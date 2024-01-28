NFU Scotland’s north-east region appoints new top team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

NFU Scotland’s north-east region appoints new top team

Kevin Gilbert from Kintore is the chairman of the region.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFU Scotland's north-east region's team from left, vice-chair Danny Skinner, chair Kevin Gilbert, and vice-chair David Greer.
NFU Scotland's north-east region's team from left, vice-chair Danny Skinner, chair Kevin Gilbert, and vice-chair David Greer.

NFU Scotland’s north-east region held its AGM recently where Alan Simpson from Mains of Leslie, Insch, stood down as chairman after three years at the helm.

Mr Simpson was presented with a framed print of Tap O Noth, photographed from Mains of Leslie, in recognition of his time and efforts over the years.

Kevin Gilbert from Womblehill Farm, Kintore, was appointed chairman, along with two new vice-chairs, David Greer from Seafield Estate and Danny Skinner of Lazyfold Farm, Insch.

Retiring vice-chair Bob Hay, from Banchory, and formerly of Luncarty Farm, Turriff, was presented with a hotel voucher and bottle of whisky as a token gesture for his hard work and support throughout.

Both retiring livestock chair Gary Christie from Midtown of Glass, Huntly, and retiring Less Favoured Area (LFA) chair Cameron Ewen, Meikle Toux, Cornhill, were thanked for their five years service to the region.

Andrew Robertson, Titaboutie, Tarland, and former regional chair Alan Simpson, were appointed to lead the area’s livestock committee.

Meanwhile, Sandy Tulloch from Hillies, Lumphanan, was appointed LFA chair.

All other roles and committee and working group chairs remained as previously.

Sandy Garvock from Men United SCIO attended the evening to introduce himself and showcase the great work the organisation does locally.

The region will be working with Sandy to support mental health across the local farming area and industry.

