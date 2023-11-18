Highland League results: Brechin beat Turriff to go top

Brechin City remain unbeaten and went to the top of the Breedon Highland League by beating Turriff United 3-0 at the Haughs.

Fraser MacLeod’s opener and a brace from Grady McGrath earned the champions victory at the Haughs to give them 31 points from a possible 33 so far this season.

Caretaker boss Stephen Simmons was again in charge of the Hedgemen, who hope to appoint a successor to Andy Kirk on Monday.

Turra were unable to build on their first win under new manager Warren Cummings, which came last weekend against Rothes.

Early action

It took Brechin only seven minutes to break the deadlock with Lewis Martin’s ball down the right channel releasing MacLeod, who did well to beat the offside trap, before lobbing his finish over onrushing goalkeeper David Dey.

Shortly after Turriff came close to an equaliser when Finlay Murray’s header from a Callan Gray corner was flicked towards goal by John Allan.

Visiting custodian Lenny Wilson blocked and the ball was scrambled away, with referee Joel Kennedy also dismissing United penalty appeals for holding.

In the 26th minute the Hedgemen doubled their lead with Turra caught trying to play out from the back. That allowed he Angus side to set up McGrath inside the box and the striker coolly finished into the left corner from 12 yards.

Turriff came close to pulling a goal back in the 38th minute. Callan Gray did well to block Wilson’s attempted pass on the slide and was then held down by Wilson at the left edge of the box.

Ref Kennedy booked the Brechin goalkeeper and awarded a free-kick with Gray’s powerful attempt beaten away by Wilson.

Third arrives for visitors

Turriff boss Cummings introduced striker Fergus Alberts at half-time as they looked to mount a comeback.

Four minutes after the restart Alberts headed over from a Gray free-kick, three minutes later though Brechin put the seal on their victory.

Marc Scott released Ewan Loudon down the right – with home appeals for offside falling on deaf ears – his angled shot was parried by Dey, but MacLeod latched onto the rebound and chipped the ball to the back post for McGrath to volley into the net.

Soon after Dey plunged at the feet of Ewan Murray to deny the champions a fourth.

At the other end Ewan Clark and Allan combined well on the right with Clark breaking away, but with Alberts waiting at the back post, he went for goal and fired over.

In the final quarter Brechin threatened sporadically, but with a three-goal cushion there wasn’t the same intensity to their play.

Turriff certainly weren’t disgraced, but struggled to carve out many chances to pull a goal back. In injury time United did have the ball in the net when Alberts headed home Liam Strachan’s cross from the right, but the offside flag was up.

Other Highland League results

Banks o’ Dee defeated Formartine United 2-1 at Spain Park. Dayshonne Golding opened the scoring for Dee, but Marc Lawrence equalised for the side that started the day top of the table.

Lachie MacLeod restored the home side’s lead and that was how it remained.

Brora Rangers beat Huntly 3-0 at Dudgeon Park with Jordan MacRae getting a brace and Tony Dingwall also on target for the Cattachs.

Buckie Thistle won 5-2 against Wick Academy in an eventful Victoria Park clash.

Marc MacGregor gave the Scorries an early lead which was cancelled out by Josh Peters. Jack Murray and Jack MacIver put the Jags ahead before Jack Halliday pulled one back for the visitors, who then had Owen Rendall sent off, with Sam Morrison and Peters completing the scoring for Buckie.

A double from Aidan Sopel helped Fraserburgh get back to winning ways by beating Rothes 3-0 at Mackessack Park. Sopel struck either side of a goal from Zane Laird.

Inverurie Locos secured their first win under manager Dean Donaldson against his former club Keith at Kynoch Park.

Myles Gaffney put the Railwaymen in front before Gavin Elphinstone quickly levelled things up, but Jay Halliday won it for Locos.

Nairn County struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Forres Mechanics 2-1 at Station Park.

George Robesten got the ball rolling for the Wee County, but Craig Mackenzie’s looked to have earned the visitors a point, but Andrew MacLeod’s penalty won it for the Wee County.

Strugglers Clachnacuddin and Strathspey Thistle drew 4-4 in a thriller at Grant Street Park, which kicked off at 2pm.

Liam Shewan, Daniel Whitehorn and Ross Logan fired the Grantown Jags into a 3-0 lead at half-time, but the Lilywhite rallied with Fergus Adams’ counter, an own goal and Connor Bunce’s strike restoring parity.

Jack Davison then put Strathspey back ahead only for Bunce to score again and salvage a draw for the hosts.

Deveronvale beat Lossiemouth 3-1 in the other 2pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park Ross Morrison put the Coasters in front, but goals from Olek Dlugosz, Harry Noble and Ryan Park won it for the Banffers.