Home Business Farming

Leading Texel flocks bow out with 45,000gns high

Usk Vale, Procters and Tatham Hall flocks dispersed through Harrison and Hetherington.

By Pat Wilson
Topping the sale was a 2021-born ewe from the Usk Vale offering of Willy Davies and Paul Rowlands. Picture by MacGregor Photography.
A new breed record for an aged Texel ewe has been set at 45,000gns at a joint dispersal sale at Carlisle.

The new mark was set on a day which saw Texel genetics from Usk Vale, Procters and Tatham Hall flocks sell for more than £750,000.

Topping the sale was a 2021-born ewe from the Usk Vale offering of Willy Davies and Paul Rowlands.

This was a Hexel Django daughter bred in the Cowal flock and out of a dam by Knap Alligator.

She sold having been flushed to Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants and was knocked down to the Powell family’s Monnow Hill flock, Ross on Wye, after spirited bidding.

Following her at 12,000gns was a ewe lamb from the same home, sired by the 100,000gns Glenside Forever and out of a Clarks ewe by Procters Chumba Wumba.

She joined the Glenside flock of John Forsyth at Maybole.

Next in line at 10,000gns was another of the Usk Vale ewes, this time a Hexel-bred ewe.

This Plasucha All Star daughter, out of a Duncryne Uber Cool daughter, is a full sister to Hexel Born To Be Wild. She was another to head home with Messrs Powell.

At the same money was a two-lamb Knock ewe from Usk Vale. This Knock Dalwhinnie daughter is out of an Allanfauld Am The Mans-sired dam and sold to Messrs Boden and Davies, Sportsmans.

And a third 10,000gns call secured a ewe lamb from Usk Vale out of the 45,000gns record breaker. This was another by Glenside Forever. She headed to Northern Ireland with Johnny Cubitt, Long Mountain.

Then making 7000gns from Usk Vale was another Knock-bred ewe. Sired by Allanfauld Am The Man and out of a dam by Sportsmans Supreme, she sold carrying to Hexel Geronimo and was knocked down to Messrs Wight, Midlock.

The best from Procters then made the same money. This gimmer is by Bradleys Eubank and out of the interbreed champion at the Royal Welsh in 2019.

She sold with a top 25% texelplus index and in-lamb to Seaforde Game Changer.

Her new home is with John Greene, Culdaff, Eire.

After that at 5500gns was another from Procters Farm.

This Scrogtonhead Class Act-sired gimmer is out of a Sportamans Batman dam and carries a top 1% index. She sold in-lamb to Greenall

