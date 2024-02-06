Flying trade for Beef Shorthorns in Stirling with 21,000gns top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Flying trade for Beef Shorthorns in Stirling with 21,000gns top

The 47 bulls cashed in to average £7,491, up £1,794 on the year.

By Katrina Macarthur and Pat Wilson
Auctioneer Raymond Kennedy described the Beef Shorthorn trade as electric at Stirling Bull Sales. Pictures by Ron Stephen.
Auctioneer Raymond Kennedy described the Beef Shorthorn trade as electric at Stirling Bull Sales. Pictures by Ron Stephen.

Beef Shorthorn bulls met a flying trade in Stirling with a top price of 21,000gns paid for the champion bull from young Morayshire breeder Grant Stephen.

The sale met a 66% clearance but saw the 47 bulls cash in to average £7,491, up £1,794 on the year.

Society breed secretary Clive Brown said: “Interest in the Beef Shorthorn is growing, particularly south of the border, with the society seeing an average of six or seven new members per month.

“Morrisons Supermarket is also enhancing the breed by giving us a 15 pence per kilo premium for Shorthorn sired cattle which go through the Beef Shorthorn beef scheme.”

With no fewer than eight bulls selling at 10,000gns or above, sale topper was Glendual Sammy, from Grant’s herd at Dallas, Forres.

Morayshire breeder leads the way at 21,000gns

Selling to the Green family at Corskie, Fochabers, and achieving a personal best for Grant who established his herd in 2015, this March 2022-born bull is by the AI sire Fearn Godfather.

Glendual Sammy from Grant Stephen, Hatton Farm Cottage, Dallas, sold for the lead price across all breeds at 21,000gns.

The dam is HW Gorgeous Tessa, which was purchased as a calf at foot with her dam at the herd dispersal.

A second top price of 20,000gns was paid for Willingham Spitfire, which stood third in his class for breeder Alan Haigh of Balquhadly Farm at Brechin.

The Willingham Lieutenant Commander son, bred out of Willingham Eva Broadhooks, was bought by Monmouthshire Limousin and Beef Shorthorn breeder Mary Cormack.

Spitfire was junior champion, male champion and reserve overall at the Royal Highland Show last year.

Willingham Spitfire made 20,000gns. Picture by Ron Stephen.

The reserve champion, Westbroad Scotia, from new breeder Natalie Hynd of the Welbeck herd, Galston, Ayrshire, sold for 15,000gns to JW Frame, Little Galla at Biggar.

Scotia has had a very successful show career including junior champion at Stars of the Future in 2022, reserve overall at the Great Yorkshire and reserve male at the Highland.

Two bulls sell at 15,000gns

Also at 15,000gns, was Duncanziemere Saltire from Alistair Clark and family, Cumnock, Ayrshire, when knocked down to Glenrinnes Farms, Dufftown.

Reserve intermediate champion in the show, he is by Glenisla Excalibur, out of Knockenjig Margo.

He stood reserve overall at the Agri Expo in 2022 at only six-months-old.

Coxhill Spartacus from Lucinda Townsend at Moffat, sold for 11,000gns to Whissendine Farms, Syston, Leicestershire.

This Crooked Post Tobias son is out of Coxhill Lovely.

Westbroad Scotia made 15,000gns for Natalie Hynd.

Squadron Leader of Upsall, owned by Upsall Castle Farms, at Thirsk sold for 10,500gns to D & M Wyllie’s Burllie Herd, Cummertrees, Annan.

Two bulls sold for 10,000gns.

The first of these was another bull from Lucinda Townsend’s Coxhill herd, Coxhill Sultan.

He heads south to Cannon Hall Farms in Barnsley.

The other was Burllie Saltire from D & M Wyllie, which heads to work with Michael and Ruth Cursiter at Laga Farms on Orkney.

This one is by Napolean of Upsall, out of Oakleigh Linda.

