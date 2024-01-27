Man, 38, taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at Tillydrone property

A 38-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a “disturbance” at a property in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen last night.

The incident happened at around 11.55pm on Hayton Road, with the man said to be in a stable condition.

Police remain at the scene, with the pavement outside some houses on the street being cordoned off.

A back path that leads to a car park and Alexander Terrace has also been cordoned off, with police officers standing by.

It has not affected local businesses, with a worker from Nisa Local on Hayton Road saying that the shop remains open.

Posting on Facebook, local resident Chelsea Hall said: “Saw the police last night outside the houses across from butcher attending to an injured man, didn’t look good. They asked if I saw anything.”

‘Inquiries are ongoing’

A police spokeswoman told The P&J: “At around 11.55pm on Friday, January 26, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on Hayton Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The properties at the centre of the incident were built by the now bust Stewart Milne Construction, with these being completed in November 2011.

A mixture of flats and houses, they replaced 36 tenements on Hayton Road that were built in 1937 – and were Aberdeen’s first council houses to be built in over 30 years.

Just last week, a 37-year-old man was found dead outside Elphinstone Court high-rise flats in Tillydrone.

A man, also 37, has been charged with his murder.

At the start of the month, a 59-year-old man was found dead in the area’s Pennan Road, with it being described as “unexplained but not believed to be suspicious”.