Final call for Caithness Christmas show and sale entries

Aberdeen and Northern Marts has issued a final call for entries for next week’s Christmas show and sale at Quoybrae Auction Mart in Caithness.

The two-day event, due to take place on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 December, will commence with the show on Monday evening at 6.45pm.

This will include the judging of prime lambs and prime cattle, followed by the new Baby Beef competition confined to Caithness Young Farmers only.

The sale of store cattle, prime cattle, prime lambs, store lambs and feeding ewes will take place on Tuesday December 5.

Scott Watson of Muirdram, Carnoustie, will judge the open and Young Farmers’ prime cattle, while Iain Laird, Yeldabreck, Orkney, will place the pen of 10 untrimmed lambs section.

Entries for the store cattle, store lambs, prime lambs and prime cattle close on Wednesday November 29 at 5pm, with the prime and feeding ewe entries closing on Friday December 1.

Online bidding will be available at the sale.