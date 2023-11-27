Final call for Caithness Christmas show and sale entries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Final call for Caithness Christmas show and sale entries

The two-day event takes place on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 December.

By Katrina Macarthur
Last year's overall champion from Gordie Begg, sold for £3,000 to Mackay’s Hotel, Wick.
Last year's overall champion from Gordie Begg, sold for £3,000 to Mackay’s Hotel, Wick.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts has issued a final call for entries for next week’s Christmas show and sale at Quoybrae Auction Mart in Caithness.

The two-day event, due to take place on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 December, will commence with the show on Monday evening at 6.45pm.

This will include the judging of prime lambs and prime cattle, followed by the new Baby Beef competition confined to Caithness Young Farmers only.

The sale of store cattle, prime cattle, prime lambs, store lambs and feeding ewes will take place on Tuesday December 5.

Scott Watson of Muirdram, Carnoustie, will judge the open and Young Farmers’ prime cattle, while Iain Laird, Yeldabreck, Orkney, will place the pen of 10 untrimmed lambs section.

Entries for the store cattle, store lambs, prime lambs and prime cattle close on Wednesday November 29 at 5pm, with the prime and feeding ewe entries closing on Friday December 1.

Online bidding will be available at the sale.

More from Farming

John Guthrie from Cuiltburn stood supreme champion in the lambs with a pair of home-bred, three-quarter Beltex.
LiveScot 2023: Crieff breeder leads the way in the prime lambs
James Nesbit won the top award for the second year on the trot with Limousin cross heifer Starlight, which later sold for £9,800. Pictures by Ron Stephen.
LiveScot 2023: Ayrshire commercial cattle showman wins for second year
Scott Renwick with sale leader Glenview Jan.
Sheepdog sale at Dingwall reaches £4,800
Sian Sharp will take up the role as breed liaison officer at the British Charolais Cattle Society.
Sian Sharp takes on new role with British Charolais Cattle Society
ANM auctioneer Colin Slessor pictured with RSABI nurse Irene Scott at Thainstone.
Farmers offered free health ‘MOT’ at Aberdeen Christmas Classic
Martin Kennedy says there is justifiable anger and frustration in the agricultural industry. Picture by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Outrage as deferred agri funding now in excess of £60 million
The overall champion went to a 20-month-old BRB cross heifer from Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff.
Wilson's British Blue heifer wins Caley Christmas show
The champion pair of yearlings from Neil and Mark Wattie, Tonley, tapped out by judge David Murray, far right.
Black beauties forward for Bonanza at Thainstone
Megan Innes of Newmeadow Holsteins with the reserve Super Heifer.
Holstein hat-trick success for dairy breeders at AgriScot
AgriScot attracted a similar crowd on the year of around 10,000 visitors.
Anger at AgriScot as £45m is slashed from rural budget