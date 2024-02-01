Livingston land Caley Thistle’s David Carson on 18-month deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Livingston land Caley Thistle’s David Carson on 18-month deal

The Livi Lions get their man from Inverness - but there are new arrivals expected at ICT on deadline day.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle's David Carson has signed for Premiership Livingston on an 18-month deal.
Caley Thistle's David Carson has signed for Premiership Livingston on an 18-month deal. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle defender/midfielder David Carson has completed his deadline day switch to Premiership Livingston.

The 28-year-old is out of contract this summer, but the two clubs have agreed an 18-month deal for a fee to allow Carson to join Livi.

Carson, who joined Inverness from Morpeth Town in 2019 has boosted the Lions, who are six points adrift at the foot of the top-flight.

Martindale delighted to net Carson

Livingston boss David Martindale told Livi supporters what they can expect from Carson.

He said: “I am delighted to secure David’s signature and bring him into the club.

“He can play in a number positions but, for me, is best in a defensive midfield role.

“David has bags of endeavour and desire to work hard for the team and I’m sure this will see him quickly become a fans’ favourite.”

Earlier this season, Carson, who helped the club to last year’s Scottish Cup final, played his 150th game for the club against Dundee United and in total he played 163 matches for ICT and scored twice.

A Caley Jags statement said: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to David for his contributions while at Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC and we wish David and his family all the very best in the future.”

The ICT Supporters’ Trust reacted to the transfer by said Carson was: “a true professional in his time here and hard to replace the passion he had. Good luck in the future Davie!”

Alex Samuel has scored four goals for ICT since arriving on loan from Ross County in January. Image: SNS

More ins and outs to come at ICT…

This is the first of several pieces of business expected to be announced from the Caledonian Stadium today.

It’s understood one or two more players might exit, with two more new players – not defenders – expected to arrive.

So far in the window, Ferguson has added four loan players and one permanent signing.

Ross County striker Alex Samuel, with four goals in two outings, has come in on a short-term deal, as have defenders Jamie Carragher, Jeremiah Chilokoa and Cammy Kerr from Wigan Athletic, Leeds United and Dundee respectively.

Caley Thistle, who are eighth in the Championship, host second-bottom Queen’s Park this Saturday.

