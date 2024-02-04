Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie urges team-mates to block out hunt for new boss to focus on beating Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie urges team-mates to block out hunt for new boss to focus on beating Rangers

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinne wants team-mates to forget about the club's search for a new manager to focus fully on the bid to beat Rangers

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie during the 1-1 draw with Celtic.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie during the 1-1 draw with Celtic. Image: SNS

Captain Graeme Shinnie has urged Aberdeen players to block out the club’s hunt for a new manager – and focus fully on beating Rangers.

Aberdeen’s board are hoping to appoint Barry Robson’s successor ahead of the trip to Ibrox.

The Dons hierarchy aim to appoint an experienced manager to take the helm until the end of the season with former Crystal Palace, Leeds United and QPR boss Neil Warnock the frontrunner for the vacant role.

Interim manager Peter Leven led Aberdeen to 1-1 draw with defending Premiership champions Celtic on Saturday.

Leven, 40, has admitted he is unsure if he will be in the dugout for Tuesday’s league clash against Rangers.

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against Celtic.
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock

Shinnie said: “The people at the top will make the decision and we as players need to focus on our football.

“We have a couple of days to rest and recover because we put a lot into that game against Celtic.

“Now we focus on Tuesday.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie misses a chance to go ahead against Celtic.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie misses a chance to go ahead against Celtic. Image: SNS

Leven revealed he told the Dons to be brave and relax during a half-time pep talk against Celtic.

The Reds responded with a strong performance after the break with Bojan Miovski  firing them ahead.

Celtic hit back in the 63rd minute thanks to a goal from substitute Nicolas Kühn.

Shinnie reckons Aberdeen will cause Rangers problems in Glasgow if they can recreate that second half performance.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Aberdeen Interim First Team Head Coach Peter Leven as he scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven as he scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic. Image: SNS

He said: “We take confidence from this. The boys are full of character and we have some great, talented players.

“We know the talent we have in the squad and what we are capable of but us as players haven’t done it enough.

“It is a case of taking the positives out of this one but not getting carried away.

“It was a draw and we move on to a big game on Tuesday.

“The main thing for us this season is the inconsistency we have had.

“We have had good and bad performances over the course of the season.

“It is trying to eradicate those bad ones and have a run of consistency.

“If we can play like we did in the second half against Celtic then we will cause Rangers problems as well.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Leven took over on an interim basis just four days before the showdown with Celtic.

Shinnie says it has been a tough week at the club following the sacking of Robson.

But the harsh reality is football moves on quickly.

Aberdeen Interim First Team Head Coach Peter Leven during the 1=1 draw with Celtic.
Aberdeen Interim First Team Head Coach Peter Leven during the 1=1 draw with Celtic. Image: SNS

Shinnie said: “It never gets any easier.

“I hate seeing mangers lose their jobs.

“It wasn’t any easier on Wednesday when we found out.

“But life and football moves on fast and there was back-to-back Old Firm games.

“So it was important we dealt with it.

“Peter and the staff and the senior boys have been brilliant this week.

“We went into the game thinking we are at home to Celtic so have nothing to fear – and the second half performance showed that.

“Peter and the rest of the staff have worked tirelessly this week, which has been a tough week.

“We have been together. Even under the last manager (Robson) it wasn’t like we weren’t playing for him.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin and Celtic's Luis Palma in action in a Premiership match at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin and Celtic's Luis Palma in action in a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“The effort and endeavour were there.

“If people watched the Hearts game (2-0 loss) for 60 minutes we were very good.

“Almost as good as we were in the second half against Celtic but we got nothing from the game.

“We lost 2-0 and it looks bad.”

Shinnie on his missed scoring chance

Shinnie had a glorious opportunity to put Aberdeen ahead when the match was level at 1-1.

However he fired straight at keeper Joe Hart.

Shinnie revealed even if he had scored referee Steven McLean informed him it would have been chalked off for a foul.

Aberdeen Captain Graeme Shinnie after missing a chance to go ahead against Celtic.
Aberdeen Captain Graeme Shinnie after missing a chance to go ahead against Celtic. Image: SNS

He said: “I should have scored but the ref told me after it would have been a foul if I had put it in the back of the net.

“There would have been trouble there because I didn’t feel there was a foul.

“It is a good save but I hit it straight off him.

“I should have had a bit more composure and put it in the corner.

“Maybe I should have left it to Bojan but I didn’t realise he was behind me.

“I wanted to take the pressure off him a wee bit as he is the only one scoring goals.”

