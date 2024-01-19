Texel gimmers reach 5,800gns at Lanark

Trade reached 5,800gns at Lawrie and Symington’s Lanark Ladies sale of pedigree in-lamb gimmers and empty ewe hoggs.

The sale, which had a catalogue entry of 103, saw only 55 lots sell to new homes, including 44 Texel gimmers which averaged £803.97.

Leading the sale at 5,800gns, was Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Muirkirk, which sold south to Exeter with AM Howie, for the Milhouse flock at Sunrise Farm.

This one is by the 1000,000gns Auldhouseburn Expression, out of a Deveronvale dam by Mullan Armani, and changed hands due with twins to the 130,000gns Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi.

Next best, at 2,500gns, was the show champion from Alan Clark, North Garngour, Lesmahagow, which sold to the judge Jack Austin, Woodcroft Farm, Dumfries.

A daughter of Ettrick Earthquake, with a Procters Chumba Wumba sired dam, this gimmer sold due with a single by the 20,000gns Sportsmans Grand Slam.

The third prize gimmer from Jack Arnott, Haymount, Kelso, sold for 2,000gns to Banffshire with Graham Morrison for his Deveronvale flock at Inchbruich, Cornhill.

This gimmer is a daughter of Rhaeadr Entrepreneur, while her dam is by Usk Vale Crackerjack.

She sold due to their new stock tup, Strathbogie Gladiator – a joint private purchase for £120,000.

Two Texel ewe hoggs realised 1,500gns, with the first from Donald and Ross MacPherson’s Hexel flock from Berwick-upon-Tweed, selling to Messrs Price, Loadends flock, Nutts Corner.

The other came from the Lowe family’s Tiki flock in Shrewsbury, which sold to SW Cobbald, Acton Hall, Suffolk.

Three offerings at 1,400gns were received by Garngour.