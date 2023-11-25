Sian Sharp takes on new role with British Charolais Cattle Society

The British Charolais Cattle Society (BCCS) has appointed Sian Sharp as breed liaison officer – a new role within the organisation.

Sian, who is well-known in the pedigree cattle world, joins BCCS from the Salers Cattle Society, having served as breed secretary for almost four years.

Prior to this, she was breed secretary for the Highland Cattle Society.

In her newly created position, Sian will become the face of the society, working closely with the breed’s council to initiate a strategy to take the Charolais breed to the next stage of its development.

She will also liaise between the society’s office, members, and key industry figures.

Until 2017, she bred pedigree Aberdeen-Angus cattle alongside her father David Lucas at Cheeklaw Farm, near Duns, in the Scottish Borders, and she was a council member of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society, participating in the health, technical, youth development and marketing committees.

Andrew Sellick, BCCS chairman says the appointment is a significant landmark in the society’s recent progress.

“The BCCS and its members have been working tirelessly over the past few years to improve the breed and its performance, and we’re delighted that Siân has joined us to help take the British Charolais to the next level,” said Mr Sellick.

“We have previously worked closely with Siân for our Charolais cross Salers joint herd tours in 2022, and we’re looking forward very much to continuing to promote the case for the Charolais with her innovative ideas and expertise.”

Siân will split her time between the BCCS office in Stoneleigh and her home near Duns, attending shows, events and sales, and meeting members and commercial breeders.