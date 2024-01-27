Man, 38, taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at Tillydrone property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 38, taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at Tillydrone property

The incident happened last night, with the man said to be in a "stable" condition.

By Chris Cromar
Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Police remain outside properties on Hayton Road in Tillydrone. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A 38-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a “disturbance” at a property in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen last night.

The incident happened at around 11.55pm on Hayton Road, with the man said to be in a stable condition.

Police remain at the scene, with the pavement outside some houses on the street being cordoned off.

A back path that leads to a car park and Alexander Terrace has also been cordoned off, with police officers standing by.

It has not affected local businesses, with a worker from Nisa Local on Hayton Road saying that the shop remains open.

Posting on Facebook, local resident Chelsea Hall said: “Saw the police last night outside the houses across from butcher attending to an injured man, didn’t look good. They asked if I saw anything.”

‘Inquiries are ongoing’

A police spokeswoman told The P&J: “At around 11.55pm on Friday, January 26, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on Hayton Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Police officer at path behind houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
A police officer guards a pathway behind the properties on Hayton Road. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The properties at the centre of the incident were built by the now bust Stewart Milne Construction, with these being completed in November 2011.

A mixture of flats and houses, they replaced 36 tenements on Hayton Road that were built in 1937 – and were Aberdeen’s first council houses to be built in over 30 years.

Police car and officer outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Police are continuing to investigate what happened. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Just last week, a 37-year-old man was found dead outside Elphinstone Court high-rise flats in Tillydrone.

A man, also 37, has been charged with his murder.

At the start of the month, a 59-year-old man was found dead in the area’s Pennan Road, with it being described as “unexplained but not believed to be suspicious”.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stagecoach number 59 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Stagecoach U-turn on suspension of Aberdeen service following community outrage
Photo of Fittie public toilets on the left, and a photo of Adam Rofe, who wants the building to be converted into a beach clubhouse for water sport groups, on the right.
Fittie public toilets could be turned into 'watersports clubhouse' for Aberdeen beach regulars
Creative Entrepreneurs Club chief executive Rachael Brown.
Creative Entrepreneurs Club sees north-east surge of interest
Carol Mackellar
'I may never see him again': Wife of Aberdeenshire grandfather trapped in Dubai says…
Bilbo solar farm in Peterhead where a death is being investigated
Tribute paid to Peterhead solar farm worker who suddenly died overnight
The High Court in Edinburgh
Aberdeen man caught with £1m of cocaine 'was just holding on to it for…
St Mark's chruch
See inside historic Aberdeen landmark as St Mark's Church listed for sale
Aberdeen's Aura nightclub on Bridge Place. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Aberdeen nightclub Aura 'could close' after hours plea is axed as neighbour complains about…
2
Kimberly Baff outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman tries to call 500 defence witnesses in trial, including sheriffs and chief constable
Double rapist Daniel Robertson. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Double rapist behind bars after attacking woman near Inverurie