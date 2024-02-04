Stirling Bull Sales: Elrick herd wins the Limousin championship

The Elrick Limousin herd scored a hat-trick win at Stirling Bull Sales yesterday for breeders Mike and Lisa Massie, Auchnagatt, Ellon.

Northern Irish judge Joan Gilliland of the 30-cow Ballyrobin pedigree herd near Co Antrim tapped out the junior winner Elrick Trooper as her overall champion.

Mrs Gilliland said there was good quality on show but there was more variation in the breed with the different myostatins.

She said her champion had great style, was very correct and a good mover.

Producing a third consecutive February winner for the Massies, he is a May 2022-born son of the 8,000gns Whinfellpark Nobu, purchased in Carlisle.

Bred out of the Wilodge Fastrac dam Elrick Image, one of 45 females in the pedigree herd, his maternal sister bred the supreme champion at last year’s February sale, which went on to sell for 15,000gns.

Jimmy and Donald MacGregor’s Dyke herd from Milton of Campsie stood reserve overall with their intermediate champion April 2022-born Dyke Topman.

He is by the 12,000gns Goldies Lordoftherings, a consistent breeder for the MacGregor family, and bred out of the Trueman Idol sired dam Dyke Nicola.

His granddam Dyke Jolly has bred sons to 12,500gns for Dyke Saltire.

Andrew Burnett’s Spittalton herd from Stirling produced the senior championship winner with Spittalton Tigger, by Ampertaine Opportunity.

Brought out by stockman Tim Russell, this March 2022-born bull is out of the Netherhall Gallant sired dam, Spittalton Olary.

Reserve senior champion was Allan Campbell’s similarly aged Strawfrank Tonka, an AI son of Ronick Hawk, out of Spittalton Flush.

Keith breeders Stephen and Denise Irvine, son Martin, and his wife Melissa, took reserve intermediate champion with April 2022-born Anside Tank.

He is an AI son of Milbrook Playboy, bred out of the Millington Dominator dam Anside Oprah.

His maternal brother Anside Superman made 9,000gns in October 2022.

Bruce Goldie of the Goldies herd in Dumfries stood reserve junior champion with July 2022-born Goldies Toshiba.

He is an embryo calf bred out of the Ampertaine Commander dam Goldies Iona, and is by Wilodge LJ.

His full brother Goldies Strongbow sold for 10,000gns.