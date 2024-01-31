Yousaf urged to return promised funds to farmers at NFUS conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Yousaf urged to return promised funds to farmers at NFUS conference

The opposition party has had their say ahead of next week's NFU Scotland AGM and conference in Glasgow.

By Katrina Macarthur
Farmers want certainty for the future says Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid.
Farmers want certainty for the future says Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid.

Scottish Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary Rachael Hamilton has urged Scotland’s First Minister to stop using farmers as a ‘scapegoat’ and return the promised £46 million to the agriculture budget at NFU Scotland’s conference next week.

Ms Hamilton’s message comes after it has been confirmed that Humza Yousaf will attend the union’s annual event in Glasgow on February 8 and 9.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon will also been in attendance just two weeks after she announced that only £15 million would be returned to the rural portfolio in the 2024-25 budget.

Ahead of the conference, the Scottish Conservatives have called on Humza Yousaf to “give farmers the priority they deserve” by announcing the return of the £46 million to the rural sector.

Ms Hamilton described the SNP’s silence cuts to Scotland’s agriculture funding as ”deafening” but says the First Minister now has the chance to deliver the money that his government promised to farmers at the union’s conference next week.

‘Give farmers the priority they deserve’ says opposition party

She said: “I’m deeply concerned at the uncertainty that our farming industry is facing under this Scottish Government after Mairi Gougeon’s announcement that just 25% of the funding would be returned.

“Farming is central to Scotland’s domestic economy and it is only right that those who work in our agricultural sector are appropriately supported, but at the moment, it’s clear they are not.

Shadow rural affairs secretary Rachael Hamilton has accused the First Minister of using farmers as a ‘scapegoat’.

“Next week, Humza Yousaf must stop using farmers as a scapegoat and instead honour the SNP’s previous promise and guarantee the return of this vital funding or risk Scotland’s food security and the livelihoods of our farmers.”

‘Deeply concerned of uncertainty in farming industry’

Meanwhile, Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid said: “Our farmers, crofters, and agricultural workers are repeatedly let down by an SNP-Green Government that only focuses on the central belt and does not understand the needs of Scotland’s rural communities.

“Farmers in areas such as Aberdeenshire want certainty for the future and Humza Yousaf must give them the priority they deserve by announcing that the remaining £46 million will be returned as promised.

“The UK Government is backing Scottish farming with £620 million this year, recognising their critical importance to this country.

‘Farmers, crofters and agri workers are repeatedly let down by an SNP-Green Government’ says local MP

“Typically for the SNP, time after time, they make their own promises to our agricultural sector but fail to deliver.

“Humza Yousaf has the perfect chance next week to announce the full return of this funding which will benefit our farmers both in Aberdeenshire and across the rest of Scotland.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont will also attend the conference and will give a speech on the work his government is doing to support Scotland’s agricultural industry.

