2, William Ronaldson; 3, Andrew Chisholm Snr. Conventional – 1, Alex Campbell; 2, John Gunn; 3, Robbie Flett. Classic conventional – 1, Craig MacGruer; 2, Taylor Mair; 3, Donald Cameron. Classic reversible – 1, Paul Beattie; 2, Stuart Wilson; 3, Will Duff. Vintage mounted – 1, Gavin Mackay; 2, Jock Donald; 3, Gerald MacLeod. Vintage trailed – 1, Michael Mackay; 2, John Matheson; 3, Iain MacRae. Junior (under 21) – 1, Aimee Campbell (novice); 2, Max Gordon (novice); 3, Jack Rennie (novice). Demo – Highland Tractors.

