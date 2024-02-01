Fodder beet meetings to be held in Angus and Aberdeenshire

Fodder beet will be in focus this month when world renowned agricultural nutritionist and veterinarian Dr Jim Gibbs will host a series of talks on farms across Scotland.

Organised by SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), Dr Gibbs will discuss how the high-energy and adaptable crop fits into farm systems.

The local talks are being held at Burn Farm, Edzell, Brechin, on Monday February 5, and Mains of Cranna, Aberchirder, Huntly, on Tuesday February 6.

Previous talks by Dr Gibbs have focused on the agronomy of the crop and how best to prepare it for a hard winter and inputs.

This year he will be looking at the time the field is in production and how best to outwinter our livestock in a challenging year.

Building on research carried out in New Zealand, combined with practical in field experience, Dr Gibbs innovative approaches have resulted in enhanced yields, increased nutrition, and increased utilisation of the crop.

Kirsten Williams, principal consultant at SAC Consulting, said: “The potential of fodder beet to reduce winter costs of livestock rationing, while offering good quality nutrition is massive.

“However, we have had a very wet winter, and these grazing systems have been challenged this year. Dr Jim Gibbs will discuss how the crop fits into a livestock system, and how to manage it to maximise its potential, especially in a year of difficult conditions.

“We are honoured to welcome Dr Gibbs back to Scotland and recommend these meetings for farmers working across the livestock industry. With the agriculture sector facing unprecedented challenges, his work is helping to guide farmers towards a more resilient and prosperous future.”

Each event has its own Eventbrite page for sign up at All meetings start at 10.30am and run through until 3pm, starting on farm looking at the crop:

Edzell: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fodder-beet-a-systems-approach-tickets-800872801107?aff=oddtdtcreator

Huntly: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fodder-beet-a-systems-approach-tickets-800828879737?aff=oddtdtcreator