Sian Sharp takes on new role with British Charolais Cattle Society

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Sian Sharp takes on new role with British Charolais Cattle Society

Sian Sharp has been breed secretary for both the Salers and Highland Cattle Society.

By Katrina Macarthur
Sian Sharp will take up the role as breed liaison officer at the British Charolais Cattle Society.
Sian Sharp will take up the role as breed liaison officer at the British Charolais Cattle Society.

The British Charolais Cattle Society (BCCS) has appointed Sian Sharp as breed liaison officer – a new role within the organisation.

Sian, who is well-known in the pedigree cattle world, joins BCCS from the Salers Cattle Society, having served as breed secretary for almost four years.

Prior to this, she was breed secretary for the Highland Cattle Society.

In her newly created position, Sian will become the face of the society, working closely with the breed’s council to initiate a strategy to take the Charolais breed to the next stage of its development.

She will also liaise between the society’s office, members, and key industry figures.

Until 2017, she bred pedigree Aberdeen-Angus cattle alongside her father David Lucas at Cheeklaw Farm, near Duns, in the Scottish Borders, and she was a council member of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society, participating in the health, technical, youth development and marketing committees.

Andrew Sellick, BCCS chairman says the appointment is a significant landmark in the society’s recent progress.

Sian will attend shows and sales across the country to work with members and commercial breeders. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“The BCCS and its members have been working tirelessly over the past few years to improve the breed and its performance, and we’re delighted that Siân has joined us to help take the British Charolais to the next level,” said Mr Sellick.

“We have previously worked closely with Siân for our Charolais cross Salers joint herd tours in 2022, and we’re looking forward very much to continuing to promote the case for the Charolais with her innovative ideas and expertise.”

Siân will split her time between the BCCS office in Stoneleigh and her home near Duns, attending shows, events and sales, and meeting members and commercial breeders.

More from Farming

ANM auctioneer Colin Slessor pictured with RSABI nurse Irene Scott at Thainstone.
Farmers offered free health ‘MOT’ at Aberdeen Christmas Classic
Martin Kennedy says there is justifiable anger and frustration in the agricultural industry. Picture by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Outrage as deferred agri funding now in excess of £60 million
The overall champion went to a 20-month-old BRB cross heifer from Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff.
Wilson's British Blue heifer wins Caley Christmas show
The champion pair of yearlings from Neil and Mark Wattie, Tonley, tapped out by judge David Murray, far right.
Black beauties forward for Bonanza at Thainstone
Megan Innes of Newmeadow Holsteins with the reserve Super Heifer.
Holstein hat-trick success for dairy breeders at AgriScot
AgriScot attracted a similar crowd on the year of around 10,000 visitors.
Anger at AgriScot as £45m is slashed from rural budget
Making hay while the sun shines at Rosskeen Farms, Invergordon. Picture by Ron Bews.
Contractors could be hit by plastic packaging tax
Marion Stevenson, left, and Tom Stevenson, right, presented the Balmacolly Trophy, in memory of their father Tom Stevenson, to Callum Maciver, centre.
Young farmer wins new memorial trophy at Dingwall Mart Christmas event
Drone images of flooding at Kintore, along the River Don in October. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Scottish Government announces £1.8m funding to farmers affected by floods
Gretnahouse Tequila sold for a new female Charolais record price of 50,000gns to Charlie Boden, Sportsmans, Cheshire.
Gretnahouse bows out with new 50,000gns record