Fodder beet meetings to be held in Angus and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Fodder beet meetings to be held in Angus and Aberdeenshire

The local talks by Dr Gibbs are being held near Edzell on February 5 and Huntly on February 6.

By Katrina Macarthur
A field of Robbos fodder beet growing at Middle Balbeggie. Kirkcaldy, by David Laird.
A field of Robbos fodder beet growing at Middle Balbeggie. Kirkcaldy, by David Laird.

Fodder beet will be in focus this month when world renowned agricultural nutritionist and veterinarian Dr Jim Gibbs will host a series of talks on farms across Scotland.

Organised by SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), Dr Gibbs will discuss how the high-energy and adaptable crop fits into farm systems.

The local talks are being held at Burn Farm, Edzell, Brechin, on Monday February 5, and Mains of Cranna, Aberchirder, Huntly, on Tuesday February 6.

Previous talks by Dr Gibbs have focused on the agronomy of the crop and how best to prepare it for a hard winter and inputs.

This year he will be looking at the time the field is in production and how best to outwinter our livestock in a challenging year.

Building on research carried out in New Zealand, combined with practical in field experience, Dr Gibbs innovative approaches have resulted in enhanced yields, increased nutrition, and increased utilisation of the crop.

Kirsten Williams, principal consultant at SAC Consulting, said: “The potential of fodder beet to reduce winter costs of livestock rationing, while offering good quality nutrition is massive.

“However, we have had a very wet winter, and these grazing systems have been challenged this year.  Dr Jim Gibbs will discuss how the crop fits into a livestock system, and how to manage it to maximise its potential, especially in a year of difficult conditions.

“We are honoured to welcome Dr Gibbs back to Scotland and recommend these meetings for farmers working across the livestock industry. With the agriculture sector facing unprecedented challenges, his work is helping to guide farmers towards a more resilient and prosperous future.”

Each event has its own Eventbrite page for sign up at All meetings start at 10.30am and run through until 3pm, starting on farm looking at the crop:

Edzell: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fodder-beet-a-systems-approach-tickets-800872801107?aff=oddtdtcreator

Huntly: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fodder-beet-a-systems-approach-tickets-800828879737?aff=oddtdtcreator

More from Farming

Colin Blackhall was found guilty of three charges of sexual assault. Image: Facebook.
Potato farmer found guilty of sexually assaulting female workers
Farmers want certainty for the future says Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid.
Yousaf urged to return promised funds to farmers at NFUS conference
Balmyle Tremendous sold for £13,000 to nearby herds. Picture by MacGregor Photography.
Perthshire herds buy Balmyle bull in £13k private deal
First Minister Humza Yousaf will attend the conference on February 9 in Glasgow.
First Minister to address farmers at NFUS national AGM and conference
The Hamilton brothers farm with their mum Vanessa and run 2,800 breeding ewes and 900 suckler cows.
Countdown on for NSA Scotsheep 2024 in East Lothian
Ben Lowe farms with his wife Harriet. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Ben Lowe: Mother Nature really rules what we doing in farming
NFU Scotland's north-east region's team from left, vice-chair Danny Skinner, chair Kevin Gilbert, and vice-chair David Greer.
NFU Scotland's north-east region appoints new top team
DIGGING DEEP: Scottish seed accounts for 80% of the tatties grown in the UK’s £4.5bn potato supply chain.
SACAPP conference: Growers learn of major progress in potato pest project
Campbell Ridland hails from a beef and sheep farm in Harray, Orkney.
Campbell Ridland: Orcadian young farmer recalls memorable moment at RHS
The champion Aberdeen-Angus from Biggings was one of two bulls from the herd to make a new centre breed record of 6,200gns.
New centre breed records smashed at bull sale in Orkney