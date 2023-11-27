LiveScot 2023: Crieff breeder leads the way in the prime lambs

The show of prime lambs at LiveScot always oozes quality, with some of the best commercial breeders in the country competing.

This year’s judge was well-known Beltex and commercial breeder Andrew Morton Snr from Lochend, Denny, Stirlingshire.

Mr Morton tapped out the butchers’ weight lambs as supreme champion, a pair of home-bred, three-quarter Beltex from John Guthrie, who runs 300 ewes at Cuiltburn Farm, Muthill, Crieff.

Scaling 85kg, these end of April-born lambs are by a home-bred sire, and sold for £300 per head to butcher Stuart Stark, Milton of Campsie.

The reserve supreme honours went to the runner-up winners in the butchers’ section, a pair of home-bred 39kg Dutch Texels from Joanne Hall, Inglewood Edge, Penrith.

They are by a tup bought from Stuart Wood of the Woodies flock, and out of home-bred Beltex cross ewes.

Stuart Stark also forked out the money for this duo at £250 per head.

Blackfaces ruled supreme in the hill championship, with the champions also going on to lift the native title.

Both pens were consigned by the Dickies, Spango, Sanquhar, and brought out by shepherds Jonah Scott and son Alistair, who look after the 3,000 ewe flock.

The overall winners were two home-bred 99kg lambs by a Waterhead tup bought at Lanark, and out of home-bred ewes, which later sold for £220 per head to Russell Lawson, Midseat.

Reserve was a home-bred 92kg duo by a £1,600 Dalchirla, purchased at Stirling, selling for £185 per head to Ballards Butchers, Castle Douglas.

RESULTS

North Country Cheviot: Kim Stretch, Cuilt Farmhouse, with home-bred 85kg lambs.

South Country Cheviot and overall Cheviot: Neil and Eliott Cavers, Sorbie Langholm, with home-bred 50kg lambs by a £1,600 Townfoot tup.

Mules and crosses: Champion – Finlay Smith, Cloverhill, Broughton. Reserve – Calum and Finlay Frame, Hawthornbank, Lanark, with home-bred 102kg lambs by an Ian Minto tup, out of home-bred Blackie ewes.