Aberdeenshire church set among 4,000-year-old stone circle and graveyard for sale

A historic Aberdeenshire church with a 4,000-year-old stone circle in its grounds has hit the market for £50,000.

Midmar Kirk is around two miles west of Echt and has views overlooking the countryside.

It has been put up for sale by Church of Scotland, who have sought to offload many of their buildings over the past year as part of their cost-cutting estates shake-up.

The property is well known as it is co-located with the Midmar Stone Circle which was constructed over 4,000 years ago.

According to records, Midmar Kirk was ” built in close proximity to the circle, the result of an 18th century belief that the monument was a Druid religious structure – Druidism at this time was thought to be an offshoot of Christianity.”

Historic Environment Scotland also describe the stone circle as of “national importance”.

Their website reads: “The monument is of national importance as the remains of a recumbent stone circle, a group of monuments unique to the north-east of Scotland.

“Although this monument has suffered some damage through the construction of the adjacent graveyard, it is substantially intact, and survives in good condition.

“The monument also comprises an adjacent standing stone, which is likely to be associated with the original function of the circle.

“It has the potential to provide important information about prehistoric ritual activity in this area.”

Inside Midmar Kirk

Midmark is a B-listed property and currently consists of the main church, which has both an entrance and a main hall, along with a toilet, kitchen, organ.

It also has a mezzanine, which has a playroom and office area.

Outside there is a graveyard.