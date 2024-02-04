Stirling Bull Sales: Elrick herd wins the Limousin championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales: Elrick herd wins the Limousin championship

The Limousin judging rounded off the Sunday proceedings at Stirling.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Limousin championship was won by Mike and Lisa Massie, with Jimmy and Donald MacGregor's Dyke herd in reserve.
The Limousin championship was won by Mike and Lisa Massie, with Jimmy and Donald MacGregor's Dyke herd in reserve.

The Elrick Limousin herd scored a hat-trick win at Stirling Bull Sales yesterday for breeders Mike and Lisa Massie, Auchnagatt, Ellon.

Northern Irish judge Joan Gilliland of the 30-cow Ballyrobin pedigree herd near Co Antrim tapped out the junior winner Elrick Trooper as her overall champion.

Mrs Gilliland said there was good quality on show but there was more variation in the breed with the different myostatins.

She said her champion had great style, was very correct and a good mover.

Producing a third consecutive February winner for the Massies, he is a May 2022-born son of the 8,000gns Whinfellpark Nobu, purchased in Carlisle.

Bred out of the Wilodge Fastrac dam Elrick Image, one of 45 females in the pedigree herd, his maternal sister bred the supreme champion at last year’s February sale, which went on to sell for 15,000gns.

Jimmy and Donald MacGregor’s Dyke herd from Milton of Campsie stood reserve overall with their intermediate champion April 2022-born Dyke Topman.

He is by the 12,000gns Goldies Lordoftherings, a consistent breeder for the MacGregor family, and bred out of the Trueman Idol sired dam Dyke Nicola.

His granddam Dyke Jolly has bred sons to 12,500gns for Dyke Saltire.

Andrew Burnett’s Spittalton herd from Stirling produced the senior championship winner with Spittalton Tigger, by Ampertaine Opportunity.

Brought out by stockman Tim Russell, this March 2022-born bull is out of the Netherhall Gallant sired dam, Spittalton Olary.

Reserve senior champion was Allan Campbell’s similarly aged Strawfrank Tonka, an AI son of Ronick Hawk, out of Spittalton Flush.

Keith breeders Stephen and Denise Irvine, son Martin, and his wife Melissa, took reserve intermediate champion with April 2022-born Anside Tank.

He is an AI son of Milbrook Playboy, bred out of the Millington Dominator dam Anside Oprah.

His maternal brother Anside Superman made 9,000gns in October 2022.

Bruce Goldie of the Goldies herd in Dumfries stood reserve junior champion with July 2022-born Goldies Toshiba.

He is an embryo calf bred out of the Ampertaine Commander dam Goldies Iona, and is by Wilodge LJ.

His full brother Goldies Strongbow sold for 10,000gns.

More from Farming

Grant Stephen with his winning bull Glendual Sammy and his parents Sandy and Gillian from Dallas, Forres.
Stirling Bull Sales: Morayshire breeder lands Beef Shorthorn championship
The Aberdeen-Angus championship was won by June Barclay of the Harestone herd, with Neil and Mark Wattie from Tonley in reserve.
Stirling Bull Sales: Harestone and Tonley take top tickets in Aberdeen-Angus
Jeremy Clarkson has backed the French farmers after posting a message on social media. (Image: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock)
Jeremy Clarkson backs farming protests
New fellows of IAAS left to right professor Ken Sloan, vice chancellor and CEO of Harper Adams, Nick Woodmass, Andrew Weir, James Scott, IAAS president Alan Hutcheon, Jenna Ballantyne, Amy Haddow and IAAS executive director Neil Wilson.
Young Scottish auctioneers qualify at Harper Adams
Glen Feshie in Cairngorms National Park.
Farmers concerned that entire Highland region could become a national park
Fundraising pals Alan Mclean and Jim Beattie.
Lifelong friends taking on Land’s End to John o’ Groats charity cycle
Jim Pirie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Elgin Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 31/01/2024
Keith sheep worrying trial collapses after Crown fails to prove accused owned dogs
The Glenisla House team - stockman Ian Burgess, Catriona Gibb, Major John Gibb and assistant stockman Max Smith - with Glenisla Sirrocco. Picture by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The future remains bright for Beef Shorthorns says veteran breeder
Alex Davie is a civil engineer to trade but dedicates much of his spare time to his herd of Aberdeen-Angus near Lumphanan. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Perkhill Aberdeen-Angus gears up for Stirling Bull Sales
A field of Robbos fodder beet growing at Middle Balbeggie. Kirkcaldy, by David Laird.
Fodder beet meetings to be held in Angus and Aberdeenshire