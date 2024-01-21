Ploughmen round off season at finale matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ploughmen round off season at finale matches

The Grampian Supermatch and Champions League Ploughing Match were held in Aberdeenshire.

By Katrina Macarthur
Overall and reserve winners Ian McDonald and Jock Sivewright ploughing at the Grampian Supermatch near Fyvie. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Top ploughmen were out in force across Aberdeenshire last weekend for the Grampian Supermatch near Turriff and the Champions League match at Laurencekirk.

Both events included ploughmen who had qualified from various other matches held throughout the Morayshire, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Tayside and Fife regions.

The Grampian Supermatch was held at Blindmills, Fyvie, by kind permission of Gary Mearns and attracted 25 competitors and four demonstrators.

Secretary Alison Ironside said there was fewer competitors forward this year because some of the qualifying matches prior to the final event were postponed due to weather.

Veteran ploughman Dave Carnegie from Steelstrath, Laurencekirk, who has won the Scottish Ploughing Championships on 12 occasions, and took the top title at last year’s Grampian Supermatch, was overall judge.

He awarded the overall title to four times Scottish Champion ploughman Ian McDonald from Grange, Keith.

Ian, who is a self-employed tractor mechanic and does local contract work, was placed first in the conventional section when ploughing with his Ford 7610 and Kverneland plough.

This was Ian’s 10th win at the Grampian Supermatch.

Taking reserve was Perthshire’s Jock Sivewright from Meigle, near Blairgowrie, who was also competing in the conventional class.

Jock is a three times Scottish champion and has also won the European Championships when ploughing in the vintage section.

Having won the Grampian Supermatch on a previous occasion, his outfit included a Roadless Major and Ransomes plough.

Competitors and organisers were relieved that the weather stayed on their side resulting in better ploughing conditions than anticipated.

The Champions League match held at Pert Farm, Laurencekirk, by kind permission of JD Milne & Partner, was postponed by a week.

Winning overall, when judged by Jock Aitchson, was one of the youngest competitors in the field, Douglas Greig, 25, from an arable farm at Tealing, Dundee.

He is a tractor man at Brunton Farms, Arbroath, and started ploughing at aged 13.

Douglas has been competing for the past five years, having ploughed at the Scottish Championships on five occasions.

He won the match in his 12 inch vintage lift section with his Massey Ferguson 35 and Ransomes plough.

Reserve was Raymond Smart from Leven in Fife, who was competing in the vintage trailing class.

He has won various local matches but this was his first big win in the league.

RESULTS

Grampian Supermatch 

League – Conventional – M Skea; two-furrow reversible hydraulic – S Alexander; two-furrow reversible non-hydraulic – C Forbes; multi-furrow – K McDonald; vintage mounted – R McDonald; vintage trailing – D Stewart; most points feering and finish – D Stewart and M Skea; youngest competitor – A Stevenson.

Supermatch – Conventional – 1, I McDonald (140), Grange; 2, J Sivewright, Maud (138); 3, W Grieve, Fife (133). Two-furrow reversible hydraulic – 1, S Alexander, Laurencekirk (139); 2, E Proctor, Alford (120). Non-hydraulic reversible – 1, D Towns, Elgin (102); 2, C Forbes, Elgin (95); 3, G Gilbert, Elgin (84). Multi-furrow plough – 1, J Morrison, Macduff (136); 2, K Grieve, Turriff (130); 3, K McDonald, Elgin (127). Vintage mounted – 1, A Davidson, Crimond (109); 2, H Sutherland, Kingswells (107); 3, R McDonald, Kingswells (106). Vintage trailing – 1, D Stewart, New Deer (130); 2, 1, R Bain, Elgin (100); 3, D Clarihew, Elgin (99). Demonstrators – 1, HRN; 2, Sellers; 3, CC Powell. Best young farmer, best 21-year-old and under – K Grieve, Turriff. Best feering and finish reversible – S Alexander, Laurencekirk. Best feering and finish conventional, straightest furrows – I McDonald, Grange. Overall vintage – A Davidson, Crimond. Reserve overall – J Sivewright, Meigle. Overall – I McDonald, Grange.

Prize winners at the Grampian Supermatch.

Champions League 

Trailing – 1, R Smart; 2, D Stewart; 3, A Brown. 10” – 1, J McKechnie; 2, D McCulloch; 3, D Veitch. 12” – 1, D Greig; 2, R McKechnie; 3, H Sutherland. Butts – 1, D Carnegie; 2, S Alexander; 3, G Beattie. 12″ hydraulic – 1, J Sivewright; 2, WB Grieve; 3, G Hepburn. Horticultural – 1, T Tweedie; 2, B Smith; 3, C Prentice. Handtrip – 1,  C Crawford; 2, H Mutch; 3, S Fowler. Multi-furrow – 1, S Eccles; 2, S Gannopn; 3, J Dunn. Reserve champion – R Smart. Champion in the field – D Greig.

The winners of the Champions League Ploughing Match.

 

