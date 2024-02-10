Scotland’s crofts hit five-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scotland’s crofts hit five-year high

The Crofting Commission has welcomed 510 new entrants in 2022/23.

By Katrina Macarthur
From left, chief executive of Crofting Commission Gary Campbell, convenor Malcolm Mathieson and Gillian Martin MSP, Minister for Energy and the Environment.
From left, chief executive of Crofting Commission Gary Campbell, convenor Malcolm Mathieson and Gillian Martin MSP, Minister for Energy and the Environment.

The Crofting Commission has witnessed a significant increase in new entrants to crofting with more than 500 from across Scotland joining the sector in the year to March 2023.

Despite huge uncertainty in the industry, this marks a five-year high, with 510 new entrants recorded in 2022/23, 45% of which are women and 29% under the age of 41.

Malcolm Matheson, convenor of the Crofting Commission said: “These figures are not just encouraging, they represent a shot in the arm for rural communities facing depopulation challenges.

“It’s clear that crofting continues to offer exciting opportunities for people seeking a rewarding and sustainable lifestyle.

“I look forward to visiting new crofters and witnessing firsthand how crofting contributes to the economic and social fabric of the Highlands and Islands.”

Minister for Energy and Environment Gillian Martin MSP also praised the latest figures from the Crofting Commission.

She said: “I am delighted to see, yet again, that the Crofting Commission is reporting a healthy number of new entrants into crofting.

“Attracting and providing opportunities for new crofters is critical to its future. It is pleasing to note that 46% of new entrants are women and 29% are aged under 41.

“It is encouraging to see such a healthy number of new people embracing crofting. This is testament to the vibrancy and potential of this sector, and I am particularly pleased to see more women and young people getting involved.

“The Scottish Government is committed to supporting crofting and its role in rural communities. We will continue to work closely with the Crofting Commission to create opportunities for new entrants.”

The Crofting Commission regulates over 21,000 crofts across Scotland and supports new entrants through development and grazings teams.

It also oversees the creation of new crofts, including recent woodland crofts on the Isle of Mull.

The Highland area has seen a total of 211 new crofters.

This breaks down to 91 females, 109 males, 151 aged 41 and over, and 8 aged 40 and under.

Orkney has welcomed two new crofters and Shetland has 50 new crofters, 25 of which are female, 36 aged 41 and over, and 14 aged 40 and under.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles has 215 new crofters.

Of this total, 93 are female, 151 are aged 41 and over, and 64 are aged 40 and under.

 

More from Farming

First Minister Humza Yousaf addressing delegates at the NFUS conference 2024 in Glasgow.
NFUS conference: At least 70% to be delivered in Tiers 1 and 2 of…
Jock Gibson of Macbeth’s in Forres will transform empty unit next door to the business. Image: Forres Local
Branching out: Forres butchers to open new venture next door to shop
NFUS president Martin Kennedy speaking at the first day of the union's event in Glasgow.
NFU Scotland conference: Ditch the Greens and listen to custodians of the land says…
DEAL DONE: From left, ANM Group's chairman Mike Macaulay, managing director of Sweeney Kincaid Russell Kincaid, and ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson.
ANM Group expands into central belt with acquisition of Sweeney Kincaid
John Davidson, chief executive of NFU Scotland, revealed the results of the shelf watch at the NFUS conference in Glasgow on Thursday.
NFU Scotland conference: Aldi revealed as biggest supporter of Scottish produce
The extension will allow those to carry out required paperwork and submit 2023 claims for FGS capital funding.
Deadline extended for forestry grant claims
The show of Simmental and Charolais bulls will take place on Sunday February 18. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Full steam ahead for week two of Stirling Bull Sales
Members say digital grain passports would be difficult to work with in practice.
Farmers remain unconvinced on move to digital grain passports
Stirling Bull Sales Sun 4th Feb 24 AA Lot 46 "Thrunton Best Man" 20,000 Gns from JHC Campbell & Sons Caption - The second Aberdeen-Angus to sell at 20,000gns was this entry from Thrunton.
Aberdeen-Angus reach 20,000gns twice in Stirling but averages slip
The Irvine family's Anside Typhoon in Stirling
Keith breeders top Limousin trade at 17,000gns in Stirling