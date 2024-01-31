Disruption to trains and ferries as windy weather hits north and north-east

Rail services across the north have been disrupted, as the region feels the effects of the Met Office’s yellow warning for wind.

All ScotRail services between Inverness and the Kyle of Lochalsh have been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.

The train operator has imposed blanket speed restrictions for high winds, which ScotRail said will “result in extended journey times, cancellations and alterations”.

The affected routes are:

Inverness to Aberdeen

Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh

Inverness to Tain

Inverness to Wick

There will also be disruption on services between the central belt and the Highlands, including:

Edinburgh to Inverness

Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness

Glasgow Queen Street to Oban/Fort William/Mallaig

In the north-east, all train services between Aberdeen and Inverurie have been cancelled today, as well as the route to Montrose.

On the ferries, CalMac have cancelled the following west coast services for the remainder of today:

Mallaig to Arnadale

Mallaig to Small Isles

Mallaig/Oban to Lochboisdale

Oban to Colonsay, Port Askaig and Kennacraig

Parts of the region are expected to be hit by winds of up to 85mph today, with two separate weather warnings in place.

The first started at 5am this morning and will be in place until 7pm on Wednesday night, with it covering most of the north-east, Moray, Inverness and the northern Highlands, all of Orkney and Shetland and most of the Western Isles.

The other one started at 9am and will be in place until 5pm, with it covering the rest of the region, including Fort William and Oban.

Motorists in the Western Isles have also felt the effects of the wind today, with the A866 Braighe Road near Stornoway being closed due to weather conditions.

The Baleshare Causeway in North Uist has also been shut because of the weather.