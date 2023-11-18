Caithness ploughman wins at Easter Ross match

Almost 60 competitors took part in the Easter Ross Ploughing match held at Nonikiln Farm, Alness.

The very best of Scottish ploughmen were forward for the event, including James Tait from Caithness and Willie Grieve from Fife, who recently competed at the Worlds in Latvia and the Scottish in Ayrshire.

Overall champion in the competition was the reversible winner, Gavin Robertson from Castletown, Thurso, while Willie Grieve, took conventional champion and reserve overall.

The local champion winner was Stuart Wilson from Tain, while John Sievewright from Blairgowrie stood reserve conventional champion.

Iain MacRae, Munlochy, was crowned the vintage champion and his son Scott, took reserve in the reversible section.

Results

Two-furrow reversible – 1, Gavin Robertson; 2, Donald Mackay; 3, James Tait. Multi-furrow reversible – 1, Davie Harcus; 2, William Ronaldson; 3, Andrew Chisholm Snr. Conventional – 1, Alex Campbell; 2, John Gunn; 3, Robbie Flett. Classic conventional – 1, Craig MacGruer; 2, Taylor Mair; 3, Donald Cameron. Classic reversible – 1, Paul Beattie; 2, Stuart Wilson; 3, Will Duff. Vintage mounted – 1, Gavin Mackay; 2, Jock Donald; 3, Gerald MacLeod. Vintage trailed – 1, Michael Mackay; 2, John Matheson; 3, Iain MacRae. Junior (under 21) – 1, Aimee Campbell (novice); 2, Max Gordon (novice); 3, Jack Rennie (novice). Demo – Highland Tractors.