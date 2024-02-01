Livingston land Caley Thistle’s David Carson on 18-month deal

Caley Thistle defender/midfielder David Carson has completed his deadline day switch to Premiership Livingston.

The 28-year-old is out of contract this summer, but the two clubs have agreed an 18-month deal for a fee to allow Carson to join Livi.

Carson, who joined Inverness from Morpeth Town in 2019 has boosted the Lions, who are six points adrift at the foot of the top-flight.

✍🏻 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 Livingston FC is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder David Carson from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, subject to SFA approval. Welcome to West Lothian, David! 🦁 🖥️ https://t.co/5dNpJJzhd2 pic.twitter.com/aHQbELff2T — Livingston Football Club (@LiviFCOfficial) February 1, 2024

Martindale delighted to net Carson

Livingston boss David Martindale told Livi supporters what they can expect from Carson.

He said: “I am delighted to secure David’s signature and bring him into the club.

“He can play in a number positions but, for me, is best in a defensive midfield role.

“David has bags of endeavour and desire to work hard for the team and I’m sure this will see him quickly become a fans’ favourite.”

Earlier this season, Carson, who helped the club to last year’s Scottish Cup final, played his 150th game for the club against Dundee United and in total he played 163 matches for ICT and scored twice.

A Caley Jags statement said: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to David for his contributions while at Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC and we wish David and his family all the very best in the future.”

The ICT Supporters’ Trust reacted to the transfer by said Carson was: “a true professional in his time here and hard to replace the passion he had. Good luck in the future Davie!”

More ins and outs to come at ICT…

This is the first of several pieces of business expected to be announced from the Caledonian Stadium today.

It’s understood one or two more players might exit, with two more new players – not defenders – expected to arrive.

So far in the window, Ferguson has added four loan players and one permanent signing.

Ross County striker Alex Samuel, with four goals in two outings, has come in on a short-term deal, as have defenders Jamie Carragher, Jeremiah Chilokoa and Cammy Kerr from Wigan Athletic, Leeds United and Dundee respectively.

Caley Thistle, who are eighth in the Championship, host second-bottom Queen’s Park this Saturday.