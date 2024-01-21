Peterhead co-manager hails fighting spirit after Blue Toon salvage a point against East Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead co-manager hails fighting spirit after Blue Toon salvage a point against East Fife

The Balmoor men came from 2-0 down to earn a share of the spoils at Bayview.

Peterhead's Scott Ross celebrates his equaliser against East Fife. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Scott Ross celebrates his equaliser against East Fife. Image: Duncan Brown.

Jordon Brown hailed his team’s fighting spirit after they came from 2-0 down to claim a morale-boosting point at Bayview.

The Blue Toon brushed aside the disappointment of a missed spot-kick before goals from Brown and a last-ditch leveller by Scott Ross saw them head home with a share of the spoils.

Joint-boss Brown said: “The feeling is relief obviously – scoring with the last kick of the game.

“It sums up our group as we’ve really had a struggle – it’s been a bit of a rut, especially away from home.

“To put a stop to that by finishing the game like that was excellent.

“We’re getting bodies back now and a couple of new ones through the door.

“We kept fighting until the last whistle, hopefully it can be a catalyst to kick on a bit.”

Peterhead started brightly with Brown firing the first effort of the match narrowly over in just four minutes.

However, it was the Fifers who went ahead four minutes later following their first attack of the match, Nathan Austin finding space to send a deflected shot into the bottom right corner.

The big striker was in on goal again soon after, squeezing the ball beyond Stuart McKenzie only for Caleb Goldie to clear off the line.

Peterhead’s Flynn Duffy takes on East Fife’s Scott Shepherd. Image: Duncan Brown.

A second goal duly arrived for the home side on 23 minutes when a Brogan Walls corner found Jonathan Page rising to bullet a header low into the net.

Hamish Ritchie fired narrowly wide at the other end as Peterhead looked for a lifeline and they had the ideal opportunity to grab it on 39 minutes when Page upended Brown in the box.

However, Allan Fleming produced a diving save to turn Kieran Shanks’ penalty onto the post before the ball was hacked clear.

Jack Healy almost rubbed salt in the visitors’ wounds with a shot that drew an excellent diving save from McKenzie.

Peterhead stepped up a gear on the restart with Conor O’Keefe forcing a save from Fleming before Brown gave them hope when he reduced the deficit with a raking shot from distance that found the bottom right corner.

Alfie Stewart rises highest for Peterhead against East Fife. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Austin and Page had chances to restore East Fife’s two-goal cushion before the match reached a dramatic finale four minutes into stoppage time when Shanks squared for Ross to send a shot into the bottom corner.

Brown had special praise for Shanks who shrugged off his penalty miss to set-up that dramatic late leveller.

He added: “We do get the lifeline before half-time and Shanks’ decision making at the end of the game just shows his class.

“To square that for Scotty (Scott Ross) when he could have lashed at one.

“It’ll come back for us, it’s maybe just not quite happening – we want to win every game we play in but a point was about right.”

Peterhead's Scott Ross clears from Stranraer's Tom Orr. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Scott Ross clears from Stranraer's Tom Orr. Image: Duncan Brown.
Falkirk's Gary Oliver scores to make it 4-0 against Cove Rangers in midweek. Image: SNS.
CINCH LEAGUIE 2 PETERHEAD V DUMBARTON PETERHEAD'S RORY MCALLISTER CELEBRATES HIS SECOND GOAL OF THE EVENING
CINCH LEAGUIE 2 PETERHEAD V DUMBARTON PETERHEAD'S RORY MCALLISTER CELEBRATES HIS SECOND GOAL OF THE EVENING
Peter Pawlett celebrates netting a famous Parkhead winner for Aberdeen against Celtic in 2015
Peter Pawlett during his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Peterhead's Ryan Strachan battles Bradley Whyte of Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.
Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead FC during his spell on loan from Aberdeen FC.
Elgin City's Ryan McLeman pictured scoring against Peterhead in a League Two match at Borough Briggs.
