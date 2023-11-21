Gretnahouse bows out with new 50,000gns record

The Houston family’s Gretnahouse Charolais and Aberdeen-Angus herds were in huge demand at Borderway Mart in Carlisle, setting a new record price of 50,000gns and selling a further 10 at five-figure prices.

Included in the offering of over 100 head, was 25 spring calving Charolais cows with calves at foot at £10,516.80 and 15 spring calving Aberdeen-Angus cows with calves at foot at £9,317.

Achieving a new record price for a Charolais female, when sold to Charlie Boden, Sportsmans, Cheshire, was yearling heifer Gretnahouse Tequila.

New breed record price for Charolais female

She is by the 7,5000gns stock bull Lochend Nighthawk, out of the Westcarse Jimmy-sired, Gretnahouse Orangina, and goes back to the Gretnahouse Drink family, which has bred bulls to five-figures.

Mr Boden also paid 14,000gns and 10,000gns for two Charolais heifers, with the dearest being April 2022-born Gretnahouse Tigresse, followed by yearling heifer Gretnahouse Tara, both by Westcarse Jimmy.

The aforementioned stock bull Lochend Nighthawk, sold much dearer than his original price, when RS and SM Hopper of the Penfound herd, Cornwall, forked out 28,000gns for him.

This five-year-old bull bred by Iain Miller, Port of Menteith, is by Nuthampstead Judas, out of the Gretnahouse Archangel-sired, Lochend Jakota.

Stock bull Lochend Nighthawk sells for 28,000gns

The same buyers paid 16,000gns for a seven-month-old Nighthawk son, named Gretnahouse Utopia.

Scottish Charolais transactions included 11,000gns for four-year-old in-calf cow Gretnahouse Popular, when purchased by Forfar-based breeders, Grant and Mark Smeaton, for their Bombax herd at Cotton of Ovenstone.

She is by Balthayock Gladiator, and due in March to Lochend Nighthawk.

Kevin Watret, Annan, paid 8,000gns for in-calf heifer Gretnahouse Saradise, by Gretnahouse Ultimate, and scanned in-calf to Wesley Equinox, while Messrs Robb, Mauchline, went to 7,500gns for March-born bull calf Gretnahouse Ultra, by Nighthawk, out of Gretnahouse Orka.

Three lots sold at 7,000gns, with the first being seven-year-old cow Gretnahouse Memphis, due in April to Glenericht Superb, to the Fraser family, Tore Mains, on the Black Isle.

They also paid 6,000gns for August 2022-born bull Gretnahouse Tallahassee, by Nighthawk.

Strathisla Farms, Perthshire, paid 7,000gns for five-year-old in-calf cow Gretnahouse Ogaradise, by Westcarse Jimmy and due to Nighthawk.

Three lots sell at 7,000gns to Scottish producers

Iain Miller, Port of Monteith, was last to pay this money, buying April 2022-born heifer Gretnahouse Tusilla, while Messrs Stevenson, Holm, Orkney, paid 6,500gns for seven-year-old in-calf cow Gretnahouse Merlot, by Wesley Equinox, due to Nighthawk.

The Aberdeen-Angus offering peaked at 12,000gns for March-born heifer calf Gretnahouse Karama Lady, by Rodmead Primero, to Moses Irwin, Fintona, Co Tyrone.

Similarly aged bull calf Gretnahouse Egbert, and by the same sire, made 10,000gns to Messrs Fleming, Teviothead, Hawick.

He is out of the Stouphill Lord Ramon-sired cow, Gretnahouse Eliza.

Mike and Melanie Alford, Devon, bought two Aberdeen-Angus at 8,000gns apiece, for Gretnahouse Evas Honey and her April-born heifer calf of the same name.

The five-year-old cow is by Deveron Leggat and is in-calf to Primero.

Gordon and David Gray, Selkirk, paid 7,000gns for two-year-old Gretnahouse Ellen Erica, by Blelack Prince, and in-calf to Primero, as well as 5,500gns for five-year-old Gretnahouse Blackbird, in-calf to the same sire.