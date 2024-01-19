Exclusive: Aberdeen pensioner seriously injured in XL bully dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen pensioner seriously injured in XL bully dog attack

The victim suffered serious wounds to his hands, arms and face during the terrifying mauling in Dyce.

An example of an American bully XL dog. Image: Shutterstock
An example of an American bully XL dog. Image: Shutterstock
By Bryan Rutherford & David McPhee

An elderly Aberdeen man is in hospital with serious injuries after being mauled by a relative’s XL bully dog.

The man, who is in his 70s, was attacked by a male American Bully named Gunna as he visited a relative’s dogs in their Dyce home while their owners were away on holiday.

It’s understood the pensioner suffered serious injuries to his arms, hands and face and is still in hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said it was called to an address in Corrennie Circle, Dyce, on Wednesday, adding a crew “transported a male patient in his 70s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary”.

Gunna’s owner, 23-year-old Jack Watson, said his relative has received surgery to his injuries and the attack had been “a very big shock” for his family.

He revealed that Gunna, who he had kept for the past two-and-a-half years without incident, was due to be put down at a veterinary practice voluntarily ahead of the weekend.

American XL bully destroyed after dog attack at Dyce home

“It’s my choice to do that,” he said, adding: “It’s a nightmare that I thought would never happen.

“I’ve got an appointment with the vet. I feel upset but it’s for the safety of my own family.”

Asked about his relative’s condition, Jack replied: “He’s going to be okay. He’s getting an operation on his hands but he said he’s going to be okay”.

The OAP was with his wife when the pair entered the relative’s home on Wednesday afternoon and encountered Gunna.

“He just got really excited,” Jack said today. “He’s a reactive dog – he got attacked when he was younger. But he’s never been bad or anything.

“They’ve just came in and he’s not expected it and he’s just jumped out the cage and just started attacking.”

It’s understood Police Scotland were called to the scene but they have not yet responded to requests for a comment.

Dyce dog attack comes after ScotGov announced upcoming ban on American XL bullies

Jack’s brother Lewis Watson, 24, was tearful as he processed the horrific incident.

“It’s a hard one to take, he said, explaining: “I wasn’t here. I was actually down in Edinburgh.”

The brothers returned home at 10pm on Thursday night to deal with the aftermath of the dog attack.

It came after a ban on breeding XL bullies came into force in England and Wales, including a legal requirement for owners to muzzle them in public.

From February, it will become a criminal offence south of the border to own one of the controversial breeds without a certificate of exemption.

Owners must also make sure the animals are neutered.

The recent crackdown has prompted some XL bully dog owners to bring theirs to Scotland.

Powers over the list of banned breeds in Scotland rests with the Scottish Government.

First Minister Humza Yousaf had previously claimed a ban was not required due to already strict controls in place.

However, the SNP leader later announced that his government will replicate the ban.

READ MORE: Moray mum’s personal mission to save XL bullies in England from destruction

Death row dogs: Mum shuttles XL bullies in horse box from England to Aberdeen

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

