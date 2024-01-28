NFU Scotland’s north-east region appoints new top team

NFU Scotland’s north-east region held its AGM recently where Alan Simpson from Mains of Leslie, Insch, stood down as chairman after three years at the helm.

Mr Simpson was presented with a framed print of Tap O Noth, photographed from Mains of Leslie, in recognition of his time and efforts over the years.

Kevin Gilbert from Womblehill Farm, Kintore, was appointed chairman, along with two new vice-chairs, David Greer from Seafield Estate and Danny Skinner of Lazyfold Farm, Insch.

Retiring vice-chair Bob Hay, from Banchory, and formerly of Luncarty Farm, Turriff, was presented with a hotel voucher and bottle of whisky as a token gesture for his hard work and support throughout.

Both retiring livestock chair Gary Christie from Midtown of Glass, Huntly, and retiring Less Favoured Area (LFA) chair Cameron Ewen, Meikle Toux, Cornhill, were thanked for their five years service to the region.

Andrew Robertson, Titaboutie, Tarland, and former regional chair Alan Simpson, were appointed to lead the area’s livestock committee.

Meanwhile, Sandy Tulloch from Hillies, Lumphanan, was appointed LFA chair.

All other roles and committee and working group chairs remained as previously.

Sandy Garvock from Men United SCIO attended the evening to introduce himself and showcase the great work the organisation does locally.

The region will be working with Sandy to support mental health across the local farming area and industry.