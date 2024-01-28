Colin Charlesworth wants victory to be Huntly turning point after frustrating run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Charlesworth wants victory to be Huntly turning point after frustrating run

The Black and Golds beat the Banffers 5-1 at Christie Park in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Angus Grant, centre, scores Huntly's fourth against Deveronvale. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Angus Grant, centre, scores Huntly's fourth against Deveronvale. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Colin Charlesworth reckons Huntly’s emphatic victory against Deveronvale can be a turning point in their season.

The Black and Golds returned to form with a 5-1 Breedon Highland League triumph against the Banffers at Christie Park.

Huntly made a flying start to the season, taking 22 points from their first nine games.

However, from the next 10 league fixtures, prior to this win, the Strathbogie side amassed only eight points.

As a result the victory against Vale was a welcome one for manager Charlesworth, who succeeded Allan Hale in December.

He said: “We’ve been on a bad run for a while, we haven’t had the results from some games that have reflected our performances.

“But we’ve also had performances where we’ve got exactly what we deserved out of the game.

“I think this can be the turning point in Huntly’s season and we’ve got big games coming up.

Huntly’s Ryan Sewell is hugged by Angus Grant (10) after scoring.

“We want to pick up as many points as we can and the players are fighting for a place in the team next season.

“We will be looking at bringing in a couple of new faces, but the aim just now is to get as many points as we can and finish as high as we can.”

Huntly are seventh in the Highland League table and Charlesworth was pleased with the reaction of his players following a 4-0 loss to Fraserburgh in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in midweek.

He added: “We got a lot more of what we wanted from the lads, I asked a lot of questions after Wednesday and they responded how we wanted them to.

“We’ve got quality in the team, it’s just trying to get the best out of them which is what falls at my door.”

Black and Golds impress

Early on Vale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh did well to block Andy Hunter’s effort from eight yards, but Huntly took the lead in the 19th minute.

James Connelly found Hunter on the right flank and his low ball across was flicked in by Ryan Sewell from close range.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 when Robbie Foster raced clear on the right and picked out Hunter to finish from inside the six-yard box.

The visitors’ best attempt of the first period was after half an hour with goalkeeper Fraser Hobday parrying Innes McKay’s angled strike.

Deveronvale’s Jack Mitchell, left, battles with Huntly’s James Connelly.

As the interval approached Foster could it have made it three after being put in the clear by Callum Murray, but failed to hit the target.

In the second period Michael Clark headed onto the roof of the net from Sewell’s corner then Deveronvale threatened midway through the half.

Ben Allan’s 30-yard drive was tipped away by Hobday at full stretch. From the resultant Max Stewart corner Jamie MacLellan’s header was also kept out by Hobday.

However, Huntly sealed victory on 71 minutes with Hunter finding space on the right before crossing for Angus Grant to score from six yards.

Ryan Sewell scores Huntly’s fifth goal.

Four minutes later the Black and Golds struck again with Foster’s hanging cross from the right nodded into the net by Grant.

Deveronvale got one back on 79 minutes with Harry Noble’s low ball in from the left finished by Ryan Park from six yards.

After that subs Fin Allen and Ruari Fraser threatened a fifth for Huntly and it arrived in the 82nd minute when Grant teed up Sewell to score from 12 yards.

Banffers didn’t adapt

After victory against Forres Mechanics a fortnight ago, Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart was disappointed with what he witnessed from his side.

He said: “We never did enough, it was a difficult surface and it didn’t really suit our style.

“We needed to adapt and I don’t think we did, we tried to play a bit too much, despite telling them to be a bit more direct.

“We didn’t really get to grips with it and I’m really disappointed with the five goals, I think they’re very soft.

Angus Grant of Huntly, left, contests a header with Deveronvale’s Aaron Hamilton.

“I’d like to say they were well played, parts of it for Huntly were good bits of play, but from our point of view the defending was disastrous.

“I don’t just mean from the point of view of the backline, it was the whole team from front to back.

“After getting a result at Forres a fortnight ago and having three clean sheets from four games it’s disappointing.

“We wanted to build on that, but unfortunately it went totally wrong for us.”

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee and Forres Mechanics v Turriff United were postponed.

