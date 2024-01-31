Disruption to trains and ferries as windy weather hits north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Disruption to trains and ferries as windy weather hits north and north-east

Two yellow warnings for the region is in place.

By Chris Cromar
ScotRail train.
Train services across the north and north-east have been disrupted due to the windy weather. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Rail services across the north have been disrupted, as the region feels the effects of the Met Office’s yellow warning for wind.

All ScotRail services between Inverness and the Kyle of Lochalsh have been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.

The train operator has imposed blanket speed restrictions for high winds, which ScotRail said will “result in extended journey times, cancellations and alterations”.

The affected routes are:

  • Inverness to Aberdeen
  • Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh
  • Inverness to Tain
  • Inverness to Wick
Train at Aberdeen railway station.
Train services from Aberdeen have also been affected. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

There will also be disruption on services between the central belt and the Highlands, including:

  • Edinburgh to Inverness
  • Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness
  • Glasgow Queen Street to Oban/Fort William/Mallaig

In the north-east, all train services between Aberdeen and Inverurie have been cancelled today, as well as the route to Montrose.

CalMac ferry next to Isle of Jura.
CalMac have cancelled some services due to the weather. Image: Andrew Price/Shutterstock.

On the ferries, CalMac have cancelled the following west coast services for the remainder of today:

  • Mallaig to Arnadale
  • Mallaig to Small Isles
  • Mallaig/Oban to Lochboisdale
  • Oban to Colonsay, Port Askaig and Kennacraig

Parts of the region are expected to be hit by winds of up to 85mph today, with two separate weather warnings in place.

The first started at 5am this morning and will be in place until 7pm on Wednesday night, with it covering most of the north-east, Moray, Inverness and the northern Highlands, all of Orkney and Shetland and most of the Western Isles.

Yellow weather warning map.
The whole of the north and north-east are covered by the weather warning. Image: Met Office.

The other one started at 9am and will be in place until 5pm, with it covering the rest of the region, including Fort William and Oban.

Motorists in the Western Isles have also felt the effects of the wind today, with the A866 Braighe Road near Stornoway being closed due to weather conditions.

The Baleshare Causeway in North Uist has also been shut because of the weather.

3