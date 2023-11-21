Gretnahouse bows out with new 50,000gns record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Gretnahouse bows out with new 50,000gns record

The Houston family sold off the Charolais and Aberdeen-Angus herds at Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

By Katrina Macarthur
Gretnahouse Tequila sold for a new female Charolais record price of 50,000gns to Charlie Boden, Sportsmans, Cheshire.
Gretnahouse Tequila sold for a new female Charolais record price of 50,000gns to Charlie Boden, Sportsmans, Cheshire.

The Houston family’s Gretnahouse Charolais and Aberdeen-Angus herds were in huge demand at Borderway Mart in Carlisle, setting a new record price of 50,000gns and selling a further 10 at five-figure prices.

Included in the offering of over 100 head, was 25 spring calving Charolais cows with calves at foot at £10,516.80 and 15 spring calving Aberdeen-Angus cows with calves at foot at £9,317.

Achieving a new record price for a Charolais female, when sold to Charlie Boden, Sportsmans, Cheshire, was yearling heifer Gretnahouse Tequila.

New breed record price for Charolais female

She is by the 7,5000gns stock bull Lochend Nighthawk, out of the Westcarse Jimmy-sired, Gretnahouse Orangina, and goes back to the Gretnahouse Drink family, which has bred bulls to five-figures.

Mr Boden also paid 14,000gns and 10,000gns for two Charolais heifers, with the dearest being April 2022-born Gretnahouse Tigresse, followed by yearling heifer Gretnahouse Tara, both by Westcarse Jimmy.

The aforementioned stock bull Lochend Nighthawk, sold much dearer than his original price, when RS and SM Hopper of the Penfound herd, Cornwall, forked out 28,000gns for him.

This five-year-old bull bred by Iain Miller, Port of Menteith, is by Nuthampstead Judas, out of the Gretnahouse Archangel-sired, Lochend Jakota.

Stock bull Lochend Nighthawk sells for 28,000gns

The same buyers paid 16,000gns for a seven-month-old Nighthawk son, named Gretnahouse Utopia.

Scottish Charolais transactions included 11,000gns for four-year-old in-calf cow Gretnahouse Popular, when purchased by Forfar-based breeders, Grant and Mark Smeaton, for their Bombax herd at Cotton of Ovenstone.

She is by Balthayock Gladiator, and due in March to Lochend Nighthawk.

Kevin Watret, Annan, paid 8,000gns for in-calf heifer Gretnahouse Saradise, by Gretnahouse Ultimate, and scanned in-calf to Wesley Equinox, while Messrs Robb, Mauchline, went to 7,500gns for March-born bull calf Gretnahouse Ultra, by Nighthawk, out of Gretnahouse Orka.

Three lots sold at 7,000gns, with the first being seven-year-old cow Gretnahouse Memphis, due in April to Glenericht Superb, to the Fraser family, Tore Mains, on the Black Isle.

They also paid 6,000gns for August 2022-born bull Gretnahouse Tallahassee, by Nighthawk.

Strathisla Farms, Perthshire, paid 7,000gns for five-year-old in-calf cow Gretnahouse Ogaradise, by Westcarse Jimmy and due to Nighthawk.

Three lots sell at 7,000gns to Scottish producers

Iain Miller, Port of Monteith, was last to pay this money, buying April 2022-born heifer Gretnahouse Tusilla, while Messrs Stevenson, Holm, Orkney, paid 6,500gns for seven-year-old in-calf cow Gretnahouse Merlot, by Wesley Equinox, due to Nighthawk.

The Aberdeen-Angus offering peaked at 12,000gns for March-born heifer calf Gretnahouse Karama Lady, by Rodmead Primero, to Moses Irwin, Fintona, Co Tyrone.

Similarly aged bull calf Gretnahouse Egbert, and by the same sire, made 10,000gns to Messrs Fleming, Teviothead, Hawick.

He is out of the Stouphill Lord Ramon-sired cow, Gretnahouse Eliza.

Mike and Melanie Alford, Devon, bought two Aberdeen-Angus at 8,000gns apiece, for Gretnahouse Evas Honey and her April-born heifer calf of the same name.

The five-year-old cow is by Deveron Leggat and is in-calf to Primero.

Gordon and David Gray, Selkirk, paid 7,000gns for two-year-old Gretnahouse Ellen Erica, by Blelack Prince, and in-calf to Primero, as well as 5,500gns for five-year-old Gretnahouse Blackbird, in-calf to the same sire.

More from Farming

Wilson Peters from Monzie, Crieff, won the live and deadweight sections of the competition. Pictures by Ron Stephen.
Scottish Premier Meat Exhibition: Wilson Peters does the double
The prize winners at the North East of Scotland Texel Club's 2023 flock competition.
Auchry wins Texel flock competition
Bower YFC won the Community Engagement Award. From left, William Campbell, Beth Dandie of Galbraith, and Beth Douglas.
Members and supporters recognised at SAYFC's Five Stars Award night
Scott Taylor of Haddo Estate, pictured with Harbro's local beef and sheep specialist David McCartney.
Producing strong and even calves at Haddo Estate
Donald Mackay and Gavin Robertson ploughing at the match.
Caithness ploughman wins at Easter Ross match
Katie McDonald from Fochabers is the first female to win overall at the Moray Ploughing Match.
History made at Moray Ploughing Match with first female win
Cattle at last year’s Black Beauty Bonanza event. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Strong entries forward for Black Beauty Bonanza at Thainstone
Wilson Peters with his overall champion and judge Harry Brown.
Scottish Premier Meat Exhibition: Wilson Peters and Inglewood Edge rule supreme
The Aberdeen Christmas Classic will see two days of shows and sales of prime and pedigree livestock. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.
Final preparations under way for Aberdeen Christmas Classic
NFUS is keen to highlight farmers’ top quality, value-for-money produce.
NFUS north-east region to promote Scotch meat to Aberdeen shoppers