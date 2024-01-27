SACAPP conference: Growers learn of major progress in potato pest project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SACAPP conference: Growers learn of major progress in potato pest project

The SAC Association of Potato Producers (SACAPP) conference was held in Dundee this week.

By Brian Henderson
DIGGING DEEP: Scottish seed accounts for 80% of the tatties grown in the UK’s £4.5bn potato supply chain.
The existential threat posed to its future production by Potato Cyst Nematode (PCN) was centre stage at a growers conference this week.

With Scottish seed accounting for 80% of the potatoes grown in GB, fears that the spread of PCN – particularly the pallida strain – in the heartlands of seed production could see an end to the country’s seed sector by 2050 resulted in a major research project being set up to address the issue in 2021.

Initially backed by £2.3 million of Scottish Government funding, growers heard that the project – currently half way through its five year run – had already resulted in  “phenomenal progress” in understanding the pest and drawing together approaches which could help ameliorate the problem.

Project lead, Dr James Price, highlighted the scale of the problem at the SAC Association of Potato Producers (SACAPP) conference in Dundee and outlined a series of measures which the project had identified as being key to addressing the problem.

These included a thorough economic assessment of the economic value of the potato sector and the impact of PCN, to help assess the effectiveness of different PCN control options and to create an effective decision support system to back this up.

Dr James Price of the JHI and leader of the PCN Project.

“And the development of markers for genetic resistance to PCN along with the introduction of new genes from wild potato varieties into pre-breeding programmes should help ensure the viability of long-term resistance, especially when used in conjunction with new accelerated breeding techniques,” said Dr Price.

He also said getting new varieties which were acceptable to both supermarket buyers and growers would play a key role in addressing the problem – as many of the varieties currently favoured by retail buyers were not resistant to pallida:

“We also need to understand the difference between resistance and tolerance – for while resistant varieties can be fantastic at reducing the problem, this can sometimes be at the cost of yield.”

But he said that new varieties which were both resistant and tolerant were beginning to gain acceptance by supermarket buyers, offering a good opportunity for growers.

Addressing groundkeepers and volunteer potatoes was another important issue – with non resistant varieties resulting in further multiplication of PCN numbers while resistant groundkeepers could, he speculated, see that resistance challenged.

However he warned that while progress was being made, it was less clear if this was keeping up with the growing  challenges presented by the pest – which continued to tighten its stranglehold on the industry.

And the range of scenarios which could face the industry in the future was presented to conference delegates by leading agricultural economist, Professor Steven Thomson who previewed a new piece of computer modelling which was set to be made available on-line shortly which would allow growers to input their own production figures, allowing them to assess the effects of different scenarios on costs and profitability levels.

