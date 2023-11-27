LiveScot 2023: Crieff breeder leads the way in the prime lambs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

LiveScot 2023: Crieff breeder leads the way in the prime lambs

Andrew Morton Snr from Lochend, Denny, judged the prime lamb championships.

By Katrina Macarthur
John Guthrie from Cuiltburn stood supreme champion in the lambs with a pair of home-bred, three-quarter Beltex.
John Guthrie from Cuiltburn stood supreme champion in the lambs with a pair of home-bred, three-quarter Beltex.

The show of prime lambs at LiveScot always oozes quality, with some of the best commercial breeders in the country competing.

This year’s judge was well-known Beltex and commercial breeder Andrew Morton Snr from Lochend, Denny, Stirlingshire.

Mr Morton tapped out the butchers’ weight lambs as supreme champion, a pair of home-bred, three-quarter Beltex from John Guthrie, who runs 300 ewes at Cuiltburn Farm, Muthill, Crieff.

Scaling 85kg, these end of April-born lambs are by a home-bred sire, and sold for £300 per head to butcher Stuart Stark, Milton of Campsie.

The reserve supreme honours went to the runner-up winners in the butchers’ section, a pair of home-bred 39kg Dutch Texels from Joanne Hall, Inglewood Edge, Penrith.

They are by a tup bought from Stuart Wood of the Woodies flock, and out of home-bred Beltex cross ewes.

The reserve supreme honours went to the runner-up winners in the butchers’ section, right, a pair of Dutch Texels from Joanne Hall, Inglewood Edge.

Stuart Stark also forked out the money for this duo at £250 per head.

Blackfaces ruled supreme in the hill championship, with the champions also going on to lift the native title.

Both pens were consigned by the Dickies, Spango, Sanquhar, and brought out by shepherds Jonah Scott and son Alistair, who look after the 3,000 ewe flock.

The overall winners were two home-bred 99kg lambs by a Waterhead tup bought at Lanark, and out of home-bred ewes, which later sold for £220 per head to Russell Lawson, Midseat.

Reserve was a home-bred 92kg duo by a £1,600 Dalchirla, purchased at Stirling, selling for £185 per head to Ballards Butchers, Castle Douglas.

RESULTS

North Country Cheviot: Kim Stretch, Cuilt Farmhouse, with home-bred 85kg lambs.

South Country Cheviot and overall Cheviot: Neil and Eliott Cavers, Sorbie Langholm, with home-bred 50kg lambs by a £1,600 Townfoot tup.

Mules and crosses: Champion – Finlay Smith, Cloverhill, Broughton. Reserve – Calum and Finlay Frame, Hawthornbank, Lanark, with home-bred 102kg lambs by an Ian Minto tup, out of home-bred Blackie ewes.

More from Farming

James Nesbit won the top award for the second year on the trot with Limousin cross heifer Starlight, which later sold for £9,800. Pictures by Ron Stephen.
LiveScot 2023: Ayrshire commercial cattle showman wins for second year
Scott Renwick with sale leader Glenview Jan.
Sheepdog sale at Dingwall reaches £4,800
Sian Sharp will take up the role as breed liaison officer at the British Charolais Cattle Society.
Sian Sharp takes on new role with British Charolais Cattle Society
ANM auctioneer Colin Slessor pictured with RSABI nurse Irene Scott at Thainstone.
Farmers offered free health ‘MOT’ at Aberdeen Christmas Classic
Martin Kennedy says there is justifiable anger and frustration in the agricultural industry. Picture by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Outrage as deferred agri funding now in excess of £60 million
The overall champion went to a 20-month-old BRB cross heifer from Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff.
Wilson's British Blue heifer wins Caley Christmas show
The champion pair of yearlings from Neil and Mark Wattie, Tonley, tapped out by judge David Murray, far right.
Black beauties forward for Bonanza at Thainstone
Megan Innes of Newmeadow Holsteins with the reserve Super Heifer.
Holstein hat-trick success for dairy breeders at AgriScot
AgriScot attracted a similar crowd on the year of around 10,000 visitors.
Anger at AgriScot as £45m is slashed from rural budget
Making hay while the sun shines at Rosskeen Farms, Invergordon. Picture by Ron Bews.
Contractors could be hit by plastic packaging tax